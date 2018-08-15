National Western Life : Expands Annuity Illustration Resource

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National Western Life Insurance Company (NWLIC) has added the NWL® Dynamic series to its annuity illustration resource for agents and distributors. The addition of this series follows the NWL Ultra Classic annuity, which made its debut on the system in June.

"Annuity illustrations are a basic table stakes tool in our business," said R. Bruce Wallace, CLU, National Western Life's Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "We are proud our system sets expectations properly and with integrity."

In addition to showing guaranteed rates for its products, for non-guaranteed rates NWLIC's annuity illustration resource will use current first year rates and pivot to the projected renewal terms for the product illustrated. "Using the projected renewal rates is a departure from what is commonly seen in the industry," said Ayanna Burns, CFP, ChFC, National Western Life's Vice President of Marketing Operations. "Interest rate terms can and will change over time, so it's important we make them part of the projections we provide."

National Western Life's illustration system is accessible online through its MyNWL page, personalized for each agent, and is built on the same platform as NWLIC's life insurance products. For more information, licensed insurance professionals are encouraged to contact their local National Western Life distributor or view at www.nationalwesternlife.com (product terms and availability may vary by state).

About National Western Life:

National Western Life Insurance Company (NWLIC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Western Life Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NWLI). Founded in 1956, NWLIC is a stock life insurance company with a broad portfolio of individual universal life, whole life, and term insurance plans, as well as annuity products. NWLIC has 286 employees and approximately 31,300 contracted independent agents, brokers, producers, and consultants. At June 30, 2018, National Western Life Group, Inc. maintained consolidated total assets of $12.1 billion, stockholders' equity of $1.8 billion, and life insurance in force of $19.4 billion.

