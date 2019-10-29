Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  National Western Life Group, Inc.    NWLI

NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP, INC.

(NWLI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Western Life : names Rey Perez as President and Chief Operating Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 01:43pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross R. Moody, Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NWLGI) announced that Rey Perez will assume the role of President and Chief Operating Officer of National Western Life Insurance Company (NWLIC), a wholly owned subsidiary of NWLGI, effective January 1, 2020. Kitty K. Nelson, the current President and Chief Operating Officer of NWLIC has informed the Board of Directors of her intention to step down from this role effective December 31, 2019.   Ms. Nelson will remain a member of the Board of Directors of NWLIC, and will also serve as a Special Advisor to the company.

Mr. Perez joined NWLIC's Law Department in September 2000, and most recently served as Executive Vice President – Chief Legal Officer. Mr. Perez has been a key member of the company's senior staff and has been actively engaged in the management of the entire company for the past year.  "Rey's experience in all areas of the company will ensure a smooth transition in this key leadership position," said Mr. Moody.  "Kitty has provided exemplary leadership to the company, and we are convinced that Rey is the right person to allow the company to continue that same journey of ongoing success."

Mr. Perez holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Texas at Austin School of Law along with a Bachelor's Degree in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business. He has been instrumental in a number of milestone events in the history of the company, including the acquisition of Ozark National Life Insurance Company in 2019.  

About National Western Life:

National Western Life Group, Inc. ("Company") is the parent organization of NWLIC. Founded in 1956, NWLIC is a stock life insurance company offering a broad portfolio of individual universal life, whole life and term insurance plans, as well as annuity products. NWLIC has 284 employees and approximately 27,000 contracted independent agents, brokers, and consultants. At June 30, 2019, the Company maintained consolidated total assets of $12.6 billion, stockholders' equity of $2.1 billion, and life insurance inforce of $24.1 billion.

Release Contact:
Patrick D. Johnson
Vice President, Human Resources
(512) 836-1010
pjohnson@nationalwesternlife.com
www.nationalwesternlife.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-western-life-names-rey-perez-as-president-and-chief-operating-officer-300947443.html

SOURCE National Western Life Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROU
01:43pNATIONAL WESTERN LIFE : names Rey Perez as President and Chief Operating Officer
PR
08/09AM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of National Western Life Group, Inc. and Its Su..
BU
08/08NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
08/07NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/07NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP, INC. : Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings
PR
06/24NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security ..
AQ
06/20NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE : appoints new chief marketing officer
AQ
06/17NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE : names Chad Tope as Executive Vice President and Chief Ma..
PR
05/23NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (f..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group