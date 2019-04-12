The National Security Group, Inc. : Declares Cash Dividend

On April 12, 2019, the Board of Directors of The National Security
Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC), declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per
share. This cash dividend is payable on May 31, 2019, to shareholders of
record May 6, 2019.
The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ Symbol: NSEC), through its
property & casualty and life insurance subsidiaries, offers property,
casualty, life, accident and health insurance in ten states. The Company
writes primarily personal lines property coverage including dwelling
fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile homeowners lines of
insurance. The Company also offers life, accident and health,
supplemental hospital and cancer insurance products. The Company was
founded in 1947 and is based in Elba, Alabama. Additional information
about the Company, including additional details of recent financial
results, can be found on our website: www.nationalsecuritygroup.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005413/en/