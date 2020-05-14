National Storage Affiliates Trust : Issues Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSA) today announced the Company has published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance report, highlighting its 2019 achievements.

Tamara Fischer, CEO commented, “We are committed to conducting business in accordance with our core values of integrity, accountability, humility and compassion, which we believe benefit all of our stakeholders. These principles have guided our business conduct since formation, and we recognize that an enhanced level of disclosure surrounding ESG initiatives is becoming increasingly important. This inaugural report is intended to mark the beginning of our formal efforts to communicate our achievements with all stakeholders.”

To access the full report: 2019 Environmental Social Governance Report.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 780 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 48.9 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

