Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Natixis    KN   FR0000120685

NATIXIS

(KN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Natixis : March 27, 2020 AMF announcement relating to the organization of Shareholders' Meetings of listed companies - 03/30/20

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 12:13pm EDT
March 27, 2020 AMF announcement relating to the organization of Shareholders' Meetings of listed companies

The Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the French Financial Markets Supervision Authority issued an annoucement on March 27, 2020 regarding the organization of Shareholders' Meetings of listed companies amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Click here to view the AMF announcement

Disclaimer

Natixis SA published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 16:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NATIXIS
12:13pNATIXIS : March 27, 2020 AMF announcement relating to the organization of Shareh..
PU
11:30aEuro zone banks heed ECB dividend warning, Swiss ignore regulators
RE
03/17NATIXIS : Morningstar reviews H2O Allegro fund on risk concerns
RE
03/16EUROPE : European shares slump to 2012 lows; travel and leisure stocks pummelled
RE
03/11NATIXIS : Explosion in forex volatility cheers some, bruises others as virus fea..
RE
03/09Global Markets Rocked as Crude Fight Sends Oil Prices Plunging
DJ
03/09Global Markets Rocked as Crude Fight Sends Oil Prices Plunging
DJ
03/06Banks accuse Singapore commodity trader Agritrade of 'massive' fraud
RE
03/04Keep calm and work from home during coronavirus, European banks tell workers
RE
03/02NATIXIS : Press release relating to the capital increase following the ordinary ..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 882 M
EBIT 2020 2 295 M
Net income 2020 1 184 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,34%
P/E ratio 2020 9,56x
P/E ratio 2021 8,74x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,24x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,24x
Capitalization 11 010 M
Chart NATIXIS
Duration : Period :
Natixis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIXIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3,96  €
Last Close Price 3,49  €
Spread / Highest target 60,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurent Mignon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François Riahi Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Bricker Chief Financial Officer
Veronique Sani Chief Technology & Transformation Officer
Henri Proglio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIXIS-11.80%12 207
CITIC LIMITED-4.61%30 286
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-41.96%16 619
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-39.99%6 902
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.0.00%4 990
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.5.93%3 644
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group