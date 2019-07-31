Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Native SA    OTI   CH0006326851

NATIVE SA

(OTI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Native : Enters Call Option Agreement Creating an Opportunity for the Highly Profitable Exit from Its Investment in Nexway AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 06:20pm EDT

Ad-hoc

The Native SA Enters Call Option Agreement Creating an Opportunity for the Highly Profitable

Exit from Its Investment in Nexway AG

July 31, Basel - The Native SA, a diversified ecommerce and media company, that among other assets owns 333,450 shares ("Shares") in or 51.0% ownership interest of Nexway AG (formerly known as asknet AG), a Germany-listed ecommerce services company, has entered into a call option agreement with one of the existing Nexway AG shareholders, allowing for The Native SA to sell the Shares for a cash consideration (unless other form of payment is agreed by the parties) of EUR 28 per share (16.6% premium to the current market price) or EUR 9.3 million for the Shares ("Purchase Price"), with the Purchase Price payable to The Native SA before or on December 20, 2019, with a non-refundable call option premium of 4% of the Purchase Price or EUR 373,464 payable to The Native SA in cash before or on August 31, 2019, this premium being deductible from the Purchase Price once and if the call option is executed, and otherwise not refundable.

Should this call option is executed, The Native SA will realize EUR 6.08 million capital gain on its investment in Nexway AG originally made in November 2017 (including follow-on round investment in December 2018), with this effective return of 181% reflecting a stellar payback on the focus and effort allocated by The Native SA team to restructuring, modernization and subsequent turnaround of Nexway AG over the last 20 months.

For more information: www.thenative.ch

Disclaimer

Native SA published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 22:19:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIVE SA
06:20pNATIVE : Enters Call Option Agreement Creating an Opportunity for the Highly Pro..
PU
05:30pNATIVE : Enters Call Option Agreement Creating for an Opportunity for the Highly..
PU
06/24NATIVE : Holds Annual Shareholders Meeting
PU
05/31NATIVE : Reports CHF 102.6 Million and Slightly Negative EBITDA for 2018, Takes ..
PU
05/06NATIVE : Announces Revised Strategy of P8H Inc. Investment
PU
05/01NATIVE : Postponement of the Publication of the Annual Report, Consolidated Fina..
PU
01/11THE NATIVE SA : Change in Shareholdings, Updates on Options Granted and Corporat..
PU
2018NATIVE : Paddle8's Partnership with The Native Puts the Company on Growth Trajec..
PU
2018NATIVE : Change in Shareholdings of The Native SA
PU
2018NATIVE : Reduces Debt, Discloses Changes in Shareholdings
PU
More news
Chart NATIVE SA
Duration : Period :
Native SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Sergey Skatershchikov Chairman
Osman Khan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Serge Umansky Vice Chairman
Victor Iezuitov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIVE SA0.00%3
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION32.74%132 793
ACCENTURE38.75%124 657
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.11%118 769
VMWARE, INC.29.24%72 524
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.84%71 813
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group