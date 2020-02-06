Natixis : Slideshow - 2019 Annual Results - 06/02/2020

This media release may contain objectives and comments relating to the objectives and strategy of Natixis. Any such objectives inherently depend on assumptions, project considerations, objectives and expectations linked to future and uncertain events, transactions, products and services as well as suppositions regarding future performances and synergies.
No assurance can be given that such objectives will be realized. They are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions relating to Natixis, its subsidiaries and associates, and the business development thereof; trends in the sector; future acquisitions and investments; macroeconomic conditions and conditions in Natixis' principal local markets; competition and regulations. Occurrence of such events is not certain, and outcomes may prove different from current expectations, significantly affecting expected results. Actual results may differ significantly from those implied by such objectives.
Information in this media release relating to parties other than Natixis or taken from external sources has not been subject to independent verification, and Natixis makes no warranty as to the accuracy, fairness or completeness of the information or opinions herein. Neither Natixis nor its representatives shall be liable for any errors or omissions or for any harm resulting from the use of this media release, its contents or any document or information referred to herein.
Figures in this presentation are unaudited.
2
FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
2019: "New Dimension" implementation continues
Operating trends improving throughout the year with a strong 4Q19
Figures excluding exceptional items(1)
NETOPERATING
REVENUES EXPENSES
Businesses
+0%6+4%
o/w +10% adjusted(2) in 4Q19
CET1 FL(3)
RoTE(3)
11.3% 10.0%
Post dividends
Positive jaws effect
Delivering growth across the board with positive jaws for all businesses
both in 4Q19 and 2019
Strength of the AM multiboutique model
Highest ever net revenues in 4Q19 and 2019
Flows turning positive in 4Q19 (~€3bn LT products) with
positive net inflows across North American and European affiliates
Sustained fee rate at 30bps
CIB revenue momentum improving in 4Q19
Best quarter for Global markets FICT since 1Q18
Best quarter for Global finance since 2Q18
Best quarter ever for Investment banking/M&A
Net revenues / RWA close to 6%
Insurance and Payments continued strong growth in 2019
Insurance GOI up +9% YoY with Life AuM up +14% (+23% on UL)
Payments GOI up +19% YoY with increased value creation
Increased capital return
€0.31 ordinary dividend per share(4) equivalent to an ~80% pay-out ratio
See page 7 (2) Adjusting net revenues for the 4Q18 €(259)m non-recurring impact on Asian equity derivatives (3) See note on methodology
Subject to the approval of the General Shareholders' Meeting on May 20, 2020
3
FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Natixis consolidated
4Q19 & 2019 results
4Q19 results
Historically high net revenues, up +10% YoY(1) for the businesses
€m
4Q19
4Q18
4Q19
4Q18
reported
restated
o/w underlying
o/w underlying
Net revenues
2,503
2,040
2,534
2,024
o/w businesses
2,335
1,856
2,335
1,856
Expenses
(1,745)
(1,656)
(1,708)
(1,626)
Gross operating income
758
383
826
398
Provision for credit losses
(119)
(23)
(119)
(23)
Net operating income
639
361
707
375
Associates and other items
9
58
9
58
Pre-tax profit
648
418
715
432
Income tax
(163)
(110)
(185)
(115)
Minority interests
(113)
(127)
(116)
(128)
Net income - group share
371
181
415
189
4Q19 vs. 4Q18
4Q19 vs. 4Q18
restated
underlying
23%
25%
26%
26%
5%
5%
98%
108%
77%
89%
55%
65%
105%
119%
Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See slide 27 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view
(1) Adjusting net revenues for the 4Q18 €(259)m non-recurring impact on Asian equity derivatives
5
FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
2019 results
Gross operating income and Net income expansion vs. 2018
€m
2019
2018
2019
2018
restated
restated
o/w underlying
o/w underlying
Net revenues
9,196
8,749
9,177
8,632
o/w businesses
8,365
7,958
8,365
7,889
Expenses
(6,632)
(6,357)
(6,545)
(6,272)
Gross operating income
2,564
2,391
2,633
2,360
Provision for credit losses
(332)
(193)
(332)
(122)
Net operating income
2,232
2,199
2,301
2,238
Associates and other items
713
83
30
83
Pre-tax profit
2,945
2,281
2,331
2,321
Income tax
(669)
(673)
(612)
(687)
Minority interests
(380)
(303)
(349)
(304)
Net income - group share
1,897
1,306
1,370
1,330
2019 vs. 2018
2019 vs. 2018
restated
underlying
5%
6%
5%
6%
4%
4%
7%
12%
2%
3%
29%
0%
45%
3%
Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See slide 27 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view
6
FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
4Q19 & 2019 results
Exceptional items
Disposal of retail banking activities (1Q19) €697m capital gain
(-) €78m income tax
(-) €33m minority interests
€m
4Q19
4Q18
2019
2018
Exchange rate fluctuations on DSN in currencies (Net revenues)
Corporate center
(31)
16
19
48
SWL provision reversal (Net revenues)
CIB
0
0
(0)
68
Transformation & Business Efficiency Investment costs (Expenses )
Business lines & Corporate center
(31)
(27)
(79)
(82)
Fit to Win investments & restructuring expenses (Expenses)
Financial investments
(6)
(3)
(8)
(3)
Legal provision (Provision for credit losses)
CIB
0
0
0
(71)
Disposal of subsidiary in Brazil (Gain or loss on other assets)
CIB
0
0
(15)
0
Capital gain - Disposal retail banking activities (Gain/loss on other assets)
Corporate center
0
0
697
0
Total impact on income tax
22
5
(57)
14
Total impact on minority interests
2
1
(30)
1
Total impact on net income (gs)
(44)
(8)
527
(25)
€m
4Q19
4Q18
2019
2018
AWM
(2)
(9)
(9)
(21)
CIB
(12)
(6)
(27)
(14)
Transformation & Business Efficiency
Insurance
(3)
(2)
(6)
(2)
Investment costs by reporting line
Payments
(2)
(0)
(5)
(0)
Financial Investments
0
0
0
0
Corporate center
(12)
(11)
(33)
(45)
Impact on expenses
(31)
(27)
(79)
(82)
7
FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
4Q19 results
Historically high net revenues and gross operating income
Figures excluding exceptional items(1)
4Q19
4Q19
€m
4Q19
4Q18
vs. 4Q18
vs. 4Q18
constant FX
Net revenues
2,534
2,024
25%
24%
o/w businesses
2,335
1,856
26%
24%
Expenses
(1,708)
(1,626)
5%
4%
Gross operating income
826
398
108%
104%
Provision for credit losses
(119)
(23)
Associates and other items
9
58
Pre-tax profit
715
432
65%
Income tax
(185)
(115)
Minority interests
(116)
(128)
Net income (gs) - underlying
415
189
119%
Restatement of IFRIC 21
(47)
(49)
Net income (gs) - underlying excl. IFRIC 21
368
140
162%
83.0% -13.5 pp
+4.9 pp
10.8%
69.5%
5.9%
4Q18
4Q19
4Q18
4Q19
Cost/income ratio(2)
RoTE after tax(2)
Net revenuesup +26% YoY across the businesses with CIB up +74% YoY, AWM up +8% YoY, Insurance up +7% YoY and Payments up +6% YoY. Adjusting net revenues for the 4Q18 €(259)mnon-recurringimpact on Asian equity derivatives,top-linegrowth across Natixis' businesses reached +10% YoY (o/w +16% in CIB)
Expenses up +4% YoY at constant exchange rate with a positive jaws effect and a cost/income ratio improvement across all business lines. Expense base reflecting a
historically high quarter for net revenues (impact on variable costs) as well as sustained investments in functions to support business growth
Gross operating incomemore than doubling YoY (+26% YoY adjusting net revenues for the 4Q18 non-recurring impact on Asian equity derivatives) to reach a historically high level and absorb an increase in loan loss provisioning compared with a low 4Q18. Cost of risk abovethrough-the-cycleguidance of ~30bps (equivalent to ~€190m for 2020) mainly due to provisioning efforts being made across natural gas producers in the U.S. due to the structural transformation of this sector
Businesses' RoE(2)reached 13.5%in 4Q19
Natixis' RoTE(2)reached 10.8% in 4Q19 and 12.2% on a normalized cost of risk(3)
(1) See page 7 (2) See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21, 4Q18 RoTE as reported (3) Normalizing the 4Q19 cost of risk at 30bps
8
FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
2019 results
Net income growth and double-digit RoTE in a changing environment
Figures excluding exceptional items(1)
2019
2019
€m
2019
2018
vs. 2018
vs. 2018
constant FX
Net revenues
9,177
8,632
6%
4%
o/w businesses
8,365
7,889
6%
4%
Expenses
(6,545)
(6,272)
4%
2%
Gross operating income
2,633
2,360
12%
9%
Provision for credit losses
(332)
(122)
Associates and other items
30
83
Pre-tax profit
2,331
2,321
0%
Income tax
(612)
(687)
Minority interests
(349)
(304)
Net income (gs) - underlying
1,370
1,330
3%
Revenue mix by type
NII
9%
Trading & Other
23%
~ 2/3
Insurance
17%
Net revenues from
51%
Fee & Commission income + Insurance
F&C
Net revenues increasing across all business lines with Payments up +9% YoY, AWM and Insurance up +7% YoY and CIB up +4% YoY. 2019 revenue evolution reflecting an improved momentum throughout the year with 52% of Natixis'top-linegenerated during the second semester vs. an average 49% over the last 5 years
Expenses well under control and up +2% YoY at constant exchange rate with a positive jaws effect and a cost/income ratio improvement across all business
lines. Cost control mainly reflected through CIB expenses, down -1% YoY at constant exchange rate despite revenue growth
Loan loss provisioning increased from a low 2018 on the back of a large single file in 2Q19 and a number of files being provisioned for, mainly in the Energy & Natural Resources space in 2H19. Net revenues adjusted for the cost of risk up +4% YoY in 2019
Businesses' RoE(2)reached 12.5%in 2019
Natixis' RoTE(2) reached 10.0% in 2019
72.7%
-1.4 pp
-0.4 pp
71.3%
10.4%
10.0%
2018
2019
2018
2019
Cost/income ratio(2)
RoTE after tax(2)
(1) See page 7 (2) See note on methodology, 2018 RoTE adjusted for the disposal of the retail banking activities
9
FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Cost of risk
Risk-adjusted net revenues improving despite elevated cost of risk
COST OF RISK(1,2)
COST OF RISK / NET REVENUES(2)
BUSINESSES
TOTAL NATIXIS
in €m
in bps
+2.2 pp
63
69
41
3.6%
107
117
18
1.4%
29
68
7
11
2018
2019
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
RISK-ADJUSTED NET REVENUES(2)
TOTAL NATIXIS
(€bn)
50
2.2
2.3
2.2
2.4
2.1
2.0
2.1
2.2
321
19
~33bps
109
since the launch of New Dimension
2018
2019
2018
2019
1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19
Historical figures restated for the disposal of the retail banking activities
(1) Cost of risk excluding credit institutions. Cost of risk in bps of total amount of loans outstanding, beginning of period (2) Excluding exceptional items (see page 7)
10 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Financial structure
Solid capital generation allowing for increased capital return
~120bps organic capital creation
+137bps
€2.5bn dividends
+223bps
-21bps
-21bps
14.0
-153bps
-22bps
12.8
13.8
12.3
-99bps
11.3%
10.8%
10.6
CET1 FL
IFRS 16
Disposal of retail
FY19
FY19
FY19
Special dividends
FY19
CET1 FL
31/12/2018
& IPC
banking activities
results
RWA & other
strategic operations
paid in 2019
ordinary dividends
31/12/2019
related to the disposal
CET1 FL(1) capital
€11.8bn
of the retail banking
€11.2bn
activities
Basel 3 RWA
€109.2bn
€99.0bn
CET 1 FL(1)ratioup +50bps YTD with ~120bps organic capital generation RWAflat QoQ and up +2% YTD organically at constant exchange rate DPSincrease to €0.31(2) equivalent to an 83% pay-out ratio
Leverage ratio>4%(1) and LCR>100% at end-December 2019
(1) See note on methodology (2) Subject to the approval of the General Shareholders' Meeting on May 20, 2020
Ordinary DPS(2)
€0.31
+3%
€0.30
2018
2019
11 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Natixis commitment to sustainability
Combining financial performance with environmental/social responsibility across the organization
National competition on building energy efficiency in France
Dedication to diversity & gender equality
Signatory of the UN Women's Empowerment Principles
Actively contributing to international initiatives
Founding signatory of the Principles for Responsible Banking
and joined the Collective Commitment to Climate Action
Responsible
investing
Mirova
1stasset managerto launch a Sustainable Ocean Fund
Contributes to achieving gender diversity through the
Women Leaders Equity Fund
90% of Natixis IM AuM
under UN-Principles for Responsible Investment
as at 31/12/19
Natixis Assurances investment policy
To achieve 2°C trajectory by 2030. Commitment to ~10% of investments to be made on green assets each year. Green assets in total AuM targeted at ~10% by 2030at the latest14% of 2019 investments were green (bonds and equities) 3% of green investments in portfolio to date
12 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Business lines
4Q19 & 2019 results
Asset & Wealth Management
Sustained fee rate and high revenue levels (incl. and excl. perf. fees)
Figures excluding exceptional items(1)
4Q19
2019
2019
€m
4Q19
4Q18
2019
2018
vs. 2018
vs. 4Q18
vs. 2018
constant FX
Net revenues
1,109
1,032
8%
3,760
3,513
7%
4%
o/w Asset Management (2)
1,061
998
6%
3,611
3,369
7%
4%
o/w Wealth management
48
34
42%
149
144
3%
3%
Expenses
(679)
(634)
7%
(2,483)
(2,322)
7%
4%
Gross operating income
430
398
8%
1,277
1,191
7%
5%
Provision for credit losses
2
0
(8)
(2)
Associates and other items
2
43
5
39
Pre-tax profit
434
441
(2)%
1,274
1,228
4%
-0.3 pp-0.1 pp-1.0 pp-1.1 pp
61.6%
61.3%
66.1%
66.0%
20.1%
19.1%
16.0% 14.9%
4Q18
4Q19
2018
2019
4Q18
4Q19
2018
2019
Cost/income ratio(3)
RoE after tax(3)
Net revenues up +8% YoY in 4Q19 both including and excluding AM performance fees, illustrating the strength of our diversified multi-boutique model which delivered a +7% YoY revenue growth in 2019 to reach a historically high level (even excluding perf. fees)
Asset management
Overall fee rate at ~30bps both in 4Q19(slightly up QoQ) and 2019, in line with New Dimension target
European affiliates: ~17bps and ~30bps excl. Life insurance General Accounts in 4Q19 (up QoQ). ~16bps and ~28bps in 2019 (flat YoY)
North American affiliates: ~37bps in 4Q19 (slightly up QoQ) and ~38bps in 2019 vs. ~40bps in 2018 mainly due to a lower share of averageAuM from Harris following the 4Q18 market effect
Performance fees reached €265m in 4Q19 (€627m in 2019) driven by various strategies (global macro, real assets, ESG, equity growth, fixed income) across multiple affiliates
Wealth management
Net revenues significantly up YoY in 4Q19 (~€6m of perf. fees). Assets under Management at €30.4bn as at December 31, 2019 with €0.5bnnet inflows in 2019
Expenses tracking revenue growth with a slight positive jaws effect both in 4Q19 and 2019. Gross operating income up high single-digit both in 4Q19 and 2019. RoE at ~15% for the year, close to New Dimension 2020 target with net income flat vs. 2018 (higher minority interests) and more capital allocated to the business
(1) See page 7 (2) Asset management including Private equity and Employee savings plan (3) See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21 in 4Q
14 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Asset Management (excl. Employee savings plan)
Positive net flows on LT products both in North America and Europe in 4Q19
Figures excluding exceptional items(1)
4Q19
2019
2019
€m
4Q19
4Q18
2019
2018
vs. 2018
vs. 4Q18
vs. 2018
constant FX
Net revenues
1,031
971
6%
3,511
3,274
7%
4%
o/w perf. fees
265
249
627
426
Expenses
(616)
(576)
7%
(2,253)
(2,097)
7%
4%
Gross operating income
416
395
5%
1,258
1,178
7%
4%
Provision for credit losses
(2)
(0)
(7)
(5)
Associates and other items
1
32
5
28
Pre-tax profit
415
427
(3)%
1,257
1,201
5%
Revenue breakdown(3) in €m
399
415
+4%
1,647
+2%
1,612
434
459
+6%
1,180
1,297
+10%
4Q18
4Q19
2018
2019
Europe
North America
Net inflows on LT products reached ~€3bn in 4Q19 with an improving trend throughout the quarter
European affiliates(2): ~€0.5bn net inflows in 4Q19 with a positive momentum for global macro and ESG strategies largely offset by a ~€3bn single mandate outflow although low-margin.Good start for Thematics AM (€0.7bn AuM atend-December)
North American affiliates(2): ~€3bn net inflows in 4Q19 across both fixed income and equity strategies
Assets under Managementreached €934bn as at December 31, 2019, up +1% QoQ and +16% YTD. Positive market effect of +€26bn in 4Q19 (mainly December) essentially impacting North American equity strategies and more than offsetting a weaker USD. YE19 AuM above their 2018 and 2019 average level both in North America and Europe
Assets under Management, in €bn(2)
921
3
26
934
(14)
43
39
+6bn excl.
(2)
a low-margin
single mandate
891
883
AuM at
Net flows
Net flows
Market
FX & perimeter
AuM at
30/09/2019
LT products
money markets
effect
effect
31/12/2019
o/w Europe
436
436
o/w North America
469
481
(1) See page 7 (2) Europe including Dynamic Solutions and Vega IM AuM, US including WCM IM (3) Per asset manager (incl. WCM IM dividend income), excluding Distribution, Holding and Private Equity
15 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Asset Management (excl. Employee savings plan)
Natixis IM continues to deliver strong revenue growth
934
801
832
831
808
736
Total AuM EoP
591
629
€bn
505
538
544
09-
19 CAGR
+6%
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
YoY change in AuM
13%
6%
1%
9%
6%
17%
9%
4%
-(1)
(3%)
16%(2)
Fee rate - bps
22
23
23
24
25
27
29
28
29
31
30
2.8
2.9
2.7
Revenues excl. perf. fees
2.5
2.4
2.0
€bn
1.6
1.7
1.4
1.4
1.2
09-
19 CAGR
+9%
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
(1) €23bn transfer out of CNP life insurance assets in 3Q17 (2) Including €43bn from WCM IM (dividend income, not part of fee rate calculation)
16 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Corporate & Investment Banking
Marked pick-up in 4Q19 activity driving Net revenues / RWA close to 6%
Figures excluding exceptional items(1)
4Q19
2019
2019
€m
4Q19
4Q18
2019
2018
vs. 2018
vs. 4Q18
vs. 2018
constant FX
Net revenues
899
518
74%
3,337
3,197
4%
2%
Net revenues excl. CVA/DVA/Other
901
500
80%
3,338
3,140
6%
4%
Expenses
(590)
(553)
7%
(2,208)
(2,188)
1%
(1)%
Gross operating income
309
(35)
1,129
1,009
12%
8%
Provision for credit losses
(118)
(9)
(312)
(103)
Associates and other items
2
3
10
14
Pre-tax profit
193
(41)
827
921
(10)%
108.3%
-2.2 pp
-1.3 pp
66.5%
68.4% 66.2%
8.0%
10.2%
8.9%
NR
4Q18
4Q19
2018
2019
4Q18
4Q19
2018
2019
Cost/income ratio(2)
RoE after tax(2)
Net revenuesup +16% YoY in 4Q19 adjusting for the 4Q18 €(259)m non-recurring impact on Asian equity derivatives. Growth primarily driven by Global markets (+40% YoY) and Investment banking/M&A (+14% YoY). Global finance revenues up +2% YoY on a strong 4Q18. Net revenue growth for 2019 reached +4% YoY. Net revenues from
the Green & Sustainable Hub multiplied by x3.3 in 2019(3)
Net revenues/RWA(4) improving at >5.8% in 4Q19
Expenseswell under control, down -1% YoY at constant exchange rate in 2019 despite a net revenue increase. 4Q19 +5% YoY expense growth (constant FX) reflecting higher variable staff costs vs. 4Q18 given the +70% revenue expansion (constant FX)
Cost of risk up YoY in 4Q19 vs. a very low 4Q18 due to provisioning efforts mainly made across the U.S. natural gas space
RoE(2) of 8.0% in 4Q19 and 8.9% in 2019. Normalizing for the cost of risk, the 4Q19 RoE would have reached 10.8% and the 2019 RoE 10.2%
RWA slightly down QoQ and up +2% over 2019
Selected 2019 rankings(5)
Infrastructure & Project finance
#7
#4
#2
Worldwide MLA
Worldwide MLA
Worldwide MLA
in Project Finance
in Renewables
in Telecoms
(1) See page 7 (2) See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21 in 4Q (3) Business data (4) 4Q19 annualized net revenues (excl. CVA/DVA desk) on average RWA (5) Source: IJGlobal
17 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Corporate & Investment Banking
Resilient 2019 with broad-based strength and improved momentum in 4Q19
A diversified revenue mix
Net revenues, €m
4Q19/4Q18
2019/2018
Global markets: Net revenues up +40% YoY in 4Q19 adjusting for the 4Q18 €(259)mnon-recurringimpact on Asian equity derivatives with strong performance from the EMEA region. Net revenues excl. CVA/DVA featured strong resilience over 2019, down a modest-3%YoY adjusted(1)despite a challenging 1Q19
901
800
844
794
+14%
90
145
500
87
73
126
+2%
333
369
337
369
362
117
125
94
81
+101%(1)
231
251
304
258
306
+33%
2
-9
-3
-8
-6
-219
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
3,338
3,140
372
395
+6%
1,438
1,408
-2%
9
(cash equity)
417
-1%(1)
162
1,159
1,118
-4%
2
-26
2018
2019
2018
2019
FICT: Net revenues up +33% YoY in 4Q19 to reach their highest level since 1Q18 and marking the third consecutive quarter of YoY revenue growth amidst improving market conditions following an unfavorable 1Q19. Strong client activity across Rates and Credit
Equity: Net revenues x2 YoY(1) in 4Q19 on a low 4Q18 and largely flat YoY(1) in 2019. Benign volatility in 4Q19 leading to low client activity for derivatives
Global finance: Net revenues up +2% YoY in 4Q19 and marginally down YoY in 2019 on a historically high basis. 4Q19 revenues growing for syndication across all Real Assets business lines as well as Trade & Treasury Solutions, offsetting a lower contribution from Energy & Natural Resources. Distribution rate on Real Assets at ~60% in 2019
Investment banking and M&A: Net revenues up +14% YoYin 4Q19 (+6% YoY in 2019) driven by robust activity across DCM and Acquisition & Strategic Finance. Strong quarter for M&A boutiques, notablyFenchurch(#1 UK FIG M&A by deal value and volume, #4 Europe FIG M&A by deal value)(2)andPJ Solomon.Azure Capitalthe most active M&A adviser in Western Australia (13 announced transactions with a value of $1.3bn)(3).M&A revenues up +3% YoY at ~€200mwith Natixis ranking #5 in France by
X CIB (excl. CVA/DVA desk and other)
CVA/DVA desk
FICT
Equity
Global finance
Investment banking/M&A
deal volume(2)
Proportion of revenues generated from service fees ~43% in 4Q19, >40% in 2019(4)
Adjusting net revenues for the 4Q18 €(259)m non-recurring impact on Asian equity derivatives (2) Source: Mergermarket (3) Source: Business News Western Australia
ENR, Real Assets, ASF
18 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Insurance
Continued strong momentum with +9% GOI growth and RoE close to target
Figures excluding exceptional items(1)
€m
4Q19
4Q18
4Q19
2019
2018
2019
vs. 4Q18
vs. 2018
Net revenues
216
201
7%
846
790
7%
Expenses
(123)
(116)
5%
(472)
(446)
6%
Gross operating income
93
85
10%
374
344
9%
Provision for credit losses
0
0
0
0
Associates and other items
4
9
10
15
Pre-tax profit
96
93
3%
384
358
7%
-1.4 pp
-0.7 pp
-3.8 pp
-0.7 pp
60.3% 58.9%
56.5% 55.8%
29.8%
29.1% 28.4%
26.0%
4Q18
4Q19
2018
2019
4Q18
4Q19
2018
2019
Cost/income ratio(2)
RoE after tax(2)
Banking view
Net revenuesup +7% YoY both in 4Q19 and 2019 with growth across the board
Expenses up +5% YoY in 4Q19 and +6% YoY 2019, translating into a positive jaws effect and a cost/income ratio improvement alongside with investments being made, especially on digital tools
Gross operating incomeup +10% YoY in 4Q19 and +9% YoY in 2019
RoE(2)>28% in 2019, impacted by a higher capital allocation (positive OCI development contributing to an increase in book value, risk-weighted under the Danish Compromise)
Insurance view
Global turnover(3)reached €3.1bn in 4Q19, up +18% YoY (+6% in 2019 at €12.7bn)
Life and Personal protection: €2.7bn earned premiums(3)in 4Q19, up +20% YoY
(+6% in 2019)
Total AuM(3)at €68.4bn as at end-December 2019, up +3% QoQ and +14% YTD, driven by €1.4bn of net inflows(3) in 4Q19 (€6.0bn in 2019)
Unit-linkedAuM(3)at €17.3bn as at end-December 2019, up +5% QoQ and +23% YTD, driven by €0.8bn of net inflows(3) in 4Q19 (59% of total net inflows) and €2.5bn in 2019.UL products accounted for 31% of gross inflows in 2019, above the French market(4)
Decrease of profit-sharing rate by ~50bps vs. 2018 and reinforcement by ~20% of the policyholder reserve (PPE)(5)
P&C:earned premiums >€0.4bn in 4Q19, up +6% YoY (+6% in 2019)
(1) See page 7 (2) See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21 in 4Q (3) Excluding reinsurance agreement with CNP (4) Source: FFA (5) BPCE Vie
19 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Insurance
Sustained commercial activity and growth drivers
Premiums growth
Life insurance AuM
Share of UL products - 2019
€12.7bn
+18%
+6%
+2pp
-2pp
€3.1bn
In €bn
+14%
YoY share of UL
€12.0bn
€2.7bn
+6%
+6%
+2.3
+2.5
€68.4bn
€10.1bn
+3.5
€17bn
25%
66.1
68.4
UL
€3.1bn
31%
60.1
+20%
+6%
€
€51bn
€7.0bn
AuM at
Net
Net
Reevaluation
AuM at
4Q18
4Q19
2018
2019
31/12/2018
inflows
inflows
& others
31/12/2019
€
UL
AuM
Gross inflows
P&C combined ratio
Non-life equipment rate - 2019
P&C and Personal Protection
4Q19
2019
90.0%
91.7%
26.6%: +1.2pp YoY
29.9%: +1.3pp YoY
+1.1 pp YoY
+0.5 pp YoY
All figures excluding reinsurance agreement with CNP
Natixis Assurances becoming
a fully-fledged insurer for Groupe BPCE networks
BPCE Assurances, subsidiary 100% owned by Natixis Assurances since 2017, taking over the Auto and Household new business for the Banques Populaires' private customers from BPCE IARD, entity co-owned by Natixis Assurances and Groupe Covéa (through MAAF)
Progressive roll-out starting in 2020 with revenue accretion as soon as year 1, paving the way for future growth beyond 2020
20 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Payments
Growth with positive jaws and double-digit RoE
Figures excluding exceptional items(1)
€m
4Q19
4Q18
4Q19
2019
2018
2019
vs. 4Q18
vs. 2018
Net revenues
111
105
6%
423
389
9%
Expenses
(93)
(90)
4%
(365)
(341)
7%
Gross operating income
18
15
19%
57
48
19%
Provision for credit losses
(0)
(2)
(2)
(2)
Associates and other items
(0)
0
0
1
Pre-tax profit
17
13
36%
55
47
18%
-1.8 pp
-1.1 pp
+2.5 pp
+0.1 pp
87.6%
86.5%
12.4%
85.9%
9.9%
9.9%
10.0%
84.1%
4Q18
4Q19
2018
2019
4Q18
4Q19
2018
2019
Cost/income ratio(2)
RoE after tax(2)
Net revenuesup +9% YoY in 2019 and +6% YoY in 4Q19. Payment revenues multiplied by ~1.3x since the launch of New Dimension and with ~40% of 2019 revenues realized with direct clients (+1pp vs. 2018)
Payment Processing & Services: Steady +6% YoY revenue growth in Natixis Payments' historical activities in 4Q19 (+5% YoY in 2019). Number of card transactions processed up +8% YoY in 4Q19 (+10% YoY in 2019).
Merchant Solutions: Solid business volumes generated by Dalenys and PayPlug, up +29% YoY in 4Q19 (+25% YoY in 2019 o/w +83% for PayPlug and +21% for Dalenys). Launch of the card payment in installments solution by PayPlug (with Oney)
Prepaid & Issuing Solutions: Robust revenue growth in 2019 (+30% YoY) mainly driven by meal voucher (+6% YoY) and Benefits & Rewards (Titres Cadeaux and Comitéo). Number of mobile payments more than x2.5 vs. 2018
EBITDA(3) evolution - €m
+13% YoY in 2019
24
24
26
21
20
18
19
16
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
(1) See page 7 (2) See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21 in 4Q (3) Standalone view. See slide 37
21 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Financial Investments & Corporate Center
New Dimension implementation continues
FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
Figures excluding exceptional items(1)
CORPORATE CENTER
Figures excluding exceptional items(1)
€m
4Q19
4Q18
4Q19
2019
2018
2019
vs. 4Q18
vs. 2018
Net revenues
188
181
4%
772
742
4%
Coface
177
165
8%
712
678
5%
Other
10
16
60
64
Expenses
(147)
(136)
7%
(552)
(524)
6%
Gross operating income
41
44
(7)%
220
218
1%
Provision for credit losses
(1)
3
(10)
(1)
Associates and other items
2
0
7
6
Pre-tax profit
42
47
(11)%
216
223
(3)%
Coface combined ratio(2)-in %
81.4
80.4
-1.0pp
79.6
77.7
-1.9pp
€m
Net revenues
Expenses
SRF
Other
Gross operating income
Provision for credit losses
Associates and other items
Pre-tax profit
4Q19
4Q18
4Q19
vs. 4Q18
11 (12)
(96)(21)%
0
(96) (21)%
(66) (109) (40)%
(15)
3
(120)(45)%
2019
2018
2019
vs. 2018
40 1
(452)3%
(160)6%
(294)
(292)
1%
(424)
(451)
(6)%
1 (14)
8
(456)(7)%
Cost
35.9
35.6
-0.3pp
34.5
32.7
-1.8pp
ratio
Loss
45.5
44.8
-0.7pp
45.1
45.0
-0.1pp
ratio
4Q18
4Q19
2018
2019
(1) See page 7 (2) Reported ratios, net of reinsurance
Net revenuesof €40m in 2019 (positive FVA impacts mainly in 1Q19) and €11m in 4Q19
Expenses excluding SRF down -21% YoY in 4Q19 and largely flat YoY in 2019
P&L drag at pre-tax profit level reduced by ~€30m in 2019 despite SRF
contribution increase
22 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Conclusion
4Q19 & 2019 results
Conclusion
Value creation improving through our asset-light strategy after a slow start to 2019 and despite a cost of risk above through-the-cycle average in 2H19
Natixis' RoTE(1)
10.2%
10.8%
10.2%
9.9%
9.6%
9.5%
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1H19
2H19
NET
LOW
DIVERSIFICATION
FINANCIAL STRENGTH
BUSINESS GROWTH
REVENUES+10%
RATE SENSITIVITY
€0.31(3)
Net revenues YoY in 4Q19(2)
~9%
~60%
Ordinary DPS (+3% YoY)
+0%+6%
2019 net revenues from NII
2019 net revenues from
11.3%
non-banking activities
Net revenues YoY in 2019
CET1 FL(4) ratio
vs. 11.2% target
See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21 (2) Adjusting net revenues for the 4Q18 €(259)m non-recurring impact on Asian equity derivatives
Subject to the approval of the General Shareholders' Meeting on May 20, 2020 (4) See note on methodology
24 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Appendix I
Financial Statements & Business indicators
4Q19 & 2019 results
Natixis - Consolidated P&L (restated)
€m
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19
2018
2019
2019
vs. 4Q18
vs. 2018
Net revenues
2,193
2,360
2,156
2,040
2,132
2,282
2,280
2,503
23%
8,749
9,196
5%
Expenses
(1,675)
(1,528)
(1,499)
(1,656)
(1,720)
(1,577)
(1,590)
(1,745)
5%
(6,357)
(6,632)
4%
Gross operating income
518
832
658
383
412
705
689
758
98%
2,391
2,564
7%
Provision for credit losses
(36)
(41)
(93)
(23)
(31)
(110)
(71)
(119)
(193)
(332)
Associates
7
3
6
13
3
8
3
6
29
21
Gain or loss on other assets
6
4
(0)
44
682
(2)
9
3
54
692
Change in value of goodw ill
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Pre-tax profit
495
798
570
418
1,066
602
630
648
55%
2,281
2,945
29%
Tax
(175)
(234)
(154)
(110)
(215)
(164)
(126)
(163)
(673)
(669)
Minority interests
(60)
(57)
(59)
(127)
(86)
(92)
(88)
(113)
(303)
(380)
Net income (group share)
260
507
358
181
764
346
415
371
105%
1,306
1,897
45%
Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See slide 27 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view
26 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Natixis - Reconciliation between management and accounting figures
2018
2019
€m
2018
Exceptional
2018
Contribution from
2018
underlying
items
restated
perimeter sold
reported
Net revenues
8,632
116
8,749
867
9,616
Expenses
(6,272)
(85)
(6,357)
(466)
(6,823)
Gross operating income
2,360
31
2,391
401
2,793
Provision for credit losses
(122)
(71)
(193)
(22)
(215)
Associates
29
0
29
0
29
Gain or loss on other assets
54
0
54
(0)
54
Pre-tax profit
2,321
(40)
2,281
380
2,661
Tax
(687)
14
(673)
(108)
(780)
Minority interests
(304)
1
(303)
(1)
(304)
Net income (group share)
1,330
(25)
1,306
271
1,577
2019
Exceptional
2019
Residual
2019
€m
contribution from
underlying
items
restated
reported
perimeter sold
Net revenues
9,177
19
9,196
22
9,219
Expenses
(6,545)
(88)
(6,632)
(22)
(6,655)
Gross operating income
2,633
(69)
2,564
(0)
2,564
Provision for credit losses
(332)
0
(332)
(0)
(332)
Associates
21
0
21
0
21
Gain or loss on other assets
9
683
692
(0)
692
Pre-tax profit
2,331
614
2,945
(0)
2,945
Tax
(612)
(57)
(669)
0
(669)
Minority interests
(349)
(30)
(380)
0
(380)
Net income (group share)
1,370
527
1,897
(0)
1,897
See April 11, 2019 press release "Preparation of the 1Q19 Financial Communication"
27 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Natixis - IFRS 9 Balance sheet
Assets (€bn)
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
Cash and balances w ith central banks
21.0
24.3
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss (1)
228.8
214.1
Financial assets at fair value through Equity
12.1
10.8
Loans and receivables(1)
119.2
96.6
Debt instruments at amortized cost
1.6
1.2
Insurance assets
108.1
100.5
Non-current assets held for sale
0.0
25.6
Accruals and other assets
15.7
16.8
Investments in associates
0.7
0.7
Tangible and intangible assets
2.1
1.1
Goodw ill
3.9
3.8
Total
513.2
495.5
Liabilities and equity (€bn)
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
Due to central banks
0.0
0.0
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit and loss (1)
218.3
208.2
Customer deposits and deposits from financial institutions (1)
102.4
109.2
Debt securities
47.4
35.0
Liabilities associated w ith non-current assets held for sale
0.0
9.7
Accruals and other liabilities
18.1
17.0
Insurance liabilities
100.5
89.5
Contingency reserves
1.6
1.7
Subordinated debt
4.0
4.0
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
19.4
19.9
Minority interests
1.4
1.3
Total
513.2
495.5
(1) Including deposit and margin call
28 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Natixis - P&L by Business line
€m
AWM
CIB
Insurance
Paym ents
Financial
Corporate
4Q19
investments
Center
reported
Net revenues
1,109
899
216
111
188
(20)
2,503
Expenses
(681)
(602)
(125)
(96)
(153)
(89)
(1,745)
Gross operating income
428
297
90
15
35
(109)
758
Provision for credit losses
2
(118)
0
(0)
(1)
(0)
(119)
Net operating income
430
179
90
15
34
(109)
Associates and other items
2
2
4
(0)
2
(0)
Pre-tax profit
432
181
94
15
35
(109)
Tax
Minority interests
Net income (gs)
639
9
648
(163)
(113)
371
29 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Natixis - Asset & Wealth Management
€m
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19
2018
2019
2019
vs. 4Q18
vs. 2018
Net revenues
799
842
841
1,032
773
932
945
1,109
8%
3,513
3,760
7%
Asset Management (1)
762
805
805
998
742
900
908
1,061
6%
3,369
3,611
7%
Wealth management
37
37
36
34
31
32
37
48
42%
144
149
3%
Expenses
(548)
(569)
(584)
(642)
(558)
(605)
(648)
(681)
6%
(2,343)
(2,492)
6%
Gross operating income
251
273
257
389
216
327
297
428
10%
1,170
1,268
8%
Provision for credit losses
(0)
(1)
(1)
0
1
(2)
(8)
2
(2)
(8)
Net operating income
251
272
256
390
216
325
289
430
10%
1,169
1,260
8%
Associates
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
3
1
Other items
(0)
(3)
(2)
41
(2)
(2)
8
1
37
5
Pre-tax profit
251
269
255
433
214
323
297
432
(0)%
1,208
1,266
5%
Cost/Income ratio
68.6%
67.6%
69.4%
62.3%
72.1%
64.9%
68.5%
61.4%
66.7%
66.3%
Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 21
68.1%
67.7%
69.6%
62.4%
71.6%
65.1%
68.7%
61.5%
66.7%
66.3%
RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)
11.7
11.8
12.5
12.3
12.5
13.7
13.4
14.0
14%
12.3
14.0
14%
Normative capital allocation (Basel 3)
4,143
4,065
4,150
4,363
4,364
4,407
4,555
4,581
5%
4,180
4,477
7%
RoE after tax (Basel 3)(2)
13.7%
15.2%
13.9%
19.6%
11.5%
15.1%
13.3%
19.0%
15.7%
14.8%
RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 21(2)
14.0%
15.1%
13.8%
19.5%
11.8%
15.0%
13.3%
19.0%
15.7%
14.8%
(1) Asset management including Private equity and Employee savings plan (2) Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of average RWA - including goodwill and intangibles
30 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Natixis - Asset & Wealth Management
Asset Management - AuM breakdown as at 31/12/2019
BY GEOGRAPHY(1)
BY CLIENT
BY ASSET CLASS
FLOWS BY CLIENT
LOCATION
1% 1%
in €bn
TYPE
0
00
1%
5%
9% 4%
10%
(1)
52%
48%
50%
43%
46%
31%
(10)
(10)
20182019
Europe
North America
APAC
Europe
North America
APAC
Middle East
Other
Fixed Income
Equities
Alternative (incl. RE)
Multi-asset
Money Market
Institutional Retail & others
Including Vega IM (1) Based on affiliate manager location
31 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Natixis - Corporate & Investment Banking
€m
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19
vs. 4Q18
Net revenues
944
976
828
518
807
847
784
899
74%
Global markets
527
457
334
14
366
419
344
381
NR
FIC-T
378
299
252
231
251
304
258
306
33%
Equity
148
145
97
(219)
125
117
94
81
NR
Equity excl. cash
143
140
97
(219)
125
117
94
81
Cash equity
5
4
(0)
(0)
0
0
0
0
CVA/DVA desk
1
13
(15)
2
(9)
(3)
(8)
(6)
Global finance (1)
341
394
341
362
337
333
369
369
2%
Investment banking (2)
82
85
78
126
87
90
73
145
14%
Other
(7)
41
74
16
16
6
(2)
5
Expenses
(566)
(551)
(525)
(559)
(582)
(523)
(527)
(602)
8%
Gross operating income
378
425
302
(41)
225
324
256
297
NR
Provision for credit losses
(31)
(37)
(98)
(9)
(30)
(104)
(59)
(118)
Net operating income
347
388
204
(50)
195
219
197
179
NR
Associates
4
3
3
3
2
3
2
2
Other items
3
0
(0)
0
(15)
0
(0)
(0)
Pre-tax profit
353
391
207
(47)
183
222
200
181
NR
Cost/Income ratio
60.0%
56.4%
63.5%
107.9%
72.2%
61.8%
67.3%
67.0%
Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 21
57.7%
57.2%
64.4%
109.4%
69.1%
62.7%
68.3%
67.9%
RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)
59.7
61.7
61.2
61.1
62.0
61.1
62.3
62.2
2%
Normative capital allocation (Basel 3)
6,435
6,416
6,676
6,631
6,634
6,740
6,734
6,768
2%
RoE after tax (Basel 3)(3)
16.0%
17.6%
9.0%
NR
7.6%
9.6%
8.5%
7.8%
RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 21(3)
17.0%
17.2%
8.7%
NR
8.6%
9.2%
8.2%
7.5%
2018
2019
2019
vs. 2018
3,266
3,337
2%
1,332
1,509
13%
1,159
1,118
(4)%
171
417
144%
162
417
157%
9
0
2
(26)
1,438
1,408
(2)%
372
395
6%
123
24
(2,202)
(2,235)
1%
1,064
1,102
4%
(312)
890 790 (11)%
10
(15)
904 786 (13)%
67.4% 67.0%
67.4% 67.0%
61.1 62.22%
6,539
6,719
3%
10.0% 8.4%
10.0% 8.4%
(1) Including Film industry financing (2) Including M&A (3) Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of average RWA - including goodwill and intangibles
32 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Green Weighting Factor
An innovative tool to actively manage the climate impact our balance sheet
Highly detailed sector-based methodology
Each financing is rated on a 7-levelscale assessing both its environmental impact (climate impact adjusted by most
material environmental externalities: biodiversity, water, pollution, waste) and its climate transition risk
In-house mechanism that links analytical capital allocation to the degree of sustainability of each financing
Used as a tool to monitor Natixis' climate strategy at both bank and business lines' levels
Support our clients' transition and align our loan book with the
objectives of the Paris Agreement on climate (below 2°C trajectory)
Dedicated purpose financing
General purpose financing
Determine the rating of each loan
Determine the rating of each client depending on
depending on the environmental impact
its carbon footprint, strategy to decarbonize and
of the object being financed
impact on most material environmental issues
Client
Client
carbon
climate
footprint
strategy
Client climate score
Client environmental
score
GWF Color Rating
RWA are reduced by up to -50%for Green deals andincreased by
up to +24% for Brown deals…
…resulting in an adjustment of the expected profitability of each transaction
Natixis is committed to set short and medium targets before end 2020 in order to achieve theGreen Weighting Factor's long term Paris Agreement alignment objective
33 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Natixis - Insurance
€m
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19
vs. 4Q18
Net revenues
204
193
192
201
218
207
205
216
7%
Expenses
(118)
(108)
(103)
(118)
(125)
(116)
(112)
(125)
6%
Gross operating income
86
85
89
83
93
92
93
90
9%
Provision for credit losses
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Net operating income
86
85
89
83
93
92
93
90
9%
Associates
3
0
3
9
0
5
1
4
Other items
0
0
(0)
0
0
(0)
0
0
Pre-tax profit
89
85
92
91
93
96
94
94
3%
Cost/Income ratio
58.0%
56.1%
53.8%
58.9%
57.5%
55.8%
54.6%
58.1%
Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 21
51.1%
58.5%
56.2%
61.2%
51.7%
57.8%
56.6%
60.1%
RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)
7.3
7.0
7.1
7.3
8.0
7.9
8.4
8.3
14%
Normative capital allocation (Basel 3)
853
868
828
841
858
942
926
978
16%
RoE after tax (Basel 3)(1)
28.6%
26.4%
30.3%
30.7%
29.4%
28.4%
27.7%
26.4%
RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 21(1)
33.0%
24.9%
28.8%
29.2%
33.3%
27.2%
26.4%
25.2%
2018
2019
2019
vs. 2018
790
846
7%
(448)
(478)
7%
342
368
8%
0
0
342
368
8%
10
(0)
3786%
56.7% 56.5%
56.7% 56.5%
7.3 8.3 14%
848 9269%
29.0% 27.9%
29.0% 27.9%
(1) Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of average RWA - including goodwill and intangibles
34 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Natixis Assurances
P&L reconciliation (2019)
Insurance net revenues =
Life + Personal protection + P&C
€m
NATIXIS ASSURANCES P&L
FY19
Earned premiums
12,512
Investment income and other income
3,505
Net result from reinsurance cessions
52
Claims and change in insurance provisions
(14,155)
Policy acquisition costs
(716)
Administrative costs
(586)
Other operating income/expenses
(169)
Operating income
444
Financing costs
(39)
Gross operating income - Natixis Assurances standalone
406
Analytical & exceptional items
(32)
Gross operating income - Natixis reported excl. exceptional items
374
Split
Net revenues
Expenses
100%
0%
100%
0%
100%
0%
99%
1%
84%
16%
81%
19%
22%
78%
100%
0%
45%
55%
Life insurance
Gross acquisition margin
Gross asset margin
(-) Fees paid to the networks (premium and asset based)
Financial margin = Financial result(-) Benefits to shareholders
Personal protection and P&C
Gross margin
(-) Fees paid to the networks
€m
NATIXIS ASSURANCES P&L
2019
Net revenues
846
Expenses
(472)
Gross operating income - Natixis reported excl. exceptional items
374
5 Expense categories
Expenses
Activity Based Costing
by nature
(ABC) method
Allocation key based on the nature of the costs Example: Prorata allocation of personnel expenses to processes (product engineering, distribution, etc.) by FTE
Acquisition costs
Administration costs
Claim management costs
Investment portfolio management costs
Other technical charges
35 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Natixis - Payments
€m
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19
vs. 4Q18
Net revenues
93
95
96
105
103
105
103
111
6%
Expenses
(79)
(88)
(84)
(90)
(88)
(94)
(93)
(96)
6%
Gross operating income
14
7
12
15
16
11
10
15
3%
Provision for credit losses
(0)
(0)
0
(2)
(0)
(1)
(1)
(0)
Net operating income
14
7
12
13
16
10
9
15
17%
Associates
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Other items
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
(0)
Pre-tax profit
14
8
12
13
16
10
9
15
17%
Cost/Income ratio
85.2%
92.2%
87.6%
85.7%
84.8%
89.6%
90.1%
86.1%
Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC21
84.5%
92.4%
87.9%
85.9%
84.1%
89.8%
90.3%
86.3%
RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)
1.0
1.2
1.0
1.1
1.1
1.2
1.1
1.1
(1)%
Normative capital allocation (Basel 3)
295
300
352
332
356
373
385
384
16%
RoE after tax (Basel 3)(1)
12.8%
7.4%
9.6%
10.1%
12.0%
7.3%
6.5%
10.9%
RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 21(1)
13.4%
7.2%
9.4%
9.9%
12.5%
7.1%
6.3%
10.7%
2018
2019
2019
vs. 2018
389
423
9%
(341)
(370)
9%
48
52
9%
(2)
(2)
46
50
9%
0
0
1
0
47
50
7%
87.6%
87.6%
87.6%
87.6%
1.1
1.1
(1)%
320
375
17%
9.9%
9.1%
9.9%
9.1%
(1) Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of average RWA - including goodwill and intangibles
36 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Natixis - Payments
Standalone EBITDA calculation
Figures excluding exceptional items(1)
€m
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Net revenues
93
95
96
105
103
105
103
111
Expenses
(79)
(87)
(85)
(90)
(88)
(94)
(91)
(93)
Gross operating income - Natixis reported
14
8
11
15
16
11
13
18
excl. exceptional items
Analytical adjustments to net revenues
(1)
(1)
(2)
(1)
(1)
(1)
(1)
(1)
Structure charge adjustments to expenses
5
5
5
5
6
5
5
5
Gross operating income - standalone view
18
12
14
19
20
15
17
22
Depreciation, amortization and impairment on
3
4
4
5
4
4
3
4
property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
EBITDA - standalone view
21
16
18
24
24
19
20
26
2018 2019
423
(365)
57
(6)
2022
63 73
1616
79 89
EBITDA = Net revenues (-) Operating expenses. Standalone view excluding analytical items and structure charges (1) See page 7
37 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Natixis - Financial Investments
€m
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19
2018
2019
2019
vs. 4Q18
vs. 2018
Net revenues
190
174
197
181
193
196
195
188
4%
742
772
4%
Coface
177
156
180
165
175
181
178
177
8%
678
712
5%
Other
13
18
17
16
18
15
17
10
(34)%
64
60
(5)%
Expenses
(130)
(125)
(131)
(140)
(133)
(141)
(133)
(153)
9%
(526)
(561)
7%
Gross operating income
59
49
66
41
60
55
62
35
(15)%
215
211
(2)%
Provision for credit losses
(6)
1
1
3
(2)
(4)
(3)
(1)
(1)
(10)
Net operating income
54
50
67
44
58
51
59
34
(23)%
214
201
(6)%
Associates
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Other items
2
3
0
0
0
5
0
2
5
7
Pre-tax profit
56
53
67
44
58
56
59
35
(19)%
220
208
(5)%
RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)
5.3
5.6
5.5
5.6
5.7
5.7
5.6
5.8
5%
5.6
5.8
5%
38 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Natixis - Corporate Center
€m
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19
2018
2019
2019
vs. 4Q18
vs. 2018
Net revenues
(37)
79
3
3
37
(5)
47
(20)
49
59
Expenses
(232)
(87)
(71)
(107)
(234)
(98)
(77)
(89)
(17)%
(497)
(497)
(0)%
SRF
(160)
(0)
(0)
0
(170)
0
0
(0)
(160)
(170)
6%
Other
(73)
(86)
(71)
(107)
(64)
(98)
(77)
(89)
(17)%
(337)
(327)
(3)%
Gross operating income
(269)
(7)
(68)
(104)
(196)
(103)
(29)
(109)
5%
(448)
(437)
Provision for credit losses
1
(4)
4
(15)
0
1
0
(0)
(14)
1
Net operating income
(269)
(11)
(63)
(118)
(196)
(102)
(29)
(109)
(8)%
(462)
(437)
Associates
0
0
0
0
0
0
(0)
(0)
0
0
Other items
1
2
2
3
699
(5)
1
(0)
8
695
Pre-tax profit
(268)
(9)
(62)
(115)
503
(107)
(28)
(109)
(5)%
(453)
258
RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)
9.0
9.4
8.7
7.8
7.0
7.3
8.0
7.6
(3)%
7.8
7.6
(3)%
€697m capital gain coming from the disposal of the retail banking activities in 1Q19
39 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Appendix II
Additional information
4Q19 & 2019 results
4Q19 results: from data excluding non-operating items to reported data
€m
4Q19
underlying
Net revenues
2,534
Expenses
(1,708)
Gross operating income
826
Provision for credit losses
(119)
Associates
6
Gain or loss on other assets
2
Pre-tax profit
715
Tax
(185)
Minority interests
(116)
Exchange rate
Transformation &
Fit to Win
Business
investments &
fluctuations on
Other
Efficiency
restructuring
DSN in currencies
investment costs
expenses
(31)
(31)
(6)
(31)
(31)
(6)
0
0
(31)
(31)
(6)
0
10
10
2
2
4Q19 reported
2,503
(1,745)
758
(119)
6
3
648
(163)
(113)
Net income (group share)
415
(21)
(22)
(2)
0
371
41 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
2019 results: from data excluding non-operating items to restated data
Exchange rate
Transformation &
Fit to Win
Capital gain -
2019
Business
investments &
Disposal of
2019
€m
fluctuations on
Disposal of retail
underlying
Efficiency
restructuring
subsidiary in Brazil
restated
DSN in currencies
banking activities
investment costs
expenses
Net revenues
9,177
19
9,196
Expenses
(6,545)
(79)
(8)
(6,632)
Gross operating income
2,633
19
(79)
(8)
0
0
2,564
Provision for credit losses
(332)
(332)
Associates
21
21
Gain or loss on other assets
9
(15)
697
692
Pre-tax profit
2,331
19
(79)
(8)
(15)
697
2,945
Tax
(612)
(6)
24
3
(78)
(669)
Minority interests
(349)
3
(33)
(380)
Net income (group share)
1,370
13
(55)
(2)
(15)
586
1,897
Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See slide 27 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view
42 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Natixis - 4Q19 capital & Basel 3 financial structure(1)
Fully-loaded
€bn
31/12/2019
Shareholder's Equity
19.4
Hybrid securities(2)
(2.1)
Goodw ill & intangibles
(3.9)
Deferred tax assets
(0.7)
Dividend provision
(1.0)
Other deductions
(0.5)
CET1 capital
11.2
CET1 ratio
11.3%
Additional Tier 1 capital
1.8
Tier 1 capital
12.9
Tier 1 ratio
13.1%
Tier 2 capital
2.2
Total capital
15.2
Total capital ratio
15.3%
Risk-w eighted assets
99.0
Phased-in excl. current financial year's earnings and dividends
€bn
31/12/2019
Fully-loaded CET1 capital
11.2
Current financial year's earnings
(1.9)
Current financial year's accrued dividend
1.0
CET1 capital
10.2
CET1 ratio
10.4%
Additional Tier 1 capital
2.1
Tier 1 capital
12.4
Tier 1 ratio
12.5%
Tier 2 capital
2.3
Total capital
14.7
Total capital ratio
14.8%
Risk-w eighted assets
99.0
Irrevocable Payment Commitment (IPC) deduction disclosed as part of the ratio since 2Q19 (1) See note on methodology (2) Including capital gain following reclassification of hybrids as equity instruments
43 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Natixis - IFRIC 21 effects by business line
Effect in Expenses
€m
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
AWM
(4)
1
1
1
(4)
1
1
1
CIB
(22)
7
7
7
(24)
8
8
8
Insurance
(14)
5
5
5
(13)
4
4
4
Payments
(1)
0
0
0
(1)
0
0
0
Financial investments
0
0
0
0
(0)
0
0
0
Corporate center
(119)
40
40
40
(119)
40
40
40
Total Natixis
(160)
53
53
53
(161)
54
54
54
2018 2019
00
00
00
00
00
00
00
Historical figures restated for the disposal of the retail banking activities
44 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Natixis - Normative capital allocation and RWA breakdown
31/12/2019
RWA
% of
Goodw ill &
Capital
RoE
€bn
intangibles
allocation
after tax
EoP
total
2019
2019
2019
AWM
14.0
16%
3.1
4.5
14.8%
CIB
62.2
73%
0.2
6.7
8.4%
Insurance
8.3
10%
0.1
0.9
27.9%
Payments
1.1
1%
0.3
0.4
9.1%
Total (excl. Corp. center and Financial invmts)
85.6
100%
3.7
12.5
RWA breakdow n (€bn)
31/12/2019
Credit risk
66.3
Internal approach
53.9
Standard approach
12.4
Counterparty risk
6.4
Internal approach
5.5
Standard approach
0.9
Market risk
11.2
Internal approach
5.8
Standard approach
5.4
CVA
1.3
Operational risk - Standard approach
13.7
Total RWA
99.0
45 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Natixis - Fully-loaded leverage ratio(1)
According to the rules of the Delegated Act published by the European Commission on October 10, 2014,
including the effect of intragroup cancelation - pending ECB authorization
€bn
31/12/2019
Tier 1 capital(1)
13.3
Total prudential balance sheet
407.2
Adjustment on derivatives
(45.3)
Adjustment on repos(2)
(26.6)
Other exposures to affiliates
(43.5)
Off balance sheet commitments
38.6
Regulatory adjustments
(5.2)
Total leverage exposure
325.2
Leverage ratio
4.1%
See note on methodology. Without phase-in and supposing replacement of existing subordinated issuances when they become ineligible
Repos with clearing houses cleared according to IAS32 standard, without maturity or currency criteria
46 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Natixis - Book value and Earnings per share
Net book value as at December 31, 2019
€bn
31/12/2019
Shareholders' equity (group share)
19.4
Deduction of hybrid capital instruments
(2.0)
Deduction of gain on hybrid instruments
(0.1)
Distribution
(1.0)
Net book value
16.3
Restated intangible assets(1)
(0.7)
Restated goodw ill(1)
(3.4)
Net tangible book value (2)
12.2
€
Net book value per share
5.17
Net tangible book value per share
3.89
Earnings per share (2019)
€m
31/12/2019
Net income (gs)
1,897
DSN interest expenses on preferred shares adjustment
(138)
Net income attributable to shareholders
1,759
Earnings per share (€)
0.56
Number of shares
31/12/2019
Average number of shares over the period, excluding treasury shares
3,150,173,517
Number of shares, excluding treasury shares, EoP
3,150,995,283
Number of treasury shares, EoP
2,083,199
(1) See note on methodology (2) Net tangible book value = Book value - goodwill - intangible assets
47 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Natixis - RoE & RoTE Natixis(1)
Net income attributable to shareholders
€m
4Q19
2019
See note on
Net income (gs)
371
1,897
methodology
DSN interest expenses on preferred shares adjustment
(34)
(138)
RoE & RoTE numerator
337
1,759
€m
RoTE
31/12/2019
Shareholders' equity (group share)
19,396
DSN deduction
(2,122)
Dividend provision
(977)
Intangible assets
(669)
Goodw ill
(3,386)
RoTE Equity end of period
12,243
Average RoTE equity (4Q19)
12,398
4Q19 RoTE annualized w ith no IFRIC 21 adjustment
10.9%
IFRIC 21 impact
(47)
4Q19 RoTE annualized excl. IFRIC 21
9.4%
Average RoTE equity (2019)
12,296
2019 RoTE annualized excl. IFRIC 21
14.3%
€m
RoE
31/12/2019
Shareholders' equity (group share)
19,396
DSN deduction
(2,122)
Dividend provision
(977)
Unrealized/deferred gains and losses in equity (OCI)
(512)
RoE Equity end of period
15,785
Average RoE equity (4Q19)
15,929
4Q19 RoE annualized w ith no IFRIC 21 adjustment
8.5%
IFRIC 21 impact
(47)
4Q19 RoE annualized excl. IFRIC 21
7.3%
Average RoE equity (2019)
15,821
2019 RoE annualized excl. IFRIC 21
11.1%
(1) See note on methodology. Returns based on quarter-end balance sheet in 1Q19 to reflect the disposal of the retail banking activities. The €586m net capital gain is not annualized
48 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Natixis - EAD (Exposure at Default) and doubtful loans
As at December 31, 2019
EAD - Regional breakdown(1)
Asia &
Africa & ME
Oceania
4%
Latin
9%
America
3%
Europe
North
excl. UE
3%
America
18%
European
Union
France
17%
46%
Doubtful loans(3)
€bn
30/09/2019
31/12/2019
Under
Under
IFRS 9
IFRS 9
Provisionable commitments(4)
1.9
2.0
Provisionable commitments / Gross debt
1.5%
1.8%
Stock of provisions(5)
1.4
1.4
Stock of provisions / Provisionable commitments
72%
71%
EAD - Sector breakdown(2)
Administrations
25%
Oil / Gas
11%
Securitization
9%
Real Estate
8%
International Trade
6%
Electricity
5%
Transport
5%
Others
4%
Base industries
3%
Consumer goods
2%
Community services
2%
Distribution
2%
Telecom
2%
Food & agric.
2%
Medias
2%
Holdings
2%
Services
2%
Automotive industry
2%
Pharma/Healthcare
1%
Public works
1%
Aeronautics
1%
Mechanical constr.
1%
Tourism
1%
Technology 1%
(1) Outstandings: €265bn (2) Outstandings excl. financial sector: €140bn (3) On-balance sheet, excluding repos, net of collateral (4) Net commitments (5) Specific and portfolio-based provisions
49 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Natixis - Value at Risk
€ millions
16
14
12
10
8
6
4
2
0
Dec-18
Jan-19
Feb-19
Mar-19
Apr-19
May-19
Jun-19
Jul-19
Aug-19
Sep-19
Oct-19
Nov-19
Dec-19
4Q19 average VaR of €9.6m up 14% vs. 3Q19
50 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Note on methodology (1/3)
The results at 31/12/2019 were examined and approved by the board of directors at their meeting on 06/02/2020.
Figures at 31/12/2019 are presented in accordance with IAS/IFRS accounting standards and IFRS Interpretation Committee (IFRIC) rulings as adopted in the European Union and applicable at this date
Changes in Natixis' account presentation following the disposal of the retail banking activities to BPCE S.A.
Employee savings plan is reallocated to Asset & Wealth Management
Film industry financing is reallocated to Corporate & Investment Banking
Insurance is not impacted
Payments becomes a standalone business line
Financial Investments are isolated and include Coface, Natixis Algeria and the private equity runoff activities. The Corporate Center is refocused on Natixis' holding and ALM functions and carries the Single Resolution Fund contribution within its expenses
Additional impacts on the quarterly series from the disposal of the retail banking activities to BPCE S.A.
New support function services provided by Natixis to the activities sold (TSA / SLA), as well as the cancellation of services or analytical items that have been made obsolete following such a disposal are factored in
The reclassification as Net revenues of the residual IT and logistic services that continue to be provided to the activities sold. Such services now being provided to entities that do not fall under Natixis' scope of consolidation anymore, they have been reclassified as Net revenues instead of expense deductions
The implementation of introductory fees between the Natixis CIB Coverage and the entities sold
In order to ensure comparability between the 2018 and 2019 quarterly series, these impacts have been simulated retroactively as of January 1st, 2018, even though they only impact the published financial statements as of their implementation date in 2019. These items essentially impact the Corporate Center and more marginally the CIB. The others business lines are unimpacted
Press release of April 11, 2019
51 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Note on methodology (2/3)
Business line performances using Basel 3 standards:
The performances of Natixis business lines are presented using Basel 3 standards. Basel 3 risk-weighted assets are based on CRR-CRD4 rules as published on June 26th, 2013 (including the Danish compromise treatment for qualified entities)
Natixis' RoTE is calculated by taking as the numerator net income (group share) excluding DSN interest expenses (the associated tax benefit being already accounted for in the net income following the adoption of IAS 12 amendment). Equity capital is average shareholders' equity group share as defined by IFRS, after payout of dividends, excluding average hybrid debt, average intangible assets and average goodwill.
Natixis' RoE: Results used for calculations are net income (group share), deducting DSN interest expenses (the associated tax benefit being already accounted for in the net income following the adoption of IAS 12 amendment). Equity capital is average shareholders' equity group share as defined by IFRS, after payout of dividends, excluding average hybrid debt, and excluding unrealized or deferred gains and losses recognized in equity (OCI).
RoE for business lines is calculated based on normative capital to which are added goodwill and intangible assets for the business line. Normative capital allocation to Natixis' business lines is carried out on the basis of 10.5% of their average Basel 3 risk-weighted assets. Business lines benefit from remuneration of normative capital allocated to them. By convention, the remuneration rate on normative capital is maintained at 2%
Note on Natixis' RoE and RoTE calculation: Calculations based on quarter-end balance sheet in 1Q19 to reflect the disposal of the retail banking activities. The €586m net capital gain is not annualized. 2018 RoTE of 10.4% on slide 9 adjusted for the disposal of the retail banking activities i.e. as if the operation took effect on January 01, 2018 (vs. 12.0% as reported) with a numerator of €1,233m: €1,330m underlying net income group share as shown on slide 27 minus €97m post-tax DSN interest expenses and a denominator of €11,855m: 2018 average equity for RoTE calculation of €12,565m adjusted for the following impacts related to the perimeter sold (+) €586m net capital gain recorded in 1Q19 (-) €1,512m special dividend paid out in 2Q19 (+) €178m goodwill and intangibles (+) €38m other impacts (OCI). Adoption of IAS 12 amendment effective as
of 3Q19 (see next slide for additional comments), with no impact on the RoE/RoTE
Net book value: calculated by taking shareholders' equity group share (minus distribution of dividends proposed by the Board of Directors but not yet approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting), restated for hybrids and capital gains on reclassification of hybrids as equity instruments. Net tangible book value is adjusted for goodwill relating to equity affiliates, restated goodwill and intangible assets as follows:
€m
31/12/2019
Goodwill
3,891
Restatement for Coface minority interests
(162)
Restatement for AWM deferred tax liability & others
(343)
Restated goodwill
3,386
€m
31/12/2019
Intangible assets
717
Restatement for Coface minority interests & others
(48)
Restated intangible assets
669
52 FEBRUARY 6, 2020
4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS
Note on methodology (3/3)
Own senior debtfair-valueadjustment: calculated using a discounted cash-flow model, contract by contract, including parameters such as swap curves and revaluation spread (based on the BPCE reoffer curve). Adoption of IFRS 9 standards, on November 22, 2016, authorizing the early application of provisions relating to own credit risk as of FY2016 closing
Phased-in capital and ratios excl. current financial year's earnings and dividends: based onCRR-CRD4rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - phased in. Presentation excludingcurrent financial year's earnings and dividend declared
Fully-loadedcapital and ratios: based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in.Presentationincludingcurrent financial year's earnings and dividend declared
Leverage ratio: based on delegated act rules, without phase-in (presentation including 2019 earnings and declared dividend) and with the hypothesis of a roll-out for non-eligible subordinated notes under Basel 3 by eligible notes. Repo transactions with central counterparties are offset in accordance with IAS 32 rules without maturity or currency criteria. Leverage ratio disclosed including the effect of intragroup cancelation - pending ECB authorization
Exceptional items: figures and comments in this presentation are based on Natixis and its businesses' income statements excluding non-operating and/or exceptional items detailed page 7. Figures and comments that are referred to as 'underlying' exclude such exceptional items. Natixis and its businesses' income statements including these items are available in the appendix of this presentation
Restatement for IFRIC 21 impact: the cost/income ratio, the RoE and the RoTE excluding IFRIC 21 impact calculation in 4Q19 takes into account ¼ of the annual duties and levies concerned by this accounting rule
Earnings capacity: net income (group share) restated for exceptional items and the IFRIC 21 impact
Expenses: sum of operating expenses and depreciation, amortization and impairment on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
IAS 12: As of 3Q19, according to the adoption of IAS 12 (income taxes) amendment, the tax benefit on DSN interest expenses previously recorded in the consolidated reserves is now being accounted for in the income statement (income tax line). Previous periods have not been restated with a positive impact of €47.5m in 2019, of which €35.9m recognized in 3Q19 (€23.8m related to 1H19)