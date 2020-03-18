National Vision : Provides Business Update in Response to COVID-19

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) (“National Vision” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest optical retailers providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, today announced that as a response to national efforts to help stem the COVID-19 pandemic, it will temporarily close all retail locations through March 28, 2020. The Company will continue to closely monitor this global health crisis with a view of reopening its retail stores as quickly as possible and will provide impacted associates full base pay through March 28.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented situation that requires rapid response,” said Reade Fahs, Chief Executive Officer of National Vision. “In thinking about the health and safety of our associates, optometrists, patients and customers, and the unique affordable models of America’s Best and our other low cost store formats, we decided this temporary measure is the best course of action at this time to protect everyone from further spread of the virus. While eye care and eyewear are critical, during this time of national emergency, we believe it is our responsibility to pause to ensure that people are able to practice social distancing and to allow critical healthcare resources to be devoted to COVID-19.”

The Company will maintain its e-Commerce services offered through americasbest.com, eyeglassworld.com, as well as discountglasses.com and discountcontacts.com.

Additionally, as a precautionary measure to preserve financial flexibility in light of uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company elected to borrow the remaining $146.3 million in available funds under its Revolving Credit Facility. The Company notes that it has no meaningful maturities due until 2024. With this recent draw down on the Revolving Credit Facility, the Company has over $250.0 million in available cash on hand.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with more than 1,100 retail stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, Vista Opticals inside Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

