NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC (NSM)
Nationstar Mortgage : WMIH to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

09/06/2018 | 12:55am CEST

WMIH Corp. (NASDAQ: WMIH) (“WMIH”), a leading mortgage loan originator and servicer, today announced that Jay Bray, its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference at 2:45 P.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 in New York City.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the day of the conference in the Investor Information section under Investor News & Events at http://investors.wmih-corp.com/event. A replay will be available shortly after the event and will be available through September 26, 2018.

About WMIH Corp.

WMIH Corp.'s (NASDAQ: WMIH), formerly known as Washington Mutual, Inc., operations consist primarily of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (“Nationstar”), which provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States. Nationstar is a recognized leader in the mortgage industry with more than two decades of experience, and with its flagship brand, Mr. Cooper®, is one of the largest mortgage servicers in the country. A subsidiary of WMIH also operates a legacy reinsurance business in runoff mode. Additional information regarding WMIH may be found at www.wmih-corp.com.


© Business Wire 2018
