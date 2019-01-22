National Storage Affiliates Trust : Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions

National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSA)
today announced the tax treatment of its 2018 distributions on its
Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (CUSIP Number 637870106) and its
6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (CUSIP Number
637870205).
For the tax year ended December 31, 2018, distributions to NSA’s common
shareholders were classified as follows:
|
Declaration
Date
|
|
|
Record Date
|
|
|
|
Payment
Date
|
|
|
|
Total Distribution
Per Share
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
Dividends
Per Share
|
|
|
|
Non-dividend
Distributions
Per Share
|
|
|
|
2/22/2018
|
|
|
3/15/2018
|
|
|
|
3/29/2018
|
|
|
|
$ 0.28
|
|
|
|
$ 0.192926
|
|
|
|
$ 0.087074
|
|
|
|
5/23/2018
|
|
|
6/15/2018
|
|
|
|
6/29/2018
|
|
|
|
$ 0.29
|
|
|
|
$ 0.199817
|
|
|
|
$ 0.090183
|
|
|
|
8/23/2018
|
|
|
9/14/2018
|
|
|
|
9/28/2018
|
|
|
|
$ 0.29
|
|
|
|
$ 0.199817
|
|
|
|
$ 0.090183
|
|
|
|
11/15/2018
|
|
|
12/14/2018
|
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
|
|
$ 0.30
|
|
|
|
$ 0.206707
|
|
|
|
$ 0.093293
|
|
|
|
Totals for 2018
|
|
|
|
$1.16
|
|
|
|
$0.799267
|
|
|
|
$0.360733
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the tax year ended December 31, 2018, distributions to NSA’s
preferred shareholders were classified as follows:
|
Declaration
Date
|
|
|
|
Record Date
|
|
|
|
Payment
Date
|
|
|
|
Total Distribution
Per Share
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
Dividends
Per Share
|
|
|
|
Non-dividend
Distributions
Per Share
|
|
|
|
2/22/2018
|
|
|
|
3/15/2018
|
|
|
|
3/29/2018
|
|
|
|
$ 0.375
|
|
|
|
$ 0.375
|
|
|
|
$ 0.00
|
|
|
|
5/23/2018
|
|
|
|
6/15/2018
|
|
|
|
6/29/2018
|
|
|
|
$ 0.375
|
|
|
|
$ 0.375
|
|
|
|
$ 0.00
|
|
|
|
8/23/2018
|
|
|
|
9/14/2018
|
|
|
|
9/28/2018
|
|
|
|
$ 0.375
|
|
|
|
$ 0.375
|
|
|
|
$ 0.00
|
|
|
|
11/15/2018
|
|
|
|
12/14/2018
|
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
|
|
$ 0.375
|
|
|
|
$ 0.375
|
|
|
|
$ 0.00
|
|
|
|
Totals for 2018
|
|
|
|
$1.50
|
|
|
|
$1.50
|
|
|
|
$0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The ordinary dividends in the tables above are “qualified REIT
dividends” for purposes of Internal Revenue Code section 199A, reported
in Box 5 of Form 1099-DIV.
NSA recommends its shareholders consult their individual tax advisors
should there be any related questions regarding the above tables.
About National Storage Affiliates Trust
National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment
trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self
storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical
areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds
ownership interests in and operates 696 self storage properties located
in 34 states + Puerto Rico with approximately 44 million rentable square
feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage
properties among public and private companies in the U.S. For more
information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com.
NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000
Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005965/en/