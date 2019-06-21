Log in
Natixis

NATIXIS

(KN)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Natixis : French bank Natixis shares extend losses on H2O fund worries

0
06/21/2019 | 04:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French bank Natixis is seen outside one of their offices in Paris

PARIS/LONDON (Reuters) - Natixis shares fell further on Friday, extending heavy losses from the previous day on concerns that the French bank's H20 asset management arm could suffer outflows of client cash.

London-based H2O, a key contributor of profits at Natixis Investment Managers, has been put in the spotlight by fund ratings agency Morningstar, which placed one of its funds under review, citing liquidity and governance questions.

That prompted Natixis and H2O, one of the bank's boutique asset managers, to defend the fund's holdings on Thursday.

After initially clawing back some of Thursday's 11.8% fall, Natixis shares again turned lower and at 0754 GMT were trading down 2.6% at 3.38 euros, as analysts voiced caution.

Downgrading Natixis to 'hold' from 'buy' with a reduced target price of 4 euros from 6 euros, HSBC's Kiri Vijayarajah said he would wait to see if investors withdrew money from H2O.

"Adverse news around high-margin H20 affiliate could prompt outflows and possible forced sales of illiquid positions," he wrote in a note to clients.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Thyagaraju Adinarayan, Simon Jessop and Josephine Mason; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta, Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Simon Jessop

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 752 M
EBIT 2019 2 473 M
Net income 2019 1 892 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 9,75%
P/E ratio 2019 6,97
P/E ratio 2020 7,96
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,38x
Capitalization 12 436 M
Chart NATIXIS
Duration : Period :
Natixis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIXIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5,52 €
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Riahi Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Mignon Chairman
Veronique Sani Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Bricker Chief Financial Officer
Henri Proglio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIXIS-15.51%13 990
CITIC LTD-8.24%39 700
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD17.19%27 565
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC25.86%10 093
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-1.40%6 775
INVESTEC13.24%5 998
Categories
