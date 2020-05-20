Important information prior to the Shareholders' Meeting

The following information relates to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Wednesday May 20, 2020 and is abstracted from the hereafter sections.

As part of the coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic and the fight to prevent it spreading, as per the corresponding Order Nr 2020-321 dated March 25, 2020 and Decree Nr 2020-418 dated April 10, 2020, Natixis' Board of Directors decided to hold the Shareholders' Meeting "in closed session", without the physical presence of the shareholders, on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at 15:00 Paris Time at the Head Office of Natixis (30 Avenue Pierre Mendès-France 75013 Paris) and no longer at Palais Brongniart.

Consequently, no admission card to this Shareholders' Meeting will be delivered and only voting prior to the Meeting will be possible. The interactive convening notice with the draft resolutions is to be accessed through clicking here.

Natixis asks its Shareholders to exercise their voting right via Internet or by post, or through giving proxy to the Board of Directors' Chairman, or to confer mandate to a third person.

To exercise their voting right the Shareholders will be able to:

vote via Internet on the secured Votaccess platform from April 29, 2020 to May 19, 2020 at 15:00 Paris time. The Shareholders are advised to favor this form of voting and to vote without delaying to the day prior to the Shareholders' Meeting in order to avoid a saturation of the website.

Vote by post or by proxy through sending on May 17, 2020 at the latest the form to be downloaded here to CACEIS to this electronic address: ct-assemblees@caceis.com or by post to: CACEIS Corporate Trust, Service Assemblées, 14, rue Rouget de Lisle, 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux Cedex 9.

The Shareholders will be able to give mandate to a designated person under the following terms:

The mandate designations or revocations with specification of the proxy's name will have to be received at the latest on the fourth day prior to the Shareholders' Meeting, i.e. on Saturday 16, 2020.

The proxy will have to send their instructions to exercise the mandates they hold to CACEIS Corporate Trust, by an electronic message (to this electronic address: ct- mandataires-assemblees@caceis.com ), through using the by post voting form, at the latest on the fourth day prior to the Shareholders' Meeting, i.e. on Saturday 16, 2020.

It will not be possible to ask oral questions, nor to submit amendments drafts or new resolutions during the Shareholders' Meeting. However, the Shareholders will be requested to ask their written questions beforehand, to which it will be answered during the session.

Shareholders will be allowed to ask their written questions to the Board of Directors' Chairman at the latest on the fourth working day prior to the Shareholders' Meeting, i.e. on May 14, 2020.