National Storage Affiliates Trust : Announces Date of its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

0
07/11/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSA) will release financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, after market close on Thursday, August 1, 2019. NSA will host a conference call to discuss operations and review financial results at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 2, 2019. Following prepared remarks, management will accept questions from registered financial analysts. All other participants are encouraged to listen to the call via webcast using the link found on the Company’s website.

Conference Call and Webcast:
Date/Time: Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Webcast link available at: www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com
Domestic (toll free): 877-407-9711
International: 412-902-1014

Replay Information:
Domestic (toll free): 877-660-6853
International: 201-612-7415
Conference ID: 13692161

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on NSA’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. Any transcription, recording or retransmission of the Company’s conference call and webcast in any way are strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of NSA.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates over 700 self storage properties located in 35 states + Puerto Rico with more than 45 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.


© Business Wire 2019
