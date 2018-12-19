European shares rise cautiously before Fed meeting

Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Natixis    KN   FR0000120685

NATIXIS (KN)
My previous session
News 
12/19/2018 | 09:37am CET
General view of the Frankfurt stock exchange

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares rose cautiously at the open with gains in the banking and the pharmaceutical sectors lifting the market amid speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve will take a dovish stance towards monetary policy at a meeting later on Wednesday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> index was up 0.3 percent by 0825 GMT after four straight sessions of losses due mostly to mounting worries over slowing economic growth.

Italian banks <.FTIT8300> jumped 3.7 percent after the country's government struck a deal with the European Commission over its contested 2019 budget and seemed to be on track to put an end to weeks of wrangling that have shaken financial markets.

Shares in French bank Natixis sank 6.5 percent after it booked 260 million euros of losses and provisions on Asian derivatives.

There were strong gains in the pharmaceutical sector with GlaxoSmithKline up 5.7 percent after it announced a joint venture with Pfizer's consumer health division and said it planned to split into two businesses - one for prescription drugs and vaccines, the other for over-the-counter products.

Among losers, Norwegian sports equipment retailer XXL slumped more than 43 percent after a profit warning.

(Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 5.58% 1530 Delayed Quote.9.50%
NATIXIS -5.17% 4.216 Real-time Quote.-32.49%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.26% 341.37 Delayed Quote.-11.80%
XXL ASA -41.79% 22.25 Delayed Quote.-54.53%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 9 733 M
EBIT 2018 2 859 M
Net income 2018 1 726 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,60%
P/E ratio 2018 8,26
P/E ratio 2019 7,29
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,47x
Capitalization 14 028 M
Chart NATIXIS
Duration : Period :
Natixis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIXIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 6,55 €
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Riahi Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Mignon Chairman
Veronique Sani Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Bricker Chief Financial Officer
Henri Proglio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIXIS-32.49%15 978
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD13.68%27 661
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-60.00%7 524
INVESTEC-20.37%5 626
CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA SA-14.71%2 700
ROTHSCHILD & CO-0.44%2 638
