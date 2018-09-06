Native : Change in Shareholdings of The Native SA

Log in
09/06/2018 | 07:22am CEST

Change in shareholdings of The Native SA

September 6, 2018, Basel, Switzerland - The Native SA, the Swiss-listed (SWX: NTIV) integrated e-commerce services and marketplaces company, has been notified of changes in shareholdings.

Clear Express Group (Hong Kong) has notified the Company that it holds 14.46% of The Native SA.

About The Native SA

The Native SA is a Swiss-listed (NTIV: SWX,www.thenative.ch) international technology and media company that services corporate clients around the world with the best-in-class e-commerce, data analytics and blockchain technologies, payment services, customer support, and content & digital marketing.

Contact:investors@thenative.ch

Disclaimer

Native SA published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 05:21:02 UTC
