Natixis : STATEMENT

0
11/26/2019 | 02:19pm EST

                                                                                                                                           Paris, November 26th, 2019

Natixis statement

Following press articles related to the suspension of a trader at Natixis’ Americas platform, Natixis would like to make it clear that it constantly monitors and reviews its employees’ performance through well-established internal procedures that are applicable to all employees.

Regarding the case mentioned by a Bloomberg article published on November 26th, it is a purely internal procedure that is by no means related to a P&L loss and has no impact whatsoever on Natixis’ clients or businesses.


About Natixis
Natixis is a French multinational financial services firm specialized in asset & wealth management, corporate & investment banking, insurance and payments. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, Natixis counts nearly 16,000 employees across 38 countries. Its clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations, as well as the customers of Groupe BPCE’s networks. Listed on the Paris stock exchange, Natixis has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €11.4 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio(1) of 11.5% and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor’s: A+ / Moody’s: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A+). 
(1) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in and including current financial year’s earnings and accrued dividend (based on a 60% pay-out).
Figures as at 30 September 2019

Press contacts:

Daniel Wilson
+33 1 58 19 10 40
daniel.wilson@natixis.com		Vanessa Stephan
+33 1 58 19 34 16
vanessa.stephan@natixis.com

www.natixis.com

 Our information is certified with blockchain technology.
Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.

Attachment

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 8 962 M
EBIT 2019 2 417 M
Net income 2019 1 817 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,43%
P/E ratio 2019 7,06x
P/E ratio 2020 9,20x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,41x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,40x
Capitalization 12 658 M
Managers
NameTitle
François Riahi Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Mignon Chairman
Nathalie Bricker Chief Financial Officer
Veronique Sani Chief Technology & Transformation Officer
Henri Proglio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIXIS-2.48%13 935
CITIC LIMITED-16.14%37 837
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED24.53%30 975
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.48.05%12 047
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.-19.58%5 741
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.11.92%4 889
