NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY
Nationwide Building Society : profits fall 21 percent on further digital spend

02/08/2019 | 02:45am EST
FILE PHOTO: A general view of a Nationwide building society branch in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's bellwether mortgage lender Nationwide Building Society reported a 21 percent fall in profits for the first nine months of the year, after further ramping up investment in digital banking.

Nationwide reported statutory profits of 703 million pounds ($910.31 million) for the nine months to December, compared to 886 million pounds for the same period a year earlier.

Nationwide, the third largest provider of home loans in Britain with a 13 percent market share, also said it expected its retail lending margins to continue to shrink amid intense competition.

(This story corrects to show profits are 9-month (not quarterly), paragraphs 1,2)

(Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by Lawrence White)

Managers
NameTitle
Joe D. Garner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Lawton Roberts Chairman
Tony P. Prestedge COO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Mark Martin Rennison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Hamilton Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY0.70%0
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES16.85%23 188
BAJAJ FINANCE2.50%21 881
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL28.35%21 641
ACOM CO., LTD.3.99%5 472
AEON FINANCIAL SERVICE CO LTD8.29%4 388
