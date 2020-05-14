Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  National Storage Affiliates Trust    NSA

NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST

(NSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Storage Affiliates Trust : Issues Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSA) today announced the Company has published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance report, highlighting its 2019 achievements.

Tamara Fischer, CEO commented, “We are committed to conducting business in accordance with our core values of integrity, accountability, humility and compassion, which we believe benefit all of our stakeholders. These principles have guided our business conduct since formation, and we recognize that an enhanced level of disclosure surrounding ESG initiatives is becoming increasingly important. This inaugural report is intended to mark the beginning of our formal efforts to communicate our achievements with all stakeholders.”

To access the full report: 2019 Environmental Social Governance Report.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 780 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 48.9 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATE
05:48pNATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Issues Inaugural Environmental, Social and G..
BU
11:25aNATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : NSA's 2019 Environmental Social Governance R..
PU
05/11NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fina..
AQ
05/11NATIONAL STORAGE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
05/11NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/16NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Announces Date of its First Quarter 2020 Ear..
BU
04/06NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
04/01NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Announces Internalization of Its Largest PRO..
BU
02/28NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 414 M
EBIT 2020 131 M
Net income 2020 20,2 M
Debt 2020 2 060 M
Yield 2020 5,30%
P/E ratio 2020 114x
P/E ratio 2021 55,7x
EV / Sales2020 8,64x
EV / Sales2021 8,31x
Capitalization 1 514 M
Chart NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST
Duration : Period :
National Storage Affiliates Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 31,11  $
Last Close Price 25,05  $
Spread / Highest target 55,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tamara D. Fischer President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Arlen D. Nordhagen Executive Chairman
David Cramer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Brandon S. Togashi CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
George L. Chapman Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST-24.48%1 514
PUBLIC STORAGE-17.07%30 868
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.-20.10%10 894
CUBESMART-23.63%4 654
LIFE STORAGE, INC.-20.34%4 047
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC-19.04%2 072
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group