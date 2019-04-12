The National Security Group, Inc. : Declares Cash Dividend

On April 12, 2019, the Board of Directors of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC), declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share. This cash dividend is payable on May 31, 2019, to shareholders of record May 6, 2019.

