Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  National Security Group Inc    NSEC

NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC

(NSEC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

The National Security Group, Inc. : Declares Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

On April 12, 2019, the Board of Directors of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC), declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share. This cash dividend is payable on May 31, 2019, to shareholders of record May 6, 2019.

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ Symbol: NSEC), through its property & casualty and life insurance subsidiaries, offers property, casualty, life, accident and health insurance in ten states. The Company writes primarily personal lines property coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile homeowners lines of insurance. The Company also offers life, accident and health, supplemental hospital and cancer insurance products. The Company was founded in 1947 and is based in Elba, Alabama. Additional information about the Company, including additional details of recent financial results, can be found on our website: www.nationalsecuritygroup.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP IN
02:03pNATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
02:01pTHE NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP, INC. : Declares Cash Dividend
BU
09:04aNATIONAL SECURITY : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The National Security Grou..
AQ
04/11AM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of The National Security Group, Inc. and Its Su..
BU
04/11NATIONAL SECURITY : Security and Intelligence Service Affirms Its Belief On Righ..
AQ
04/11NATIONAL SECURITY : Sudan's military removes, arrests President al-Bashir
AQ
04/11The Latest
AQ
04/09NATIONAL SECURITY : Iran babbling is bounced cheque
AQ
04/07MENZEL BOURGUIBA : one individual suspected of belonging to a terrorist organiza..
AQ
04/04NATIONAL SECURITY : A Drug dealer arrested in Hilla
AQ
More news
Chart NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
National Security Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
William L. Brunson President, CEO & Executive Director
Brian R. McLeod CFO, Treasurer, Director, VP-Finance & Operations
Paul C. Wesch Independent Director
Donald S. Pittman Independent Director
Frank Berry O'Neil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC-10.76%0
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY43.87%217 263
AIA GROUP LTD23.08%123 367
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY40.51%108 717
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD-0.24%50 207
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.22.58%43 773
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About