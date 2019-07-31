Native : Enters Call Option Agreement Creating an Opportunity for the Highly Profitable Exit from Its Investment in Nexway AG

Ad-hoc

The Native SA Enters Call Option Agreement Creating an Opportunity for the Highly Profitable

Exit from Its Investment in Nexway AG

July 31, Basel - The Native SA, a diversified ecommerce and media company, that among other assets owns 333,450 shares ("Shares") in or 51.0% ownership interest of Nexway AG (formerly known as asknet AG), a Germany-listed ecommerce services company, has entered into a call option agreement with one of the existing Nexway AG shareholders, allowing for The Native SA to sell the Shares for a cash consideration (unless other form of payment is agreed by the parties) of EUR 28 per share (16.6% premium to the current market price) or EUR 9.3 million for the Shares ("Purchase Price"), with the Purchase Price payable to The Native SA before or on December 20, 2019, with a non-refundable call option premium of 4% of the Purchase Price or EUR 373,464 payable to The Native SA in cash before or on August 31, 2019, this premium being deductible from the Purchase Price once and if the call option is executed, and otherwise not refundable.

Should this call option is executed, The Native SA will realize EUR 6.08 million capital gain on its investment in Nexway AG originally made in November 2017 (including follow-on round investment in December 2018), with this effective return of 181% reflecting a stellar payback on the focus and effort allocated by The Native SA team to restructuring, modernization and subsequent turnaround of Nexway AG over the last 20 months.

