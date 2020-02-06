MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Euronext Paris > Natixis KN FR0000120685 NATIXIS (KN) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/06 12:31:29 pm 4.136 EUR +2.99% 03:18p NATIXIS : Slideshow - 2019 Annual Results - 06/02/2020 PU 11:38a NATIXIS : 4Q19 and 2019 results GL 11:11a European banks shine as bond trading rebounds RE Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations Natixis : Slideshow - 2019 Annual Results - 06/02/2020 0 02/06/2020 | 03:18pm EST Send by mail :

DISCLAIMER This media release may contain objectives and comments relating to the objectives and strategy of Natixis. Any such objectives inherently depend on assumptions, project considerations, objectives and expectations linked to future and uncertain events, transactions, products and services as well as suppositions regarding future performances and synergies. No assurance can be given that such objectives will be realized. They are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions relating to Natixis, its subsidiaries and associates, and the business development thereof; trends in the sector; future acquisitions and investments; macroeconomic conditions and conditions in Natixis' principal local markets; competition and regulations. Occurrence of such events is not certain, and outcomes may prove different from current expectations, significantly affecting expected results. Actual results may differ significantly from those implied by such objectives. Information in this media release relating to parties other than Natixis or taken from external sources has not been subject to independent verification, and Natixis makes no warranty as to the accuracy, fairness or completeness of the information or opinions herein. Neither Natixis nor its representatives shall be liable for any errors or omissions or for any harm resulting from the use of this media release, its contents or any document or information referred to herein. Figures in this presentation are unaudited. 2 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS 2019: "New Dimension" implementation continues Operating trends improving throughout the year with a strong 4Q19 Figures excluding exceptional items(1) NETOPERATING REVENUES EXPENSES Businesses +0%6+4% o/w +10% adjusted(2) in 4Q19 CET1 FL(3) RoTE(3) 11.3% 10.0% Post dividends Positive jaws effect Delivering growth across the board with positive jaws for all businesses both in 4Q19 and 2019 Strength of the AM multiboutique model Highest ever net revenues in 4Q19 and 2019 Flows turning positive in 4Q19 (~€3bn LT products) with positive net inflows across North American and European affiliates Sustained fee rate at 30bps CIB revenue momentum improving in 4Q19 Best quarter for Global markets FICT since 1Q18 Best quarter for Global finance since 2Q18 Best quarter ever for Investment banking/M&A Net revenues / RWA close to 6% Insurance and Payments continued strong growth in 2019 Insurance GOI up +9% YoY with Life AuM up +14% (+23% on UL) Payments GOI up +19% YoY with increased value creation Increased capital return €0.31 ordinary dividend per share(4) equivalent to an ~80% pay-out ratio See page 7 (2) Adjusting net revenues for the 4Q18 €(259)m non-recurring impact on Asian equity derivatives (3) See note on methodology Subject to the approval of the General Shareholders' Meeting on May 20, 2020 3 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Natixis consolidated 4Q19 & 2019 results 4Q19 results Historically high net revenues, up +10% YoY(1) for the businesses €m 4Q19 4Q18 4Q19 4Q18 reported restated o/w underlying o/w underlying Net revenues 2,503 2,040 2,534 2,024 o/w businesses 2,335 1,856 2,335 1,856 Expenses (1,745) (1,656) (1,708) (1,626) Gross operating income 758 383 826 398 Provision for credit losses (119) (23) (119) (23) Net operating income 639 361 707 375 Associates and other items 9 58 9 58 Pre-tax profit 648 418 715 432 Income tax (163) (110) (185) (115) Minority interests (113) (127) (116) (128) Net income - group share 371 181 415 189 4Q19 vs. 4Q18 4Q19 vs. 4Q18 restated underlying 23% 25% 26% 26% 5% 5% 98% 108% 77% 89% 55% 65% 105% 119% Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See slide 27 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view (1) Adjusting net revenues for the 4Q18 €(259)m non-recurring impact on Asian equity derivatives 5 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS 2019 results Gross operating income and Net income expansion vs. 2018 €m 2019 2018 2019 2018 restated restated o/w underlying o/w underlying Net revenues 9,196 8,749 9,177 8,632 o/w businesses 8,365 7,958 8,365 7,889 Expenses (6,632) (6,357) (6,545) (6,272) Gross operating income 2,564 2,391 2,633 2,360 Provision for credit losses (332) (193) (332) (122) Net operating income 2,232 2,199 2,301 2,238 Associates and other items 713 83 30 83 Pre-tax profit 2,945 2,281 2,331 2,321 Income tax (669) (673) (612) (687) Minority interests (380) (303) (349) (304) Net income - group share 1,897 1,306 1,370 1,330 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 restated underlying 5% 6% 5% 6% 4% 4% 7% 12% 2% 3% 29% 0% 45% 3% Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See slide 27 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view 6 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS 4Q19 & 2019 results Exceptional items Disposal of retail banking activities (1Q19) €697m capital gain (-) €78m income tax (-) €33m minority interests €m 4Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 Exchange rate fluctuations on DSN in currencies (Net revenues) Corporate center (31) 16 19 48 SWL provision reversal (Net revenues) CIB 0 0 (0) 68 Transformation & Business Efficiency Investment costs (Expenses ) Business lines & Corporate center (31) (27) (79) (82) Fit to Win investments & restructuring expenses (Expenses) Financial investments (6) (3) (8) (3) Legal provision (Provision for credit losses) CIB 0 0 0 (71) Disposal of subsidiary in Brazil (Gain or loss on other assets) CIB 0 0 (15) 0 Capital gain - Disposal retail banking activities (Gain/loss on other assets) Corporate center 0 0 697 0 Total impact on income tax 22 5 (57) 14 Total impact on minority interests 2 1 (30) 1 Total impact on net income (gs) (44) (8) 527 (25) €m 4Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 AWM (2) (9) (9) (21) CIB (12) (6) (27) (14) Transformation & Business Efficiency Insurance (3) (2) (6) (2) Investment costs by reporting line Payments (2) (0) (5) (0) Financial Investments 0 0 0 0 Corporate center (12) (11) (33) (45) Impact on expenses (31) (27) (79) (82) 7 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS 4Q19 results Historically high net revenues and gross operating income Figures excluding exceptional items(1) 4Q19 4Q19 €m 4Q19 4Q18 vs. 4Q18 vs. 4Q18 constant FX Net revenues 2,534 2,024 25% 24% o/w businesses 2,335 1,856 26% 24% Expenses (1,708) (1,626) 5% 4% Gross operating income 826 398 108% 104% Provision for credit losses (119) (23) Associates and other items 9 58 Pre-tax profit 715 432 65% Income tax (185) (115) Minority interests (116) (128) Net income (gs) - underlying 415 189 119% Restatement of IFRIC 21 (47) (49) Net income (gs) - underlying excl. IFRIC 21 368 140 162% 83.0% -13.5 pp +4.9 pp 10.8% 69.5% 5.9% 4Q18 4Q19 4Q18 4Q19 Cost/income ratio(2) RoTE after tax(2) Net revenues up +26% YoY across the businesses with CIB up +74% YoY, AWM up +8% YoY, Insurance up +7% YoY and Payments up +6% YoY. Adjusting net revenues for the 4Q18 €(259)m non-recurringimpact on Asian equity derivatives, top-linegrowth across Natixis' businesses reached +10% YoY (o/w +16% in CIB) Expenses up +4% YoY at constant exchange rate with a positive jaws effect and a cost/income ratio improvement across all business lines. Expense base reflecting a historically high quarter for net revenues (impact on variable costs) as well as sustained investments in functions to support business growth Gross operating income more than doubling YoY (+26% YoY adjusting net revenues for the 4Q18 non-recurring impact on Asian equity derivatives) to reach a historically high level and absorb an increase in loan loss provisioning compared with a low 4Q18. Cost of risk above through-the-cycleguidance of ~30bps (equivalent to ~€190m for 2020) mainly due to provisioning efforts being made across natural gas producers in the U.S. due to the structural transformation of this sector Businesses' RoE(2) reached 13.5% in 4Q19 Natixis' RoTE(2) reached 10.8% in 4Q19 and 12.2% on a normalized cost of risk(3) (1) See page 7 (2) See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21, 4Q18 RoTE as reported (3) Normalizing the 4Q19 cost of risk at 30bps 8 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS 2019 results Net income growth and double-digit RoTE in a changing environment Figures excluding exceptional items(1) 2019 2019 €m 2019 2018 vs. 2018 vs. 2018 constant FX Net revenues 9,177 8,632 6% 4% o/w businesses 8,365 7,889 6% 4% Expenses (6,545) (6,272) 4% 2% Gross operating income 2,633 2,360 12% 9% Provision for credit losses (332) (122) Associates and other items 30 83 Pre-tax profit 2,331 2,321 0% Income tax (612) (687) Minority interests (349) (304) Net income (gs) - underlying 1,370 1,330 3% Revenue mix by type NII 9% Trading & Other 23% ~ 2/3 Insurance 17% Net revenues from 51% Fee & Commission income + Insurance F&C Net revenues increasing across all business lines with Payments up +9% YoY, AWM and Insurance up +7% YoY and CIB up +4% YoY. 2019 revenue evolution reflecting an improved momentum throughout the year with 52% of Natixis' top-linegenerated during the second semester vs. an average 49% over the last 5 years Expenses well under control and up +2% YoY at constant exchange rate with a positive jaws effect and a cost/income ratio improvement across all business lines. Cost control mainly reflected through CIB expenses, down -1% YoY at constant exchange rate despite revenue growth Loan loss provisioning increased from a low 2018 on the back of a large single file in 2Q19 and a number of files being provisioned for, mainly in the Energy & Natural Resources space in 2H19. Net revenues adjusted for the cost of risk up +4% YoY in 2019 Businesses' RoE(2) reached 12.5% in 2019 Natixis' RoTE(2) reached 10.0% in 2019 72.7% -1.4 pp -0.4 pp 71.3% 10.4% 10.0% 2018 2019 2018 2019 Cost/income ratio(2) RoTE after tax(2) (1) See page 7 (2) See note on methodology, 2018 RoTE adjusted for the disposal of the retail banking activities 9 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Cost of risk Risk-adjusted net revenues improving despite elevated cost of risk COST OF RISK(1,2) COST OF RISK / NET REVENUES(2) BUSINESSES TOTAL NATIXIS in €m in bps +2.2 pp 63 69 41 3.6% 107 117 18 1.4% 29 68 7 11 2018 2019 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 RISK-ADJUSTED NET REVENUES(2) TOTAL NATIXIS (€bn) 50 2.2 2.3 2.2 2.4 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.2 321 19 ~33bps 109 since the launch of New Dimension 2018 2019 2018 2019 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Historical figures restated for the disposal of the retail banking activities (1) Cost of risk excluding credit institutions. Cost of risk in bps of total amount of loans outstanding, beginning of period (2) Excluding exceptional items (see page 7) 10 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Financial structure Solid capital generation allowing for increased capital return ~120bps organic capital creation +137bps €2.5bn dividends +223bps -21bps -21bps 14.0 -153bps -22bps 12.8 13.8 12.3 -99bps 11.3% 10.8% 10.6 CET1 FL IFRS 16 Disposal of retail FY19 FY19 FY19 Special dividends FY19 CET1 FL 31/12/2018 & IPC banking activities results RWA & other strategic operations paid in 2019 ordinary dividends 31/12/2019 related to the disposal CET1 FL(1) capital €11.8bn of the retail banking €11.2bn activities Basel 3 RWA €109.2bn €99.0bn CET 1 FL(1) ratio up +50bps YTD with ~120bps organic capital generation RWA flat QoQ and up +2% YTD organically at constant exchange rate DPS increase to €0.31(2) equivalent to an 83% pay-out ratio Leverage ratio >4%(1) and LCR >100% at end-December 2019 (1) See note on methodology (2) Subject to the approval of the General Shareholders' Meeting on May 20, 2020 Ordinary DPS(2) €0.31 +3% €0.30 2018 2019 11 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Natixis commitment to sustainability Combining financial performance with environmental/social responsibility across the organization Corporate action Clear ethical standards - Natixis Code of Conduct Managing our direct impacts Gold Medal CUBE2020 Responsible lending & arranging 1st bank to build a Green Weighting Factor Strengthening of the coal exclusion policy: corporate turnover threshold reduced to 25% from 50% since 2015 Development of Sustainable bonds and loans 43 sustainable bonds arranged (€4.4bn Natixis share) 40 sustainable loans closed (€4.4bn underwriting) Financing renewable energy projects 26 new projects YTD representing 7.8GW capacity and €2.1bn arranged amount National competition on building energy efficiency in France Dedication to diversity & gender equality Signatory of the UN Women's Empowerment Principles Actively contributing to international initiatives Founding signatory of the Principles for Responsible Banking and joined the Collective Commitment to Climate Action Responsible investing Mirova 1st asset manager to launch a Sustainable Ocean Fund Contributes to achieving gender diversity through the Women Leaders Equity Fund 90% of Natixis IM AuM under UN-Principles for Responsible Investment as at 31/12/19 Natixis Assurances investment policy To achieve 2°C trajectory by 2030. Commitment to ~10% of investments to be made on green assets each year. Green assets in total AuM targeted at ~10% by 2030 at the latest 14% of 2019 investments were green (bonds and equities) 3% of green investments in portfolio to date 12 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Business lines 4Q19 & 2019 results Asset & Wealth Management Sustained fee rate and high revenue levels (incl. and excl. perf. fees) Figures excluding exceptional items(1) 4Q19 2019 2019 €m 4Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 vs. 2018 vs. 4Q18 vs. 2018 constant FX Net revenues 1,109 1,032 8% 3,760 3,513 7% 4% o/w Asset Management (2) 1,061 998 6% 3,611 3,369 7% 4% o/w Wealth management 48 34 42% 149 144 3% 3% Expenses (679) (634) 7% (2,483) (2,322) 7% 4% Gross operating income 430 398 8% 1,277 1,191 7% 5% Provision for credit losses 2 0 (8) (2) Associates and other items 2 43 5 39 Pre-tax profit 434 441 (2)% 1,274 1,228 4% -0.3 pp-0.1 pp-1.0 pp-1.1 pp 61.6% 61.3% 66.1% 66.0% 20.1% 19.1% 16.0% 14.9% 4Q18 4Q19 2018 2019 4Q18 4Q19 2018 2019 Cost/income ratio(3) RoE after tax(3) Net revenues up +8% YoY in 4Q19 both including and excluding AM performance fees, illustrating the strength of our diversified multi-boutique model which delivered a +7% YoY revenue growth in 2019 to reach a historically high level (even excluding perf. fees) Asset management Overall fee rate at ~30bps both in 4Q19 (slightly up QoQ) and 2019 , in line with New Dimension target European affiliates: ~17bps and ~30bps excl. Life insurance General Accounts in 4Q19 (up QoQ). ~16bps and ~28bps in 2019 (flat YoY) North American affiliates: ~37bps in 4Q19 (slightly up QoQ) and ~38bps in 2019 vs. ~40bps in 2018 mainly due to a lower share of averageAuM from Harris following the 4Q18 market effect Performance fees reached €265m in 4Q19 (€627m in 2019) driven by various strategies (global macro, real assets, ESG, equity growth, fixed income) across multiple affiliates Wealth management Net revenues significantly up YoY in 4Q19 (~€6m of perf. fees). Assets under Management at €30.4bn as at December 31, 2019 with €0.5bn net inflows in 2019 Expenses tracking revenue growth with a slight positive jaws effect both in 4Q19 and 2019. Gross operating income up high single-digit both in 4Q19 and 2019. RoE at ~15% for the year, close to New Dimension 2020 target with net income flat vs. 2018 (higher minority interests) and more capital allocated to the business (1) See page 7 (2) Asset management including Private equity and Employee savings plan (3) See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21 in 4Q 14 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Asset Management (excl. Employee savings plan) Positive net flows on LT products both in North America and Europe in 4Q19 Figures excluding exceptional items(1) 4Q19 2019 2019 €m 4Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 vs. 2018 vs. 4Q18 vs. 2018 constant FX Net revenues 1,031 971 6% 3,511 3,274 7% 4% o/w perf. fees 265 249 627 426 Expenses (616) (576) 7% (2,253) (2,097) 7% 4% Gross operating income 416 395 5% 1,258 1,178 7% 4% Provision for credit losses (2) (0) (7) (5) Associates and other items 1 32 5 28 Pre-tax profit 415 427 (3)% 1,257 1,201 5% Revenue breakdown(3) in €m 399 415 +4% 1,647 +2% 1,612 434 459 +6% 1,180 1,297 +10% 4Q18 4Q19 2018 2019 Europe North America Net inflows on LT products reached ~€3bn in 4Q19 with an improving trend throughout the quarter European affiliates (2) : ~€0.5bn net inflows in 4Q19 with a positive momentum for global macro and ESG strategies largely offset by a ~€3bn single mandate outflow although low-margin . Good start for Thematics AM (€0.7bn AuM at end-December)

~€0.5bn net inflows ~€3bn single mandate outflow although low-margin North American affiliates (2) : ~€3bn net inflows in 4Q19 across both fixed income and equity strategies Assets under Management reached €934bn as at December 31, 2019, up +1% QoQ and +16% YTD. Positive market effect of +€26bn in 4Q19 (mainly December) essentially impacting North American equity strategies and more than offsetting a weaker USD. YE19 AuM above their 2018 and 2019 average level both in North America and Europe Assets under Management, in €bn(2) 921 3 26 934 (14) 43 39 +6bn excl. (2) a low-margin single mandate 891 883 AuM at Net flows Net flows Market FX & perimeter AuM at 30/09/2019 LT products money markets effect effect 31/12/2019 o/w Europe 436 436 o/w North America 469 481 (1) See page 7 (2) Europe including Dynamic Solutions and Vega IM AuM, US including WCM IM (3) Per asset manager (incl. WCM IM dividend income), excluding Distribution, Holding and Private Equity 15 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Asset Management (excl. Employee savings plan) Natixis IM continues to deliver strong revenue growth 934 801 832 831 808 736 Total AuM EoP 591 629 €bn 505 538 544 09- 19 CAGR +6% 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 YoY change in AuM 13% 6% 1% 9% 6% 17% 9% 4% -(1) (3%) 16%(2) Fee rate - bps 22 23 23 24 25 27 29 28 29 31 30 2.8 2.9 2.7 Revenues excl. perf. fees 2.5 2.4 2.0 €bn 1.6 1.7 1.4 1.4 1.2 09- 19 CAGR +9% 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (1) €23bn transfer out of CNP life insurance assets in 3Q17 (2) Including €43bn from WCM IM (dividend income, not part of fee rate calculation) 16 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Corporate & Investment Banking Marked pick-up in 4Q19 activity driving Net revenues / RWA close to 6% Figures excluding exceptional items(1) 4Q19 2019 2019 €m 4Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 vs. 2018 vs. 4Q18 vs. 2018 constant FX Net revenues 899 518 74% 3,337 3,197 4% 2% Net revenues excl. CVA/DVA/Other 901 500 80% 3,338 3,140 6% 4% Expenses (590) (553) 7% (2,208) (2,188) 1% (1)% Gross operating income 309 (35) 1,129 1,009 12% 8% Provision for credit losses (118) (9) (312) (103) Associates and other items 2 3 10 14 Pre-tax profit 193 (41) 827 921 (10)% 108.3% -2.2 pp -1.3 pp 66.5% 68.4% 66.2% 8.0% 10.2% 8.9% NR 4Q18 4Q19 2018 2019 4Q18 4Q19 2018 2019 Cost/income ratio(2) RoE after tax(2) Net revenues up +16% YoY in 4Q19 adjusting for the 4Q18 €(259)m non-recurring impact on Asian equity derivatives. Growth primarily driven by Global markets (+40% YoY) and Investment banking/M&A (+14% YoY). Global finance revenues up +2% YoY on a strong 4Q18. Net revenue growth for 2019 reached +4% YoY. Net revenues from the Green & Sustainable Hub multiplied by x3.3 in 2019(3) Net revenues/RWA(4) improving at >5.8% in 4Q19 Expenses well under control, down -1% YoY at constant exchange rate in 2019 despite a net revenue increase. 4Q19 +5% YoY expense growth (constant FX) reflecting higher variable staff costs vs. 4Q18 given the +70% revenue expansion (constant FX) Cost of risk up YoY in 4Q19 vs. a very low 4Q18 due to provisioning efforts mainly made across the U.S. natural gas space RoE(2) of 8.0% in 4Q19 and 8.9% in 2019. Normalizing for the cost of risk, the 4Q19 RoE would have reached 10.8% and the 2019 RoE 10.2% RWA slightly down QoQ and up +2% over 2019 Selected 2019 rankings(5) Infrastructure & Project finance #7 #4 #2 Worldwide MLA Worldwide MLA Worldwide MLA in Project Finance in Renewables in Telecoms (1) See page 7 (2) See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21 in 4Q (3) Business data (4) 4Q19 annualized net revenues (excl. CVA/DVA desk) on average RWA (5) Source: IJGlobal 17 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Corporate & Investment Banking Resilient 2019 with broad-based strength and improved momentum in 4Q19 A diversified revenue mix Net revenues, €m 4Q19/4Q18 2019/2018 Global markets: Net revenues up +40% YoY in 4Q19 adjusting for the 4Q18 €(259)m non-recurringimpact on Asian equity derivatives with strong performance from the EMEA region. Net revenues excl. CVA/DVA featured strong resilience over 2019, down a modest -3%YoY adjusted(1) despite a challenging 1Q19 901 800 844 794 +14% 90 145 500 87 73 126 +2% 333 369 337 369 362 117 125 94 81 +101%(1) 231 251 304 258 306 +33% 2 -9 -3 -8 -6 -219 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 3,338 3,140 372 395 +6% 1,438 1,408 -2% 9 (cash equity) 417 -1%(1) 162 1,159 1,118 -4% 2 -26 2018 2019 2018 2019 FICT: Net revenues up +33% YoY in 4Q19 to reach their highest level since 1Q18 and marking the third consecutive quarter of YoY revenue growth amidst improving market conditions following an unfavorable 1Q19. Strong client activity across Rates and Credit

in 4Q19 to reach their highest level since 1Q18 and marking the amidst improving market conditions following an unfavorable 1Q19. Strong client activity across Rates and Credit Equity: Net revenues x2 YoY (1) in 4Q19 on a low 4Q18 and largely flat YoY (1) in 2019. Benign volatility in 4Q19 leading to low client activity for derivatives Global finance: Net revenues up +2% YoY in 4Q19 and marginally down YoY in 2019 on a historically high basis. 4Q19 revenues growing for syndication across all Real Assets business lines as well as Trade & Treasury Solutions, offsetting a lower contribution from Energy & Natural Resources. Distribution rate on Real Assets at ~60% in 2019 Investment banking and M&A: Net revenues up +14% YoY in 4Q19 (+6% YoY in 2019) driven by robust activity across DCM and Acquisition & Strategic Finance. Strong quarter for M&A boutiques, notably Fenchurch (#1 UK FIG M&A by deal value and volume, #4 Europe FIG M&A by deal value)(2) and PJ Solomon. Azure Capital the most active M&A adviser in Western Australia (13 announced transactions with a value of $1.3bn)(3). M&A revenues up +3% YoY at ~€200m with Natixis ranking #5 in France by X CIB (excl. CVA/DVA desk and other) CVA/DVA desk FICT Equity Global finance Investment banking/M&A deal volume(2) Proportion of revenues generated from service fees ~43% in 4Q19, >40% in 2019(4) Adjusting net revenues for the 4Q18 €(259)m non-recurring impact on Asian equity derivatives (2) Source: Mergermarket (3) Source: Business News Western Australia ENR, Real Assets, ASF 18 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Insurance Continued strong momentum with +9% GOI growth and RoE close to target Figures excluding exceptional items(1) €m 4Q19 4Q18 4Q19 2019 2018 2019 vs. 4Q18 vs. 2018 Net revenues 216 201 7% 846 790 7% Expenses (123) (116) 5% (472) (446) 6% Gross operating income 93 85 10% 374 344 9% Provision for credit losses 0 0 0 0 Associates and other items 4 9 10 15 Pre-tax profit 96 93 3% 384 358 7% -1.4 pp -0.7 pp -3.8 pp -0.7 pp 60.3% 58.9% 56.5% 55.8% 29.8% 29.1% 28.4% 26.0% 4Q18 4Q19 2018 2019 4Q18 4Q19 2018 2019 Cost/income ratio(2) RoE after tax(2) Banking view Net revenues up +7% YoY both in 4Q19 and 2019 with growth across the board Expenses up +5% YoY in 4Q19 and +6% YoY 2019, translating into a positive jaws effect and a cost/income ratio improvement alongside with investments being made, especially on digital tools Gross operating income up +10% YoY in 4Q19 and +9% YoY in 2019 RoE(2) >28% in 2019, impacted by a higher capital allocation (positive OCI development contributing to an increase in book value, risk-weighted under the Danish Compromise) Insurance view Global turnover(3) reached €3.1bn in 4Q19, up +18% YoY (+6% in 2019 at €12.7bn) Life and Personal protection: €2.7bn earned premiums(3) in 4Q19, up +20% YoY (+6% in 2019) Total AuM (3) at €68.4bn as at end-December 2019, up +3% QoQ and +14% YTD, driven by €1.4bn of net inflows (3) in 4Q19 (€6.0bn in 2019)

as at end-December 2019, up +3% QoQ and +14% YTD, driven by in 4Q19 (€6.0bn in 2019) Unit-linked AuM (3) at €17.3bn as at end-December 2019, up +5% QoQ and +23% YTD, driven by €0.8bn of net inflows (3) in 4Q19 (59% of total net inflows) and €2.5bn in 2019 . UL products accounted for 31% of gross inflows in 2019, above the French market (4)

as at end-December 2019, up +5% QoQ and +23% YTD, driven by in 4Q19 (59% of total net inflows) and €2.5bn in 2019 Decrease of profit-sharing rate by ~50bps vs. 2018 and reinforcement by ~20% of the policyholder reserve (PPE) (5) P&C: earned premiums >€0.4bn in 4Q19, up +6% YoY (+6% in 2019) (1) See page 7 (2) See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21 in 4Q (3) Excluding reinsurance agreement with CNP (4) Source: FFA (5) BPCE Vie 19 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Insurance Sustained commercial activity and growth drivers Premiums growth Life insurance AuM Share of UL products - 2019 €12.7bn +18% +6% +2pp -2pp €3.1bn In €bn +14% YoY share of UL €12.0bn €2.7bn +6% +6% +2.3 +2.5 €68.4bn €10.1bn +3.5 €17bn 25% 66.1 68.4 UL €3.1bn 31% 60.1 +20% +6% € €51bn €7.0bn AuM at Net Net Reevaluation AuM at 4Q18 4Q19 2018 2019 31/12/2018 inflows inflows & others 31/12/2019 € UL AuM Gross inflows P&C combined ratio Non-life equipment rate - 2019 P&C and Personal Protection 4Q19 2019 90.0% 91.7% 26.6%: +1.2pp YoY 29.9%: +1.3pp YoY +1.1 pp YoY +0.5 pp YoY All figures excluding reinsurance agreement with CNP Natixis Assurances becoming a fully-fledged insurer for Groupe BPCE networks BPCE Assurances, subsidiary 100% owned by Natixis Assurances since 2017, taking over the Auto and Household new business for the Banques Populaires' private customers from BPCE IARD, entity co-owned by Natixis Assurances and Groupe Covéa (through MAAF) Progressive roll-out starting in 2020 with revenue accretion as soon as year 1, paving the way for future growth beyond 2020 20 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Payments Growth with positive jaws and double-digit RoE Figures excluding exceptional items(1) €m 4Q19 4Q18 4Q19 2019 2018 2019 vs. 4Q18 vs. 2018 Net revenues 111 105 6% 423 389 9% Expenses (93) (90) 4% (365) (341) 7% Gross operating income 18 15 19% 57 48 19% Provision for credit losses (0) (2) (2) (2) Associates and other items (0) 0 0 1 Pre-tax profit 17 13 36% 55 47 18% -1.8 pp -1.1 pp +2.5 pp +0.1 pp 87.6% 86.5% 12.4% 85.9% 9.9% 9.9% 10.0% 84.1% 4Q18 4Q19 2018 2019 4Q18 4Q19 2018 2019 Cost/income ratio(2) RoE after tax(2) Net revenues up +9% YoY in 2019 and +6% YoY in 4Q19. Payment revenues multiplied by ~1.3x since the launch of New Dimension and with ~40% of 2019 revenues realized with direct clients (+1pp vs. 2018) Payment Processing & Services : Steady +6% YoY revenue growth in Natixis Payments' historical activities in 4Q19 (+5% YoY in 2019). Number of card transactions processed up +8% YoY in 4Q19 (+10% YoY in 2019).

: Steady +6% YoY revenue growth in Natixis Payments' historical activities in 4Q19 (+5% YoY in 2019). Number of card transactions processed up +8% YoY in 4Q19 (+10% YoY in 2019). Merchant Solutions : Solid business volumes generated by Dalenys and PayPlug, up +29% YoY in 4Q19 (+25% YoY in 2019 o/w +83% for PayPlug and +21% for Dalenys). Launch of the card payment in installments solution by PayPlug (with Oney)

: Solid business volumes generated by Dalenys and PayPlug, up +29% YoY in 4Q19 (+25% YoY in 2019 o/w +83% for PayPlug and +21% for Dalenys). Launch of the card payment in installments solution by PayPlug (with Oney) Prepaid & Issuing Solutions : Robust revenue growth in 2019 (+30% YoY) mainly driven by meal voucher (+6% YoY) and Benefits & Rewards (Titres Cadeaux and Comitéo). Number of mobile payments more than x2.5 vs. 2018 EBITDA(3) evolution - €m +13% YoY in 2019 24 24 26 21 20 18 19 16 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 (1) See page 7 (2) See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21 in 4Q (3) Standalone view. See slide 37 21 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Financial Investments & Corporate Center New Dimension implementation continues FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS Figures excluding exceptional items(1) CORPORATE CENTER Figures excluding exceptional items(1) €m 4Q19 4Q18 4Q19 2019 2018 2019 vs. 4Q18 vs. 2018 Net revenues 188 181 4% 772 742 4% Coface 177 165 8% 712 678 5% Other 10 16 60 64 Expenses (147) (136) 7% (552) (524) 6% Gross operating income 41 44 (7)% 220 218 1% Provision for credit losses (1) 3 (10) (1) Associates and other items 2 0 7 6 Pre-tax profit 42 47 (11)% 216 223 (3)% Coface combined ratio(2) - in % 81.4 80.4 -1.0pp 79.6 77.7 -1.9pp €m Net revenues Expenses SRF Other Gross operating income Provision for credit losses Associates and other items Pre-tax profit 4Q19 4Q18 4Q19 vs. 4Q18 11 (12) (96) (21)% 0 (96) (21)% (66) (109) (40)% (15) 3 (120) (45)% 2019 2018 2019 vs. 2018 40 1 (452) 3% (160) 6% (294) (292) 1% (424) (451) (6)% 1 (14) 8 (456) (7)% Cost 35.9 35.6 -0.3pp 34.5 32.7 -1.8pp ratio Loss 45.5 44.8 -0.7pp 45.1 45.0 -0.1pp ratio 4Q18 4Q19 2018 2019 (1) See page 7 (2) Reported ratios, net of reinsurance Net revenues of €40m in 2019 (positive FVA impacts mainly in 1Q19) and €11m in 4Q19 Expenses excluding SRF down -21% YoY in 4Q19 and largely flat YoY in 2019 P&L drag at pre-tax profit level reduced by ~€30m in 2019 despite SRF contribution increase 22 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Conclusion 4Q19 & 2019 results Conclusion Value creation improving through our asset-light strategy after a slow start to 2019 and despite a cost of risk above through-the-cycle average in 2H19 Natixis' RoTE(1) 10.2% 10.8% 10.2% 9.9% 9.6% 9.5% 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1H19 2H19 NET LOW DIVERSIFICATION FINANCIAL STRENGTH BUSINESS GROWTH REVENUES+10% RATE SENSITIVITY €0.31(3) Net revenues YoY in 4Q19(2) ~9% ~60% Ordinary DPS (+3% YoY) +0%+6% 2019 net revenues from NII 2019 net revenues from 11.3% non-banking activities Net revenues YoY in 2019 CET1 FL(4) ratio vs. 11.2% target See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21 (2) Adjusting net revenues for the 4Q18 €(259)m non-recurring impact on Asian equity derivatives Subject to the approval of the General Shareholders' Meeting on May 20, 2020 (4) See note on methodology 24 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Appendix I Financial Statements & Business indicators 4Q19 & 2019 results Natixis - Consolidated P&L (restated) €m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 4Q19 2018 2019 2019 vs. 4Q18 vs. 2018 Net revenues 2,193 2,360 2,156 2,040 2,132 2,282 2,280 2,503 23% 8,749 9,196 5% Expenses (1,675) (1,528) (1,499) (1,656) (1,720) (1,577) (1,590) (1,745) 5% (6,357) (6,632) 4% Gross operating income 518 832 658 383 412 705 689 758 98% 2,391 2,564 7% Provision for credit losses (36) (41) (93) (23) (31) (110) (71) (119) (193) (332) Associates 7 3 6 13 3 8 3 6 29 21 Gain or loss on other assets 6 4 (0) 44 682 (2) 9 3 54 692 Change in value of goodw ill 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pre-tax profit 495 798 570 418 1,066 602 630 648 55% 2,281 2,945 29% Tax (175) (234) (154) (110) (215) (164) (126) (163) (673) (669) Minority interests (60) (57) (59) (127) (86) (92) (88) (113) (303) (380) Net income (group share) 260 507 358 181 764 346 415 371 105% 1,306 1,897 45% Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See slide 27 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view 26 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Natixis - Reconciliation between management and accounting figures 2018 2019 €m 2018 Exceptional 2018 Contribution from 2018 underlying items restated perimeter sold reported Net revenues 8,632 116 8,749 867 9,616 Expenses (6,272) (85) (6,357) (466) (6,823) Gross operating income 2,360 31 2,391 401 2,793 Provision for credit losses (122) (71) (193) (22) (215) Associates 29 0 29 0 29 Gain or loss on other assets 54 0 54 (0) 54 Pre-tax profit 2,321 (40) 2,281 380 2,661 Tax (687) 14 (673) (108) (780) Minority interests (304) 1 (303) (1) (304) Net income (group share) 1,330 (25) 1,306 271 1,577 2019 Exceptional 2019 Residual 2019 €m contribution from underlying items restated reported perimeter sold Net revenues 9,177 19 9,196 22 9,219 Expenses (6,545) (88) (6,632) (22) (6,655) Gross operating income 2,633 (69) 2,564 (0) 2,564 Provision for credit losses (332) 0 (332) (0) (332) Associates 21 0 21 0 21 Gain or loss on other assets 9 683 692 (0) 692 Pre-tax profit 2,331 614 2,945 (0) 2,945 Tax (612) (57) (669) 0 (669) Minority interests (349) (30) (380) 0 (380) Net income (group share) 1,370 527 1,897 (0) 1,897 See April 11, 2019 press release "Preparation of the 1Q19 Financial Communication" 27 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Natixis - IFRS 9 Balance sheet Assets (€bn) 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Cash and balances w ith central banks 21.0 24.3 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss (1) 228.8 214.1 Financial assets at fair value through Equity 12.1 10.8 Loans and receivables(1) 119.2 96.6 Debt instruments at amortized cost 1.6 1.2 Insurance assets 108.1 100.5 Non-current assets held for sale 0.0 25.6 Accruals and other assets 15.7 16.8 Investments in associates 0.7 0.7 Tangible and intangible assets 2.1 1.1 Goodw ill 3.9 3.8 Total 513.2 495.5 Liabilities and equity (€bn) 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Due to central banks 0.0 0.0 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit and loss (1) 218.3 208.2 Customer deposits and deposits from financial institutions (1) 102.4 109.2 Debt securities 47.4 35.0 Liabilities associated w ith non-current assets held for sale 0.0 9.7 Accruals and other liabilities 18.1 17.0 Insurance liabilities 100.5 89.5 Contingency reserves 1.6 1.7 Subordinated debt 4.0 4.0 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 19.4 19.9 Minority interests 1.4 1.3 Total 513.2 495.5 (1) Including deposit and margin call 28 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Natixis - P&L by Business line €m AWM CIB Insurance Paym ents Financial Corporate 4Q19 investments Center reported Net revenues 1,109 899 216 111 188 (20) 2,503 Expenses (681) (602) (125) (96) (153) (89) (1,745) Gross operating income 428 297 90 15 35 (109) 758 Provision for credit losses 2 (118) 0 (0) (1) (0) (119) Net operating income 430 179 90 15 34 (109) Associates and other items 2 2 4 (0) 2 (0) Pre-tax profit 432 181 94 15 35 (109) Tax Minority interests Net income (gs) 639 9 648 (163) (113) 371 29 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Natixis - Asset & Wealth Management €m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 4Q19 2018 2019 2019 vs. 4Q18 vs. 2018 Net revenues 799 842 841 1,032 773 932 945 1,109 8% 3,513 3,760 7% Asset Management (1) 762 805 805 998 742 900 908 1,061 6% 3,369 3,611 7% Wealth management 37 37 36 34 31 32 37 48 42% 144 149 3% Expenses (548) (569) (584) (642) (558) (605) (648) (681) 6% (2,343) (2,492) 6% Gross operating income 251 273 257 389 216 327 297 428 10% 1,170 1,268 8% Provision for credit losses (0) (1) (1) 0 1 (2) (8) 2 (2) (8) Net operating income 251 272 256 390 216 325 289 430 10% 1,169 1,260 8% Associates 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 1 Other items (0) (3) (2) 41 (2) (2) 8 1 37 5 Pre-tax profit 251 269 255 433 214 323 297 432 (0)% 1,208 1,266 5% Cost/Income ratio 68.6% 67.6% 69.4% 62.3% 72.1% 64.9% 68.5% 61.4% 66.7% 66.3% Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 21 68.1% 67.7% 69.6% 62.4% 71.6% 65.1% 68.7% 61.5% 66.7% 66.3% RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 11.7 11.8 12.5 12.3 12.5 13.7 13.4 14.0 14% 12.3 14.0 14% Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 4,143 4,065 4,150 4,363 4,364 4,407 4,555 4,581 5% 4,180 4,477 7% RoE after tax (Basel 3)(2) 13.7% 15.2% 13.9% 19.6% 11.5% 15.1% 13.3% 19.0% 15.7% 14.8% RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 21(2) 14.0% 15.1% 13.8% 19.5% 11.8% 15.0% 13.3% 19.0% 15.7% 14.8% (1) Asset management including Private equity and Employee savings plan (2) Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of average RWA - including goodwill and intangibles 30 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Natixis - Asset & Wealth Management Asset Management - AuM breakdown as at 31/12/2019 BY GEOGRAPHY(1) BY CLIENT BY ASSET CLASS FLOWS BY CLIENT LOCATION 1% 1% in €bn TYPE 0 00 1% 5% 9% 4% 10% (1) 52% 48% 50% 43% 46% 31% (10) (10) 20182019 Europe North America APAC Europe North America APAC Middle East Other Fixed Income Equities Alternative (incl. RE) Multi-asset Money Market Institutional Retail & others Including Vega IM (1) Based on affiliate manager location 31 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Natixis - Corporate & Investment Banking €m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 4Q19 vs. 4Q18 Net revenues 944 976 828 518 807 847 784 899 74% Global markets 527 457 334 14 366 419 344 381 NR FIC-T 378 299 252 231 251 304 258 306 33% Equity 148 145 97 (219) 125 117 94 81 NR Equity excl. cash 143 140 97 (219) 125 117 94 81 Cash equity 5 4 (0) (0) 0 0 0 0 CVA/DVA desk 1 13 (15) 2 (9) (3) (8) (6) Global finance (1) 341 394 341 362 337 333 369 369 2% Investment banking (2) 82 85 78 126 87 90 73 145 14% Other (7) 41 74 16 16 6 (2) 5 Expenses (566) (551) (525) (559) (582) (523) (527) (602) 8% Gross operating income 378 425 302 (41) 225 324 256 297 NR Provision for credit losses (31) (37) (98) (9) (30) (104) (59) (118) Net operating income 347 388 204 (50) 195 219 197 179 NR Associates 4 3 3 3 2 3 2 2 Other items 3 0 (0) 0 (15) 0 (0) (0) Pre-tax profit 353 391 207 (47) 183 222 200 181 NR Cost/Income ratio 60.0% 56.4% 63.5% 107.9% 72.2% 61.8% 67.3% 67.0% Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 21 57.7% 57.2% 64.4% 109.4% 69.1% 62.7% 68.3% 67.9% RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 59.7 61.7 61.2 61.1 62.0 61.1 62.3 62.2 2% Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 6,435 6,416 6,676 6,631 6,634 6,740 6,734 6,768 2% RoE after tax (Basel 3)(3) 16.0% 17.6% 9.0% NR 7.6% 9.6% 8.5% 7.8% RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 21(3) 17.0% 17.2% 8.7% NR 8.6% 9.2% 8.2% 7.5% 2018 2019 2019 vs. 2018 3,266 3,337 2% 1,332 1,509 13% 1,159 1,118 (4)% 171 417 144% 162 417 157% 9 0 2 (26) 1,438 1,408 (2)% 372 395 6% 123 24 (2,202) (2,235) 1% 1,064 1,102 4% (312) 890 790 (11)% 10 (15) 904 786 (13)% 67.4% 67.0% 67.4% 67.0% 61.1 62.22% 6,539 6,719 3% 10.0% 8.4% 10.0% 8.4% (1) Including Film industry financing (2) Including M&A (3) Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of average RWA - including goodwill and intangibles 32 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Green Weighting Factor An innovative tool to actively manage the climate impact our balance sheet Highly detailed sector-based methodology Each financing is rated on a 7-levelscale assessing both its environmental impact (climate impact adjusted by most material environmental externalities: biodiversity, water, pollution, waste) and its climate transition risk In-house mechanism that links analytical capital allocation to the degree of sustainability of each financing Used as a tool to monitor Natixis' climate strategy at both bank and business lines' levels Support our clients' transition and align our loan book with the objectives of the Paris Agreement on climate (below 2°C trajectory) Dedicated purpose financing General purpose financing Determine the rating of each loan Determine the rating of each client depending on depending on the environmental impact its carbon footprint, strategy to decarbonize and of the object being financed impact on most material environmental issues Client Client carbon climate footprint strategy Client climate score Client environmental score GWF Color Rating RWA are reduced by up to -50%for Green deals and increased by up to +24% for Brown deals… …resulting in an adjustment of the expected profitability of each transaction Natixis is committed to set short and medium targets before end 2020 in order to achieve the Green Weighting Factor's long term Paris Agreement alignment objective 33 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Natixis - Insurance €m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 4Q19 vs. 4Q18 Net revenues 204 193 192 201 218 207 205 216 7% Expenses (118) (108) (103) (118) (125) (116) (112) (125) 6% Gross operating income 86 85 89 83 93 92 93 90 9% Provision for credit losses 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Net operating income 86 85 89 83 93 92 93 90 9% Associates 3 0 3 9 0 5 1 4 Other items 0 0 (0) 0 0 (0) 0 0 Pre-tax profit 89 85 92 91 93 96 94 94 3% Cost/Income ratio 58.0% 56.1% 53.8% 58.9% 57.5% 55.8% 54.6% 58.1% Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 21 51.1% 58.5% 56.2% 61.2% 51.7% 57.8% 56.6% 60.1% RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 7.3 7.0 7.1 7.3 8.0 7.9 8.4 8.3 14% Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 853 868 828 841 858 942 926 978 16% RoE after tax (Basel 3)(1) 28.6% 26.4% 30.3% 30.7% 29.4% 28.4% 27.7% 26.4% RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 21(1) 33.0% 24.9% 28.8% 29.2% 33.3% 27.2% 26.4% 25.2% 2018 2019 2019 vs. 2018 790 846 7% (448) (478) 7% 342 368 8% 0 0 342 368 8% 10 (0) 378 6% 56.7% 56.5% 56.7% 56.5% 7.3 8.3 14% 848 9269% 29.0% 27.9% 29.0% 27.9% (1) Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of average RWA - including goodwill and intangibles 34 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Natixis Assurances P&L reconciliation (2019) Insurance net revenues = Life + Personal protection + P&C €m NATIXIS ASSURANCES P&L FY19 Earned premiums 12,512 Investment income and other income 3,505 Net result from reinsurance cessions 52 Claims and change in insurance provisions (14,155) Policy acquisition costs (716) Administrative costs (586) Other operating income/expenses (169) Operating income 444 Financing costs (39) Gross operating income - Natixis Assurances standalone 406 Analytical & exceptional items (32) Gross operating income - Natixis reported excl. exceptional items 374 Split Net revenues Expenses 100% 0% 100% 0% 100% 0% 99% 1% 84% 16% 81% 19% 22% 78% 100% 0% 45% 55% Life insurance Gross acquisition margin Gross asset margin (-) Fees paid to the networks (premium and asset based) Financial margin = Financial result (-) Benefits to shareholders Personal protection and P&C Gross margin (-) Fees paid to the networks €m NATIXIS ASSURANCES P&L 2019 Net revenues 846 Expenses (472) Gross operating income - Natixis reported excl. exceptional items 374 5 Expense categories Expenses Activity Based Costing by nature (ABC) method Allocation key based on the nature of the costs Example: Prorata allocation of personnel expenses to processes (product engineering, distribution, etc.) by FTE Acquisition costs

Administration costs

Claim management costs

Investment portfolio management costs

Other technical charges 35 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Natixis - Payments €m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 4Q19 vs. 4Q18 Net revenues 93 95 96 105 103 105 103 111 6% Expenses (79) (88) (84) (90) (88) (94) (93) (96) 6% Gross operating income 14 7 12 15 16 11 10 15 3% Provision for credit losses (0) (0) 0 (2) (0) (1) (1) (0) Net operating income 14 7 12 13 16 10 9 15 17% Associates 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other items 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 (0) Pre-tax profit 14 8 12 13 16 10 9 15 17% Cost/Income ratio 85.2% 92.2% 87.6% 85.7% 84.8% 89.6% 90.1% 86.1% Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC21 84.5% 92.4% 87.9% 85.9% 84.1% 89.8% 90.3% 86.3% RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 1.0 1.2 1.0 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.1 1.1 (1)% Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 295 300 352 332 356 373 385 384 16% RoE after tax (Basel 3)(1) 12.8% 7.4% 9.6% 10.1% 12.0% 7.3% 6.5% 10.9% RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 21(1) 13.4% 7.2% 9.4% 9.9% 12.5% 7.1% 6.3% 10.7% 2018 2019 2019 vs. 2018 389 423 9% (341) (370) 9% 48 52 9% (2) (2) 46 50 9% 0 0 1 0 47 50 7% 87.6% 87.6% 87.6% 87.6% 1.1 1.1 (1)% 320 375 17% 9.9% 9.1% 9.9% 9.1% (1) Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of average RWA - including goodwill and intangibles 36 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Natixis - Payments Standalone EBITDA calculation Figures excluding exceptional items(1) €m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Net revenues 93 95 96 105 103 105 103 111 Expenses (79) (87) (85) (90) (88) (94) (91) (93) Gross operating income - Natixis reported 14 8 11 15 16 11 13 18 excl. exceptional items Analytical adjustments to net revenues (1) (1) (2) (1) (1) (1) (1) (1) Structure charge adjustments to expenses 5 5 5 5 6 5 5 5 Gross operating income - standalone view 18 12 14 19 20 15 17 22 Depreciation, amortization and impairment on 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 property, plant and equipment and intangible assets EBITDA - standalone view 21 16 18 24 24 19 20 26 2018 2019 423 (365) 57 (6) 2022 63 73 1616 79 89 EBITDA = Net revenues (-) Operating expenses. Standalone view excluding analytical items and structure charges (1) See page 7 37 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Natixis - Financial Investments €m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 4Q19 2018 2019 2019 vs. 4Q18 vs. 2018 Net revenues 190 174 197 181 193 196 195 188 4% 742 772 4% Coface 177 156 180 165 175 181 178 177 8% 678 712 5% Other 13 18 17 16 18 15 17 10 (34)% 64 60 (5)% Expenses (130) (125) (131) (140) (133) (141) (133) (153) 9% (526) (561) 7% Gross operating income 59 49 66 41 60 55 62 35 (15)% 215 211 (2)% Provision for credit losses (6) 1 1 3 (2) (4) (3) (1) (1) (10) Net operating income 54 50 67 44 58 51 59 34 (23)% 214 201 (6)% Associates 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other items 2 3 0 0 0 5 0 2 5 7 Pre-tax profit 56 53 67 44 58 56 59 35 (19)% 220 208 (5)% RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 5.3 5.6 5.5 5.6 5.7 5.7 5.6 5.8 5% 5.6 5.8 5% 38 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Natixis - Corporate Center €m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 4Q19 2018 2019 2019 vs. 4Q18 vs. 2018 Net revenues (37) 79 3 3 37 (5) 47 (20) 49 59 Expenses (232) (87) (71) (107) (234) (98) (77) (89) (17)% (497) (497) (0)% SRF (160) (0) (0) 0 (170) 0 0 (0) (160) (170) 6% Other (73) (86) (71) (107) (64) (98) (77) (89) (17)% (337) (327) (3)% Gross operating income (269) (7) (68) (104) (196) (103) (29) (109) 5% (448) (437) Provision for credit losses 1 (4) 4 (15) 0 1 0 (0) (14) 1 Net operating income (269) (11) (63) (118) (196) (102) (29) (109) (8)% (462) (437) Associates 0 0 0 0 0 0 (0) (0) 0 0 Other items 1 2 2 3 699 (5) 1 (0) 8 695 Pre-tax profit (268) (9) (62) (115) 503 (107) (28) (109) (5)% (453) 258 RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 9.0 9.4 8.7 7.8 7.0 7.3 8.0 7.6 (3)% 7.8 7.6 (3)% €697m capital gain coming from the disposal of the retail banking activities in 1Q19 39 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Appendix II Additional information 4Q19 & 2019 results 4Q19 results: from data excluding non-operating items to reported data €m 4Q19 underlying Net revenues 2,534 Expenses (1,708) Gross operating income 826 Provision for credit losses (119) Associates 6 Gain or loss on other assets 2 Pre-tax profit 715 Tax (185) Minority interests (116) Exchange rate Transformation & Fit to Win Business investments & fluctuations on Other Efficiency restructuring DSN in currencies investment costs expenses (31) (31) (6) (31) (31) (6) 0 0 (31) (31) (6) 0 10 10 2 2 4Q19 reported 2,503 (1,745) 758 (119) 6 3 648 (163) (113) Net income (group share) 415 (21) (22) (2) 0 371 41 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS 2019 results: from data excluding non-operating items to restated data Exchange rate Transformation & Fit to Win Capital gain - 2019 Business investments & Disposal of 2019 €m fluctuations on Disposal of retail underlying Efficiency restructuring subsidiary in Brazil restated DSN in currencies banking activities investment costs expenses Net revenues 9,177 19 9,196 Expenses (6,545) (79) (8) (6,632) Gross operating income 2,633 19 (79) (8) 0 0 2,564 Provision for credit losses (332) (332) Associates 21 21 Gain or loss on other assets 9 (15) 697 692 Pre-tax profit 2,331 19 (79) (8) (15) 697 2,945 Tax (612) (6) 24 3 (78) (669) Minority interests (349) 3 (33) (380) Net income (group share) 1,370 13 (55) (2) (15) 586 1,897 Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See slide 27 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view 42 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Natixis - 4Q19 capital & Basel 3 financial structure(1) Fully-loaded €bn 31/12/2019 Shareholder's Equity 19.4 Hybrid securities(2) (2.1) Goodw ill & intangibles (3.9) Deferred tax assets (0.7) Dividend provision (1.0) Other deductions (0.5) CET1 capital 11.2 CET1 ratio 11.3% Additional Tier 1 capital 1.8 Tier 1 capital 12.9 Tier 1 ratio 13.1% Tier 2 capital 2.2 Total capital 15.2 Total capital ratio 15.3% Risk-w eighted assets 99.0 Phased-in excl. current financial year's earnings and dividends €bn 31/12/2019 Fully-loaded CET1 capital 11.2 Current financial year's earnings (1.9) Current financial year's accrued dividend 1.0 CET1 capital 10.2 CET1 ratio 10.4% Additional Tier 1 capital 2.1 Tier 1 capital 12.4 Tier 1 ratio 12.5% Tier 2 capital 2.3 Total capital 14.7 Total capital ratio 14.8% Risk-w eighted assets 99.0 Irrevocable Payment Commitment (IPC) deduction disclosed as part of the ratio since 2Q19 (1) See note on methodology (2) Including capital gain following reclassification of hybrids as equity instruments 43 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Natixis - IFRIC 21 effects by business line Effect in Expenses €m 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 AWM (4) 1 1 1 (4) 1 1 1 CIB (22) 7 7 7 (24) 8 8 8 Insurance (14) 5 5 5 (13) 4 4 4 Payments (1) 0 0 0 (1) 0 0 0 Financial investments 0 0 0 0 (0) 0 0 0 Corporate center (119) 40 40 40 (119) 40 40 40 Total Natixis (160) 53 53 53 (161) 54 54 54 2018 2019 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 Historical figures restated for the disposal of the retail banking activities 44 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Natixis - Normative capital allocation and RWA breakdown 31/12/2019 RWA % of Goodw ill & Capital RoE €bn intangibles allocation after tax EoP total 2019 2019 2019 AWM 14.0 16% 3.1 4.5 14.8% CIB 62.2 73% 0.2 6.7 8.4% Insurance 8.3 10% 0.1 0.9 27.9% Payments 1.1 1% 0.3 0.4 9.1% Total (excl. Corp. center and Financial invmts) 85.6 100% 3.7 12.5 RWA breakdow n (€bn) 31/12/2019 Credit risk 66.3 Internal approach 53.9 Standard approach 12.4 Counterparty risk 6.4 Internal approach 5.5 Standard approach 0.9 Market risk 11.2 Internal approach 5.8 Standard approach 5.4 CVA 1.3 Operational risk - Standard approach 13.7 Total RWA 99.0 45 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Natixis - Fully-loaded leverage ratio(1) According to the rules of the Delegated Act published by the European Commission on October 10, 2014, including the effect of intragroup cancelation - pending ECB authorization €bn 31/12/2019 Tier 1 capital(1) 13.3 Total prudential balance sheet 407.2 Adjustment on derivatives (45.3) Adjustment on repos(2) (26.6) Other exposures to affiliates (43.5) Off balance sheet commitments 38.6 Regulatory adjustments (5.2) Total leverage exposure 325.2 Leverage ratio 4.1% See note on methodology. Without phase-in and supposing replacement of existing subordinated issuances when they become ineligible Repos with clearing houses cleared according to IAS32 standard, without maturity or currency criteria 46 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Natixis - Book value and Earnings per share Net book value as at December 31, 2019 €bn 31/12/2019 Shareholders' equity (group share) 19.4 Deduction of hybrid capital instruments (2.0) Deduction of gain on hybrid instruments (0.1) Distribution (1.0) Net book value 16.3 Restated intangible assets(1) (0.7) Restated goodw ill(1) (3.4) Net tangible book value (2) 12.2 € Net book value per share 5.17 Net tangible book value per share 3.89 Earnings per share (2019) €m 31/12/2019 Net income (gs) 1,897 DSN interest expenses on preferred shares adjustment (138) Net income attributable to shareholders 1,759 Earnings per share (€) 0.56 Number of shares 31/12/2019 Average number of shares over the period, excluding treasury shares 3,150,173,517 Number of shares, excluding treasury shares, EoP 3,150,995,283 Number of treasury shares, EoP 2,083,199 (1) See note on methodology (2) Net tangible book value = Book value - goodwill - intangible assets 47 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Natixis - RoE & RoTE Natixis(1) Net income attributable to shareholders €m 4Q19 2019 See note on Net income (gs) 371 1,897 methodology DSN interest expenses on preferred shares adjustment (34) (138) RoE & RoTE numerator 337 1,759 €m RoTE 31/12/2019 Shareholders' equity (group share) 19,396 DSN deduction (2,122) Dividend provision (977) Intangible assets (669) Goodw ill (3,386) RoTE Equity end of period 12,243 Average RoTE equity (4Q19) 12,398 4Q19 RoTE annualized w ith no IFRIC 21 adjustment 10.9% IFRIC 21 impact (47) 4Q19 RoTE annualized excl. IFRIC 21 9.4% Average RoTE equity (2019) 12,296 2019 RoTE annualized excl. IFRIC 21 14.3% €m RoE 31/12/2019 Shareholders' equity (group share) 19,396 DSN deduction (2,122) Dividend provision (977) Unrealized/deferred gains and losses in equity (OCI) (512) RoE Equity end of period 15,785 Average RoE equity (4Q19) 15,929 4Q19 RoE annualized w ith no IFRIC 21 adjustment 8.5% IFRIC 21 impact (47) 4Q19 RoE annualized excl. IFRIC 21 7.3% Average RoE equity (2019) 15,821 2019 RoE annualized excl. IFRIC 21 11.1% (1) See note on methodology. Returns based on quarter-end balance sheet in 1Q19 to reflect the disposal of the retail banking activities. The €586m net capital gain is not annualized 48 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Natixis - EAD (Exposure at Default) and doubtful loans As at December 31, 2019 EAD - Regional breakdown(1) Asia & Africa & ME Oceania 4% Latin 9% America 3% Europe North excl. UE 3% America 18% European Union France 17% 46% Doubtful loans(3) €bn 30/09/2019 31/12/2019 Under Under IFRS 9 IFRS 9 Provisionable commitments(4) 1.9 2.0 Provisionable commitments / Gross debt 1.5% 1.8% Stock of provisions(5) 1.4 1.4 Stock of provisions / Provisionable commitments 72% 71% EAD - Sector breakdown(2) Administrations 25% Oil / Gas 11% Securitization 9% Real Estate 8% International Trade 6% Electricity 5% Transport 5% Others 4% Base industries 3% Consumer goods 2% Community services 2% Distribution 2% Telecom 2% Food & agric. 2% Medias 2% Holdings 2% Services 2% Automotive industry 2% Pharma/Healthcare 1% Public works 1% Aeronautics 1% Mechanical constr. 1% Tourism 1% Technology 1% (1) Outstandings: €265bn (2) Outstandings excl. financial sector: €140bn (3) On-balance sheet, excluding repos, net of collateral (4) Net commitments (5) Specific and portfolio-based provisions 49 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Natixis - Value at Risk € millions 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 Dec-18 Jan-19 Feb-19 Mar-19 Apr-19 May-19 Jun-19 Jul-19 Aug-19 Sep-19 Oct-19 Nov-19 Dec-19 4Q19 average VaR of €9.6m up 14% vs. 3Q19 50 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Note on methodology (1/3) The results at 31/12/2019 were examined and approved by the board of directors at their meeting on 06/02/2020. Figures at 31/12/2019 are presented in accordance with IAS/IFRS accounting standards and IFRS Interpretation Committee (IFRIC) rulings as adopted in the European Union and applicable at this date Changes in Natixis' account presentation following the disposal of the retail banking activities to BPCE S.A. Employee savings plan is reallocated to Asset & Wealth Management

Film industry financing is reallocated to Corporate & Investment Banking

Insurance is not impacted

Payments becomes a standalone business line

Financial Investments are isolated and include Coface, Natixis Algeria and the private equity runoff activities. The Corporate Center is refocused on Natixis' holding and ALM functions and carries the Single Resolution Fund contribution within its expenses Additional impacts on the quarterly series from the disposal of the retail banking activities to BPCE S.A. New support function services provided by Natixis to the activities sold (TSA / SLA), as well as the cancellation of services or analytical items that have been made obsolete following such a disposal are factored in

The reclassification as Net revenues of the residual IT and logistic services that continue to be provided to the activities sold. Such services now being provided to entities that do not fall under Natixis' scope of consolidation anymore, they have been reclassified as Net revenues instead of expense deductions

The implementation of introductory fees between the Natixis CIB Coverage and the entities sold In order to ensure comparability between the 2018 and 2019 quarterly series, these impacts have been simulated retroactively as of January 1st, 2018, even though they only impact the published financial statements as of their implementation date in 2019. These items essentially impact the Corporate Center and more marginally the CIB. The others business lines are unimpacted Press release of April 11, 2019 51 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Note on methodology (2/3) Business line performances using Basel 3 standards: The performances of Natixis business lines are presented using Basel 3 standards. Basel 3 risk-weighted assets are based on CRR-CRD4 rules as published on June 26 th , 2013 (including the Danish compromise treatment for qualified entities)

risk-weighted assets are based on CRR-CRD4 rules as published on June 26 , 2013 (including the Danish compromise treatment for qualified entities) Natixis' RoTE is calculated by taking as the numerator net income (group share) excluding DSN interest expenses (the associated tax benefit being already accounted for in the net income following the adoption of IAS 12 amendment). Equity capital is average shareholders' equity group share as defined by IFRS, after payout of dividends, excluding average hybrid debt, average intangible assets and average goodwill.

is calculated by taking as the numerator net income (group share) excluding DSN interest expenses (the associated tax benefit being already accounted for in the net income following the adoption of IAS 12 amendment). Equity capital is average shareholders' equity group share as defined by IFRS, after payout of dividends, excluding average hybrid debt, average intangible assets and average goodwill. Natixis' RoE: Results used for calculations are net income (group share), deducting DSN interest expenses (the associated tax benefit being already accounted for in the net income following the adoption of IAS 12 amendment). Equity capital is average shareholders' equity group share as defined by IFRS, after payout of dividends, excluding average hybrid debt, and excluding unrealized or deferred gains and losses recognized in equity (OCI).

Results used for calculations are net income (group share), deducting DSN interest expenses (the associated tax benefit being already accounted for in the net income following the adoption of IAS 12 amendment). Equity capital is average shareholders' equity group share as defined by IFRS, after payout of dividends, excluding average hybrid debt, and excluding unrealized or deferred gains and losses recognized in equity (OCI). RoE for business lines is calculated based on normative capital to which are added goodwill and intangible assets for the business line. Normative capital allocation to Natixis' business lines is carried out on the basis of 10.5% of their average Basel 3 risk-weighted assets . Business lines benefit from remuneration of normative capital allocated to them. By convention, the remuneration rate on normative capital is maintained at 2% Note on Natixis' RoE and RoTE calculation: Calculations based on quarter-end balance sheet in 1Q19 to reflect the disposal of the retail banking activities. The €586m net capital gain is not annualized. 2018 RoTE of 10.4% on slide 9 adjusted for the disposal of the retail banking activities i.e. as if the operation took effect on January 01, 2018 (vs. 12.0% as reported) with a numerator of €1,233m: €1,330m underlying net income group share as shown on slide 27 minus €97m post-tax DSN interest expenses and a denominator of €11,855m: 2018 average equity for RoTE calculation of €12,565m adjusted for the following impacts related to the perimeter sold (+) €586m net capital gain recorded in 1Q19 (-) €1,512m special dividend paid out in 2Q19 (+) €178m goodwill and intangibles (+) €38m other impacts (OCI). Adoption of IAS 12 amendment effective as of 3Q19 (see next slide for additional comments), with no impact on the RoE/RoTE Net book value: calculated by taking shareholders' equity group share (minus distribution of dividends proposed by the Board of Directors but not yet approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting), restated for hybrids and capital gains on reclassification of hybrids as equity instruments. Net tangible book value is adjusted for goodwill relating to equity affiliates, restated goodwill and intangible assets as follows: €m 31/12/2019 Goodwill 3,891 Restatement for Coface minority interests (162) Restatement for AWM deferred tax liability & others (343) Restated goodwill 3,386 €m 31/12/2019 Intangible assets 717 Restatement for Coface minority interests & others (48) Restated intangible assets 669 52 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Note on methodology (3/3) Own senior debt fair-valueadjustment: calculated using a discounted cash-flow model, contract by contract, including parameters such as swap curves and revaluation spread (based on the BPCE reoffer curve). Adoption of IFRS 9 standards, on November 22, 2016, authorizing the early application of provisions relating to own credit risk as of FY2016 closing Phased-in capital and ratios excl. current financial year's earnings and dividends: based on CRR-CRD4rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - phased in. Presentation excludingcurrent financial year's earnings and dividend declared Fully-loadedcapital and ratios: based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in.Presentation includingcurrent financial year's earnings and dividend declared Leverage ratio: based on delegated act rules, without phase-in (presentation including 2019 earnings and declared dividend) and with the hypothesis of a roll-out for non-eligible subordinated notes under Basel 3 by eligible notes. Repo transactions with central counterparties are offset in accordance with IAS 32 rules without maturity or currency criteria. Leverage ratio disclosed including the effect of intragroup cancelation - pending ECB authorization Exceptional items: figures and comments in this presentation are based on Natixis and its businesses' income statements excluding non-operating and/or exceptional items detailed page 7. Figures and comments that are referred to as 'underlying' exclude such exceptional items. Natixis and its businesses' income statements including these items are available in the appendix of this presentation Restatement for IFRIC 21 impact: the cost/income ratio, the RoE and the RoTE excluding IFRIC 21 impact calculation in 4Q19 takes into account ¼ of the annual duties and levies concerned by this accounting rule Earnings capacity: net income (group share) restated for exceptional items and the IFRIC 21 impact Expenses: sum of operating expenses and depreciation, amortization and impairment on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets IAS 12: As of 3Q19, according to the adoption of IAS 12 (income taxes) amendment, the tax benefit on DSN interest expenses previously recorded in the consolidated reserves is now being accounted for in the income statement (income tax line). Previous periods have not been restated with a positive impact of €47.5m in 2019, of which €35.9m recognized in 3Q19 (€23.8m related to 1H19) 53 FEBRUARY 6, 2020 4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS Attachments Original document

