Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Native SA    OTI   CH0006326851

NATIVE SA (OTI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Native : Reduces Debt, Discloses Changes in Shareholdings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 07:27am CEST

The Native SA Reduces Debt, Discloses Changes in Shareholdings

August 30, 2018, Basel, Switzerland - The Native SA, the Swiss-listed (SWX: NTIV) integrated e-commerce services and marketplaces company, has extinguished its convertible note due to third parties with no dilution to existing shareholders using the NTIV shares acquired through acquisition of Highlight Finance Corp announced earlier this summer.

The Native SA has reduced its convertible debt outstanding to third parties and extinguished EUR 1.205 million worth of convertible notes. The total number of The Native SA shares outstanding remained unchanged.

The noteholders that have decided to convert their notes will receive treasury shares directly and indirectly (through its subsidiary HFC) owned by The Native in the amount of 254,255 shares or 8.17% of the share capital of the Company.

Such conversion process will avoid any dilution effect to the existing shareholders of the Company.

In a separate and unrelated development, The Native has been informed by PB Invest AG that its holding has been reduced below the 10% threshold.

About The Native SA

The Native SA is a Swiss-listed (NTIV: SWX,www.thenative.ch) international technology and media company that services corporate clients around the world with the best-in-class e-commerce, data analytics and blockchain technologies, payment services, customer support, and content & digital marketing.

Contact:investors@thenative.ch

Disclaimer

Native SA published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 05:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIVE SA
07:27aNATIVE : Reduces Debt, Discloses Changes in Shareholdings
PU
07/27NATIVE : Change in Shareholdings of The Native SA
PU
07/17NATIVE : Reports Preliminary Half –Year Results, Reduces Debt and Opens Ne..
PU
06/20NATIVE : Expands Shareholders Base, Pays Interest and Approves the New CHF 20M B..
PU
06/11NATIVE : Paddle8 Street Art Sale Sets New Auction Records
PU
05/25NATIVE : Annual General Meeting Approves All Proposals by the Board of Directors..
PU
05/23NATIVE : Amends the List of Proposed Board Candidates
PU
05/11NATIVE : asknet AG performs successfully in Q1
PU
05/09NATIVE : Agrees New Terms for P8H Inc Options
PU
05/07NATIVE : Highlight Event & Entertainment AG and The Native SA Enter a Strategic ..
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 87,6 M
EBIT 2018 -0,10 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,27x
Capitalization 28,0 M
Chart NATIVE SA
Duration : Period :
Native SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 12,9  CHF
Spread / Average Target 43%
Managers
NameTitle
Sergey Skatershchikov Chairman
Serge Umansky Vice Chairman
Victor Iezuitov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIVE SA0.00%29
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.83%133 894
ACCENTURE10.90%112 474
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES53.33%111 794
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING24.88%62 909
VMWARE, INC.20.04%61 041
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.