2Q19 results: A well-balanced business model to navigate the current environment - 01/08/2019

Paris, August 1, 2019

2Q19 results

A well-balanced business model to navigate the current environment

Reported net income at €346m in 2Q19 and €1.1bn in 1H19

Financial strength with a Basel 3 fully-loaded CET1 ratio1 at 11.5%, well above our 2020 target (11%)

STRENGTH OF A DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS MODEL

2Q19 UNDERLYING NET REVENUES2 AT €2.3BN, STABLE VS. A RECORD 2Q18

AWM: Strong net revenue growth and positive net inflows in the US notably

Strength of our active asset management model with underlying net revenues2 up +11% YoY in 2Q19 (+4% in 1H19)

in part driven by high levels of performance fees that reached €138m this quarter (€171m in 1H19)

Demonstration of the strength of the multiboutique model with €(2)bn net outflows on LT products despite €(6)bn net outflows at H2O. More than +€3bn net inflows on LT products across other affiliates, of which +€2bn in the US

The average fee rate remains in line with the New Dimension target at ~30bps

Strong AuM growth of +5% over the quarter to reach €898bn, including WCM

Projected partnership between Ostrum AM and LBP AM to create a key player in life insurance asset management

CIB: Revenue diversification and tight cost control to create value despite an elevated cost of risk due to a large single file

Underlying net revenues2 down YoY in 2Q19 with a high base effect in Global finance. Resilience of Global markets activities with revenues up QoQ and FIC-T also up YoY. Growth from IB/M&A and our Green & Sustainable Hub

Strict cost control, down -7% YoY at constant exchange rate in 2Q19

Cost of risk elevated this quarter driven by a large single file

Underlying RoE2 at 9.3% in 2Q19 and 11.7% with a normalized cost of risk of 30bps

Insurance: Sustained growth and profitability

Underlying net revenues2 up +7% YoY with a positive jaws effect both in 2Q19 and 1H19 Underlying RoE2 >30% in 1H19, in line with the New Dimension 2020 target

Payments: Continued growth dynamic

Underlying net revenues2 up +10% YoY with a positive jaws effect both in 2Q19 and 1H19

Increase in business volumes from Dalenys & PayPlug, up more than +20%

SUSTAINABLE VALUE CREATION AND FINANCIAL STRENGTH

Organic capital creation of 38bps in 2Q19. Basel 3 FL CET1 ratio1 at 11.5% as at June 30, 2019, well above our 2020

target (11%)

Underlying net income2 at €363m in 2Q19 and €555m in 1H19, despite an elevated cost of risk (63bps in 2Q19 and

43bps in 1H19)

Underlying RoTE2 at 9.6% in 2Q19 and 10.8% with a normalized cost of risk of 30bps

Underlying RoTE2 adjusted3 at 12.8% over New Dimension as at June 30, 2019

FOCUS ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF OUR 2020 AMBITIONS

François Riahi, Natixis Chief Executive Officer, said: "Natixis recorded solid results across all its businesses in the second quarter of 2019. Our diversified and balanced business model proves, once again, its worth in an uncertain economic environment. In Asset & Wealth Management our multi-boutique model demonstrated its robustness. Revenues and assets under management both continued to rise despite outflows at H2O and with net flows in the United States turning back positive. We also announced our ambition to create a 100% SRI-compliant European leader in insurance-related fixed income asset management with La Banque Postale. In Corporate & Investment Banking, we enjoyed sustained performances, including in our capital markets activities despite a less favorable environment than last year to which we notably adapt through tighter cost control. In Insurance and Payments, we continued to combine strong growth with a positive jaws effect. We further bolstered our capital position with our CET1 standing at 11.5%, above our 2020 objective."

Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See page 13 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view 1 See note on methodology 2 Excluding exceptional items. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21 for cost/income, RoE and RoTE (see note on methodology) 3 Adjusting for the non-recurring impact on 4Q18 revenues from Asian equity derivatives and a 30bps normalized cost of risk in 2Q19, net of tax

2Q19 RESULTS

On August 1, 2019, the Board of Directors examined Natixis' second quarter 2019 results.

€m

Net revenues

2Q18 restated

2,282

2,360

2Q19 vs.

2Q19 vs.

2Q18 restated

2Q18 underlying

2,297

2,305

(3)%

0%

o/w businesses

2,091

2,106

(1)%

(1)%

Expenses

(1,577)

(1,528)

3%

3%

Gross operating income

705

832

(15)%

(8)%

Provision for credit losses

(110)

(41)

(41)

Net operating income

595

791

620

750

(25)%

(17)%

Associates and other items

7

7

7

Pre-tax profit

602

798

(25)%

(17)%

Income tax

(164)

(234)

(220)

Minority interests

(92)

(57)

Net income - group share

346

507

(56)

363

481

(32)%

(25)%

Natixis' underlying net revenues are stable vs. a historically high 2Q18 with AWM up +11%, Payments up +10% YoY and Insurance up +7% YoY. Within CIB, Investment banking/M&A up +5% YoY and good resilience for Global markets (-5% YoY excl. CVA/DVA), offsetting Global finance evolution set against a 2Q18 historically high performance.

Underlying expenses are well under control and up +1% YoY at constant exchange rate, in part reflecting the strong top-line performance across AWM, Insurance and Payments. CIB costs down -7% YoY at constant exchange rate. The underlying cost/income ratio1 is at 70.5%, up +250bps vs. 2Q18.

The underlying loan loss provisioning increased above its normalized level this quarter, mainly driven by a large single file in France. Expressed in basis points of loans outstanding (excluding credit institutions), the businesses' underlying cost of risk worked out to 63bps in 2Q19 vs. a normalized level of ~30bps.

Underlying tax rate at ~28% in 2Q19. YoY increase in minority interests on the back of a higher performance from some European AM affiliates and Coface.

Net income (group share), adjusted for IFRIC 21 and excluding exceptional items reached €315m in 2Q19. Accounting for exceptional items (-€17m net of tax in 2Q19) and IFRIC 21 impact (+€47m in 2Q19), the reported net income (group share) in

2Q19 is at €346m.

Businesses' underlying RoE1 reached 12.6% in 2Q19 and 13.9% under a normalized2 cost of risk.

Natixis' underlying RoTE1 reached 9.6% in 2Q19 excl. IFRIC 21 and 10.8% under a normalized2 cost of risk.

1 See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21 2 Normalizing the 2Q19 cost of risk at 30bps

1H19 RESULTS1

€m

Net revenues

1H18 restated

4,414

4,553

1H19 vs.

1H19 vs.

1H18 restated

1H18 underlying

4,410

4,526

(3)%

(3)%

o/w businesses

3,992

4,146

(4)%

(4)%

Expenses

(3,297)

(3,202)

3%

3%

Gross operating income

Provision for credit losses

1,350

(77)

(77)

(17)%

(16)%

Net operating income

976

1,273

(23)%

(22)%

Associates and other items

692

20

20

Pre-tax profit

Income tax

1,293

(409)

(410)

29%

(22)%

Minority interests

(178)

(117)

Net income - group share

1,110

767

(117)

555

769

45%

(28)%

Natixis' underlying net revenues are higher or stable vs. 1H18 for the vast majority of the businesses with Payments up +10%

YoY, Insurance up +7% YoY, AWM up +4% YoY and IB/M&A up +6% YoY. 1H19 revenue evolution to be put in the context of a historically high 1H18, in particular 1Q18 for Global markets and 2Q18 for Global finance.

Underlying expenses are well under control and up +1% YoY at constant exchange rate reflecting solid revenue growth across most businesses, investments being made (e.g. strategic projects, support functions) and the increase in the SRF contribution.

CIB costs down -3% YoY at constant exchange rate. The underlying cost/income ratio2 is at 71.7%, up +390bps vs. 1H18.

The underlying loan loss provisioning almost doubled vs. 1H18 on the back of a large single file impact in 2Q19 and is thus not representative of the normalized cost of risk. Expressed in basis points of loans outstanding (excluding credit institutions), the businesses' underlying cost of risk worked out to 43bps in 1H19.

Underlying tax rate at ~31% in 1H19 due to the non-deductibility of the SRF contribution in 1Q. Guidance maintained at <30% for 2019.

Net income (group share), adjusted for IFRIC 21 and excluding exceptional items reached €650m in 1H19. Accounting for

exceptional items (+€555m net of tax in 1H19) and IFRIC 21 impact (-€95m in 1H19), the reported net income (group share) in

1H19 is at €1,110m.

Businesses' underlying RoE2 reached 12.5% in 1H19 and 12.9% under a normalized cost of risk3.

Natixis' underlying RoTE2 reached 9.9% in 1H19 excl. IFRIC 21 and 10.3% under a normalized cost of risk3.

1 Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See page 13 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view 2 See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21 3 Normalizing the 1H19 cost of risk at 30bps

2Q19 & 1H19 RESULTS Exceptional items

€m

2Q19

2Q18

1H19

1H18

Exchange rate fluctuations on DSN in currencies (Net revenues)Transformation & Business Efficiency Investment costs (Expenses)Fit to Win investments & restructuring expenses (Expenses)Disposal of subsidiary in Brazil (Gain or loss on other assets)Capital gain - Disposal of retail activities (Gain or loss on other assets)

Corporate centerBusiness lines & Corporate centerCorporate centerCIBCorporate center

Total impact on income tax

Total impact on minority interests

(15)

55

4

27

(10)

(18)

(26)

(30)

(1)

4 0 0

(1)

0 0 8 0

(14)

(15)

697

(71)

1 0 0 1

(1)

(33)

(1)

Total impact on net income (gs)

(17)

25

555

(2)

€586m positive net impact from the disposal of the retail banking activities in 1Q19: €697m capital gain minus €78m income tax minus €33m minority interests

TRANSFORMATION & BUSINESS EFFICIENCY Investment costs by reporting line

€m 2Q19 2Q18 1H19 1H18 AWM (0) (1) (5) (1) CIB (3) (3) (6) (4) Insurance (2) (1) (2) (1) Payments (0) (1) (0) (1) Financial Investments 0 0 0 0 Corporate center (5) (13) (13) (23) Impact on expenses (10) (18) (26) (30)

Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see detail p4)

Asset & Wealth Management

€m 2Q19 2Q18 2Q19 vs. 2Q18 1H19 1H18 1H19 vs. 1H18 1H19 vs. 1H18 constant FX Net revenues o/w Asset Management1 o/w Wealth management Expenses 932 900 32 (605) 842 805 37 (568) 11% 12% (12)% 7% 1,705 1,642 63 (1,158) 1,641 1,567 74 (1,116) 4% 5% (14)% 4% 0% 1% (14)% 0% Gross operating income Provision for credit losses Associates and other items 327 (2) (2) 274 (1) (2) 19% 547 (1) (4) 525 (1) (2) 4% 1% Pre-tax profit 323 270 20% 542 521 4%

Cost/income ratio2 65.1% 67.7% -2.6pp 67.8% 67.8% -0.0pp RoE after tax2 15.0% 15.2% -0.2pp 13.5% 14.6% -1.1pp

Underlying net revenues from Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) are up +11% YoY in 2Q19 on a high 2Q18. Net revenues growth even excluding performance fees, illustrating the resilience of our active multi-boutique model. Asset management (excl. Employee savings plan) underlying net revenues excl. performance fees down -4% YoY in North America (€384m) and up + 9% in Europe (€208m) in 2Q19 (-5% at €756m and +11% at €378m in 1H19 for North America and Europe respectively). Wealth management net revenues are down -€5m YoY in 2Q19 mainly due to the perimeter effect from the disposal of Selection 1818 finalized in 4Q18.

The Asset management overall fee rate excluding performance fees is at 30bps in 2Q19, flat QoQ and in line with the New Dimension target. In Europe, 16.5bps (+0.5bps QoQ) and 28.6bps excl. Life Insurance General Accounts (+1.1bps QoQ). In North America, 38bps (flat QoQ). Performance fees reached €138m in 2Q19 and €171m in 1H19 (~11% of AM revenues vs. ~13% FY18) mainly driven by H2O and AEW.

Asset management net inflows on LT products reached >€3bn in 2Q19 excluding H2O illustrating the diversity of the multi-boutique model with, notably, a rebound in the US. H2O AuM at €26bn as at end-June, above its end-June 2018 level. H2O fund flows have normalized quickly - positive net inflows in July. In Europe, ~€1bn net inflows on LT products (excl. H2O) in 2Q19 mainly driven by Fixed income, ESG and Real asset strategies. Net outflows on money market funds (~€4bn) in part driven by corporates' semester-end. In North America, ~€2bn net inflows on LT products in 2Q19 primarily driven by Fixed income and growth Equity strategies. Good momentum for Loomis.

Asset management AuM reached €898bn as at June 30, 2019 and are up +5% QoQ. Positive FX and perimeter effect of €27bn (mainly driven by the acquisition of a stake in WCM) and positive market effect of +€22bn in 2Q19. Wealth management AuM reached €30.0bn as at June 30, 2019 including Massena Partners (acquisition finalized end of June) and with €0.3bn positive net inflows.

Underlying expenses up +3% YoY at constant exchange rate in 2Q19 reflecting investments being made in new initiatives and digitalization as well as MIFID 2 impact.

The underlying RoE2 reached 15.0% in 2Q19 and 13.5% in 1H19.

1 Asset management including Private equity and Employee savings plan 2 See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21