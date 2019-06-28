Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Natixis    KN   FR0000120685

NATIXIS

(KN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Natixis : Morningstar resumes coverage of Natixis's troubled H2O fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 05:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French bank Natixis is seen outside one of their offices in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Morningstar resumed coverage of Natixis troubled H2O Allegro fund on Thursday, after suspending it last week, but said it still had concerns about governance issues related to German entrepreneur Lars Windhorst.

The fund, managed by Natixis's H20 asset management arm, had heavy outflows of client cash after Morningstar put its rating on the fund under review last Wednesday, citing concerns over liquidity and governance.

London-based H2O has since sold some illiquid assets and stopped charging entry fees on its funds until further notice in an attempt to stem outflows of customer money.

Morningstar's concerns are focused on H2O's holdings in debt issues from private companies linked to Windhorst, who has investments in a broad range of businesses, as well as the fund's board seat on his privately held Tennor Holdings.

"H2O Allegro is run by an experienced team adept at making top-down calls on government bonds and currencies," wrote Mara Dobrescu, director of fixed income strategies at Morningstar.

"But this team's decision to invest a sleeve of Allegro's portfolio in illiquid, high-risk corporate bonds, all linked to German entrepreneur Lars Windhorst, raises concerns about the robustness of the security-selection process applied here," Dobrescu said.

A London-based spokesman for Windhorst's Tennor Holdings company said he had no comment to make on Morningstar's note.

Concerns about liquidity in funds that allow investors to get their money back on a daily basis have risen recently, particularly in Britain where money manager Neil Woodford was forced to suspend trading in his flagship fund.

Morningstar said it was resuming coverage of H2O, albeit with a "neutral" rating. Prior to suspending it, Morningstar had a so-called "Bronze" rating on it.

H2O itself said on Thursday that it was looking at ways to re-organise its holdings of non-rated corporate bonds.

Shares in Natixis, which owns 50.1% of H2O, had tumbled 14% late last week after Morningstar suspended the rating.

The bank's shares rose 2.5% on Thursday after UBS also issued an upbeat note on the bank. Natixis shares are still down around 5% since the start of 2019.

WINDHORST BREAKS COVER WITH HERTHA BERLIN DEAL

Windhorst's Tennor Holdings company later issued a statement to announce that Windhorst had invested into German top-flight soccer club Hertha Berlin.

Tennor Holding is making an initial 125 million euros ($142 million) equity investment for a 37.5% stake in Hertha Berlin, which could later rise to 49.9% at a higher valuation.

"We are making a long-term commitment to build on Hertha BSC’s success," Windhorst said in a statement. "The stable revenue base and impressive management team convinced us to enter into this strategic partnership."

Windhorst rose to fame in the 1990s as a teenage millionaire businessman, but some of his debt-funded businesses have faced legal difficulties.

On June 26, H2O had assets under management of 27 billion euros (24 billion pounds) after it won back some customers' money, but that total was down from 31 billion at the end of March.

In its note on Natixis, UBS upgraded its recommendation on the bank to "buy", arguing that concerns about the impact of H2O on the broader Natixis company were overblown.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Inti Landauro; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Susan Fenton/Jane Merriman)

By Matthieu Protard and Sudip Kar-Gupta

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIXIS
05:20aNATIXIS : Morningstar resumes coverage of Natixis's troubled H2O fund
RE
06/27NATIXIS : H20 Asset sees 'substantial' inflows, marked drop in redemptions
RE
06/27NATIXIS' : H2O says redemptions have 'markedly' subsided
RE
06/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Paschi, H2O, Fiat, Huawei
06/25NATIXIS : H2O cuts illiquid bond exposure to halt outflows
AQ
06/24NATIXIS' : H2O sells some illiquid debt to try to staunch outflows
RE
06/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : H2O, Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment, Daimler, ..
06/24NATIXIS : supports the measures announced by H2O Asset Management and confirms t..
AQ
06/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Chevron Phillips, Nova, GSK, Slack
06/21NATIXIS : French bank Natixis slips on Morningstar H2O fund review fallout
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 661 M
EBIT 2019 2 442 M
Net income 2019 1 704 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 10,2%
P/E ratio 2019 6,49
P/E ratio 2020 7,48
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,24x
Capitalization 11 077 M
Chart NATIXIS
Duration : Period :
Natixis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIXIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4,94 €
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Riahi Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Mignon Chairman
Veronique Sani Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Bricker Chief Financial Officer
Henri Proglio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIXIS-14.71%12 583
CITIC LTD-6.92%42 067
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD15.69%28 503
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC21.95%10 771
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-4.20%6 850
INVESTEC15.03%6 200
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About