Access to the Shareholders' Meeting of May 20, 2020
To access Natixis' Shareholders Meeting of May 20, 2020, register 30 minutes prior to the Meeting au webcast de l'assemblée générale du 20 mai 2020, veuillez vous inscrire 30 minutes avant le début de l'assemblée Click here:
https://channel.royalcast.com/natixis/#!/natixis/20200520_1
This webcast will be available during 5 years after the Shareholders' Meeting.
Disclaimer
