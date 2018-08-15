Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  National Western Life Group Inc    NWLI

NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP INC (NWLI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

National Western Life : Expands Annuity Illustration Resource

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National Western Life Insurance Company (NWLIC) has added the NWL® Dynamic series to its annuity illustration resource for agents and distributors. The addition of this series follows the NWL Ultra Classic annuity, which made its debut on the system in June.

"Annuity illustrations are a basic table stakes tool in our business," said R. Bruce Wallace, CLU, National Western Life's Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.  "We are proud our system sets expectations properly and with integrity."

In addition to showing guaranteed rates for its products, for non-guaranteed rates NWLIC's annuity illustration resource will use current first year rates and pivot to the projected renewal terms for the product illustrated. "Using the projected renewal rates is a departure from what is commonly seen in the industry," said Ayanna Burns, CFP, ChFC, National Western Life's Vice President of Marketing Operations.  "Interest rate terms can and will change over time, so it's important we make them part of the projections we provide."

National Western Life's illustration system is accessible online through its MyNWL page, personalized for each agent, and is built on the same platform as NWLIC's life insurance products.  For more information, licensed insurance professionals are encouraged to contact their local National Western Life distributor or view at www.nationalwesternlife.com (product terms and availability may vary by state).

About National Western Life:

National Western Life Insurance Company (NWLIC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Western Life Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NWLI).  Founded in 1956, NWLIC is a stock life insurance company with a broad portfolio of individual universal life, whole life, and term insurance plans, as well as annuity products. NWLIC has 286 employees and approximately 31,300 contracted independent agents, brokers, producers, and consultants. At June 30, 2018, National Western Life Group, Inc. maintained consolidated total assets of $12.1 billion, stockholders' equity of $1.8 billion, and life insurance in force of $19.4 billion.

Release Contact:
Paul T. Garofoli
Vice President, Head of National Marketing Organization Sales
Phone: 800-760-3434, extension 207
FAX:   512-339-8350
pgarofoli@nationalwesternlife.com
www.nationalwesternlife.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-western-life-expands-annuity-illustration-resource-300697792.html

SOURCE National Western Life Insurance Company


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROU
09:01pNATIONAL WESTERN LIFE : Expands Annuity Illustration Resource
PR
08/14A.M. BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of National Western Life Insurance Company
BU
08/08NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE : Texas Recognizes Annuity Awareness Month
PR
08/07NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
08/07NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/07NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP, INC. : Announces 2018 Second Quarter Earnings
PR
06/27NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security ..
AQ
06/18INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY NATIONAL WE : NWLI) – Insider Sold 206 shares of ..
AQ
05/10NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/07National Western Life Insurance reports Q2 results 
08/06Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
05/09National Western Life Insurance reports Q1 results 
02/28National Western Life Insurance reports Q4 results 
02/28Safe Insurance Play Trading Well Below Book Value 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.