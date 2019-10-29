National Western Life : names Rey Perez as President and Chief Operating Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross R. Moody, Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NWLGI) announced that Rey Perez will assume the role of President and Chief Operating Officer of National Western Life Insurance Company (NWLIC), a wholly owned subsidiary of NWLGI, effective January 1, 2020. Kitty K. Nelson, the current President and Chief Operating Officer of NWLIC has informed the Board of Directors of her intention to step down from this role effective December 31, 2019. Ms. Nelson will remain a member of the Board of Directors of NWLIC, and will also serve as a Special Advisor to the company.

Mr. Perez joined NWLIC's Law Department in September 2000, and most recently served as Executive Vice President – Chief Legal Officer. Mr. Perez has been a key member of the company's senior staff and has been actively engaged in the management of the entire company for the past year. "Rey's experience in all areas of the company will ensure a smooth transition in this key leadership position," said Mr. Moody. "Kitty has provided exemplary leadership to the company, and we are convinced that Rey is the right person to allow the company to continue that same journey of ongoing success."

Mr. Perez holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Texas at Austin School of Law along with a Bachelor's Degree in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business. He has been instrumental in a number of milestone events in the history of the company, including the acquisition of Ozark National Life Insurance Company in 2019.

About National Western Life:

National Western Life Group, Inc. ("Company") is the parent organization of NWLIC. Founded in 1956, NWLIC is a stock life insurance company offering a broad portfolio of individual universal life, whole life and term insurance plans, as well as annuity products. NWLIC has 284 employees and approximately 27,000 contracted independent agents, brokers, and consultants. At June 30, 2019, the Company maintained consolidated total assets of $12.6 billion, stockholders' equity of $2.1 billion, and life insurance inforce of $24.1 billion.

