NATIVE SA

(OTI)
Native : Postponement of the publication of the Interim Financial Statements until October 31, 2019, amendment of Corporate Calendar and closing of Nexway AG divestment transaction

09/29/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

Postponement of the publication of the Interim Financial Statements until October 31, 2019, amendment of Corporate Calendar and closing of Nexway AG divestment transaction.

September 29, 2019, Basel (Switzerland) - The Native SA is postponing the publication of the Interim Financial Statements to October 31, 2019.

The main reason is a delay in the preparation of the Interim Financial Statements by Nexway AG, which under local regulations may publish its financial figures as late as October 31, 2019; such delay in particular is caused by the integration of Nexway SAS in Nexway AG as well as the CFO having left Nexway AG earlier this year.

Due to above, the Company is not be able to complete and present its unaudited Interim financial statements on a consolidated basis by September 30, 2019 as it had been originally announced, and instead will publish these on October 31, 2019 in sync with its now former subsidiary Nexway AG also in order to substantially reduce the risk of disclosing price-sensitive information to the German market ahead of time (Nexway AG is a listed company in Germany).

The Company has therefore submitted an application for extension to publish the 2019 Interim Financial Statements no later than October 31, 2019. On September 25, 2019, SIX Exchange Regulation has granted an extension and inter alia decided as follows:

  1. The exemption application of The Native SA (Issuer) dated 17 September 2019 for granting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2019 semi- annual report and to file such a report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until 31 October 2019 at the latest is granted with the following reservation (lit. a) and under the following conditions (lit. b):
    1. SIX Exchange Regulation AG reserves the right to suspend trading in the shares of the Issuer in case its 2019 semi-annual report is not published and not filed with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until 31 October 2019, 11.59 p.m. CET, at the latest, in accordance with the provisions regarding ad hoc publicity (art. 53 of the Listing Rules [LR] in connection with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity [DAH]).
    2. The Native SA is required to publish a notice in accordance with the provisions regarding ad hoc publicity (art. 53 LR in connection with the DAH) until Monday, 30 September 2019, 7.30 a.m. CET, at the latest. The notice must contain:
  • an unaltered reproduction of the wording of section I. of this decision, placed in a prominent position in the ad hoc notice;
  • the reasons for the application of the Issuer for granting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2019 semi-annual report and to file such a report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG;
  • a statement regarding unaudited key figures such as net revenues, EBITDA, EBIT, profit/loss, balance sheet total, equity etc. for the business year 2019 of the Issuer.

Subject to further adjustments upon receipt of Nexway AG Interim Financial Statements for the period, The Native SA expects to report the following preliminary key figures for first half of 2019 on a standalone basis:

  • Gross revenue approximately TCHF 845
  • EBITDA approximately TCHF 591
  • EBIT approximately TCHF 305
  • Balance sheet total:
    Assets TCHF 9'800 Liabilities TCHF 7'150
  • Equity: TCHF 2'690

Further to the above, the Company has finalized and closed the transaction related to the divestment of the 51% of Nexway AG as announced on August 16, 2019. Such transaction led to a reduction of the consolidated debt of the Company by approximately TCHF 25'000 and by generating total net proceeds for the Company of TCHF 3'800.

The updated Corporate Calendar can be found on our website at: https://investor.thenative.ch/corporate-calendar/

Further inquiries: investors@thenative.ch

Disclaimer

Native SA published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 21:52:01 UTC
