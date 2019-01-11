Log in
The Native SA: Change in Shareholdings, Updates on Options Granted and Corporate Calendar

01/11/2019 | 05:09pm EST

Change in Shareholdings, Updates on Options Granted and Corporate Calendar

January 11, 2019, Basel (Switzerland) - The Native SA announces change in key shareholdings as well updates on convertible options granted and Corporate Calendar.

Alexander Gilkes, Chief Executive Officer of The Native SA, has acquired a 11.25% ownership interest in the Company. Simultaneously, Whiteridge Investment Funds SPC Limited - Global Energy SP, has reduced its ownership interest in the company below 3%. Swiss-listed Highlight Event & Entertainment AG (HLEE: SWX) is currently the largest shareholder of The Native SA with slightly under 20% ownership interest.

On a separate development and following the acquisition of HFC on July 16, 2018 (see related press release), the Company has been able to extinguish the entire EUR 4.31m convertible bond (originally to mature on December 2018, "December Bond") with no dilution effect and to reduce the net debt of the Group. Moreover, through the above-mentioned acquisition, the HFC debt facility has been subordinated and the previously granted options cancelled (in the amount of TCHF 3'954 or 8.17% of the capital).

Subject to the publication of the invitation and the agenda, the Company is currently planning to hold the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 15, 2019 at its domicile in Basel, Switzerland.

The AGM date and other important dates can be found on our website at thenative.ch/corporate-calendar/

Further inquiries: investors@thenative.ch

Disclaimer

Native SA published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 22:08:02 UTC
