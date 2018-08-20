Log in
08/20/2018 | 07:31pm CEST

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National Western Life Insurance Company (NWLIC) has released two new fixed indexed annuities, the NWL® Revolution and the NWL® Revolution Plus Liquidity, for distribution by the company's independent wholesalers and agents.  These flexible premium products offer an Elevation Fee for potentially higher caps and participation rates and a "built in" Withdrawal Benefit Rider without a fee.

"Features for fees are common in fixed indexed annuities," said R. Bruce Wallace, CLU, National Western Life's Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.  "In the case of the NWL® Revolution and the NWL® Revolution Plus Liquidity, the fee applies to the part of the policy that is central to fixed indexed annuities, accumulation potential, by way of possibly higher indexed linked interest terms."

Wallace concluded, "The NWL® Revolution and the NWL® Revolution Plus Liquidity are excellent additions to our already market relevant suite of annuity products."

These annuities are currently available in 38 states.  For more information, licensed insurance professionals are encouraged to contact their local National Western Life distributor or view at www.nationalwesternlife.com (product terms and availability may vary by state).

About National Western Life:

National Western Life Insurance Company (NWLIC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Western Life Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NWLI).  Founded in 1956, NWLIC is a stock life insurance company with a broad portfolio of individual universal life, whole life, and term insurance plans, as well as annuity products. NWLIC has 286 employees and approximately 31,300 contracted independent agents, brokers, producers, and consultants. At June 30, 2018, National Western Life Group, Inc. maintained consolidated total assets of $12.1 billion, stockholders' equity of $1.8 billion, and life insurance in force of $19.4 billion.

Release Contact:
Paul T. Garofoli
Vice President, Head of National Marketing Organization Sales
Phone: 800-760-3434, extension 207
FAX:   512-339-8350
pgarofoli@nationalwesternlife.com
www.nationalwesternlife.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-western-life-makes-revolutionary-product-announcement-300699504.html

SOURCE National Western Life Insurance Company


© PRNewswire 2018
