Native : Reduces Debt, Discloses Changes in Shareholdings

The Native SA Reduces Debt, Discloses Changes in Shareholdings

August 30, 2018, Basel, Switzerland - The Native SA, the Swiss-listed (SWX: NTIV) integrated e-commerce services and marketplaces company, has extinguished its convertible note due to third parties with no dilution to existing shareholders using the NTIV shares acquired through acquisition of Highlight Finance Corp announced earlier this summer.

The Native SA has reduced its convertible debt outstanding to third parties and extinguished EUR 1.205 million worth of convertible notes. The total number of The Native SA shares outstanding remained unchanged.

The noteholders that have decided to convert their notes will receive treasury shares directly and indirectly (through its subsidiary HFC) owned by The Native in the amount of 254,255 shares or 8.17% of the share capital of the Company.

Such conversion process will avoid any dilution effect to the existing shareholders of the Company.

In a separate and unrelated development, The Native has been informed by PB Invest AG that its holding has been reduced below the 10% threshold.

