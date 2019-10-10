Log in
National Storage Affiliates Trust : Updates the Date of Its Previously Announced Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/10/2019 | 06:27pm EDT

National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSA) has updated the date of its third quarter 2019 earnings release and conference call as follows:

NSA will release financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, after market close on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. NSA will host a conference call to discuss operations and review financial results at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Following prepared remarks, management will accept questions from registered financial analysts. All other participants are encouraged to listen to the call via webcast using the link found on the Company’s website.

Conference Call and Webcast:
Date/Time: Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Webcast link available at: www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com
Domestic (toll free): 877-407-9711
International: 412-902-1014

Replay Information:
Domestic (toll free): 877-660-6853
International: 201-612-7415
Conference ID: 13692161

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on NSA’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. Any transcription, recording or retransmission of the Company’s conference call and webcast in any way are strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of NSA.

Upcoming Industry Conferences

NSA management is scheduled to participate in the upcoming Nareit REITworld 2019 Annual Conference on November 12-14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates over 700 self storage properties located in 35 states + Puerto Rico with over 46 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.


© Business Wire 2019
