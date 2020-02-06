Natixis : Slideshow - 2019 Annual Results - 06/02/2020

Log in
02/06/2020 | 03:18pm EST

Natixis

4Q19 & 2019 results

February 6, 2020

DISCLAIMER

This media release may contain objectives and comments relating to the objectives and strategy of Natixis. Any such objectives inherently depend on assumptions, project considerations, objectives and expectations linked to future and uncertain events, transactions, products and services as well as suppositions regarding future performances and synergies.

No assurance can be given that such objectives will be realized. They are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions relating to Natixis, its subsidiaries and associates, and the business development thereof; trends in the sector; future acquisitions and investments; macroeconomic conditions and conditions in Natixis' principal local markets; competition and regulations. Occurrence of such events is not certain, and outcomes may prove different from current expectations, significantly affecting expected results. Actual results may differ significantly from those implied by such objectives.

Information in this media release relating to parties other than Natixis or taken from external sources has not been subject to independent verification, and Natixis makes no warranty as to the accuracy, fairness or completeness of the information or opinions herein. Neither Natixis nor its representatives shall be liable for any errors or omissions or for any harm resulting from the use of this media release, its contents or any document or information referred to herein.

Figures in this presentation are unaudited.

2

FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

2019: "New Dimension" implementation continues

Operating trends improving throughout the year with a strong 4Q19

Figures excluding exceptional items(1)

NETOPERATING

REVENUES EXPENSES

Businesses

+0%6+4%

o/w +10% adjusted(2) in 4Q19

CET1 FL(3)

RoTE(3)

11.3% 10.0%

Post dividends

Positive jaws effect

Delivering growth across the board with positive jaws for all businesses

both in 4Q19 and 2019

Strength of the AM multiboutique model

Highest ever net revenues in 4Q19 and 2019

Flows turning positive in 4Q19 (~€3bn LT products) with

positive net inflows across North American and European affiliates

Sustained fee rate at 30bps

CIB revenue momentum improving in 4Q19

Best quarter for Global markets FICT since 1Q18

Best quarter for Global finance since 2Q18

Best quarter ever for Investment banking/M&A

Net revenues / RWA close to 6%

Insurance and Payments continued strong growth in 2019

Insurance GOI up +9% YoY with Life AuM up +14% (+23% on UL)

Payments GOI up +19% YoY with increased value creation

Increased capital return

€0.31 ordinary dividend per share(4) equivalent to an ~80% pay-out ratio

  1. See page 7 (2) Adjusting net revenues for the 4Q18 €(259)m non-recurring impact on Asian equity derivatives (3) See note on methodology
  1. Subject to the approval of the General Shareholders' Meeting on May 20, 2020

3

FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Natixis consolidated

4Q19 & 2019 results

4Q19 results

Historically high net revenues, up +10% YoY(1) for the businesses

€m

4Q19

4Q18

4Q19

4Q18

reported

restated

o/w underlying

o/w underlying

Net revenues

2,503

2,040

2,534

2,024

o/w businesses

2,335

1,856

2,335

1,856

Expenses

(1,745)

(1,656)

(1,708)

(1,626)

Gross operating income

758

383

826

398

Provision for credit losses

(119)

(23)

(119)

(23)

Net operating income

639

361

707

375

Associates and other items

9

58

9

58

Pre-tax profit

648

418

715

432

Income tax

(163)

(110)

(185)

(115)

Minority interests

(113)

(127)

(116)

(128)

Net income - group share

371

181

415

189

4Q19 vs. 4Q18

4Q19 vs. 4Q18

restated

underlying

23%

25%

26%

26%

5%

5%

98%

108%

77%

89%

55%

65%

105%

119%

Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See slide 27 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view

(1) Adjusting net revenues for the 4Q18 €(259)m non-recurring impact on Asian equity derivatives

5

FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

2019 results

Gross operating income and Net income expansion vs. 2018

€m

2019

2018

2019

2018

restated

restated

o/w underlying

o/w underlying

Net revenues

9,196

8,749

9,177

8,632

o/w businesses

8,365

7,958

8,365

7,889

Expenses

(6,632)

(6,357)

(6,545)

(6,272)

Gross operating income

2,564

2,391

2,633

2,360

Provision for credit losses

(332)

(193)

(332)

(122)

Net operating income

2,232

2,199

2,301

2,238

Associates and other items

713

83

30

83

Pre-tax profit

2,945

2,281

2,331

2,321

Income tax

(669)

(673)

(612)

(687)

Minority interests

(380)

(303)

(349)

(304)

Net income - group share

1,897

1,306

1,370

1,330

2019 vs. 2018

2019 vs. 2018

restated

underlying

5%

6%

5%

6%

4%

4%

7%

12%

2%

3%

29%

0%

45%

3%

Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See slide 27 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view

6

FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

4Q19 & 2019 results

Exceptional items

Disposal of retail banking activities (1Q19) €697m capital gain

(-) €78m income tax

(-) €33m minority interests

€m

4Q19

4Q18

2019

2018

Exchange rate fluctuations on DSN in currencies (Net revenues)

Corporate center

(31)

16

19

48

SWL provision reversal (Net revenues)

CIB

0

0

(0)

68

Transformation & Business Efficiency Investment costs (Expenses )

Business lines & Corporate center

(31)

(27)

(79)

(82)

Fit to Win investments & restructuring expenses (Expenses)

Financial investments

(6)

(3)

(8)

(3)

Legal provision (Provision for credit losses)

CIB

0

0

0

(71)

Disposal of subsidiary in Brazil (Gain or loss on other assets)

CIB

0

0

(15)

0

Capital gain - Disposal retail banking activities (Gain/loss on other assets)

Corporate center

0

0

697

0

Total impact on income tax

22

5

(57)

14

Total impact on minority interests

2

1

(30)

1

Total impact on net income (gs)

(44)

(8)

527

(25)

€m

4Q19

4Q18

2019

2018

AWM

(2)

(9)

(9)

(21)

CIB

(12)

(6)

(27)

(14)

Transformation & Business Efficiency

Insurance

(3)

(2)

(6)

(2)

Investment costs by reporting line

Payments

(2)

(0)

(5)

(0)

Financial Investments

0

0

0

0

Corporate center

(12)

(11)

(33)

(45)

Impact on expenses

(31)

(27)

(79)

(82)

7

FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

4Q19 results

Historically high net revenues and gross operating income

Figures excluding exceptional items(1)

4Q19

4Q19

€m

4Q19

4Q18

vs. 4Q18

vs. 4Q18

constant FX

Net revenues

2,534

2,024

25%

24%

o/w businesses

2,335

1,856

26%

24%

Expenses

(1,708)

(1,626)

5%

4%

Gross operating income

826

398

108%

104%

Provision for credit losses

(119)

(23)

Associates and other items

9

58

Pre-tax profit

715

432

65%

Income tax

(185)

(115)

Minority interests

(116)

(128)

Net income (gs) - underlying

415

189

119%

Restatement of IFRIC 21

(47)

(49)

Net income (gs) - underlying excl. IFRIC 21

368

140

162%

83.0% -13.5 pp

+4.9 pp

10.8%

69.5%

5.9%

4Q18

4Q19

4Q18

4Q19

Cost/income ratio(2)

RoTE after tax(2)

Net revenues up +26% YoY across the businesses with CIB up +74% YoY, AWM up +8% YoY, Insurance up +7% YoY and Payments up +6% YoY. Adjusting net revenues for the 4Q18 €(259)m non-recurringimpact on Asian equity derivatives, top-linegrowth across Natixis' businesses reached +10% YoY (o/w +16% in CIB)

Expenses up +4% YoY at constant exchange rate with a positive jaws effect and a cost/income ratio improvement across all business lines. Expense base reflecting a

historically high quarter for net revenues (impact on variable costs) as well as sustained investments in functions to support business growth

Gross operating income more than doubling YoY (+26% YoY adjusting net revenues for the 4Q18 non-recurring impact on Asian equity derivatives) to reach a historically high level and absorb an increase in loan loss provisioning compared with a low 4Q18. Cost of risk above through-the-cycleguidance of ~30bps (equivalent to ~€190m for 2020) mainly due to provisioning efforts being made across natural gas producers in the U.S. due to the structural transformation of this sector

Businesses' RoE(2) reached 13.5% in 4Q19

Natixis' RoTE(2) reached 10.8% in 4Q19 and 12.2% on a normalized cost of risk(3)

(1) See page 7 (2) See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21, 4Q18 RoTE as reported (3) Normalizing the 4Q19 cost of risk at 30bps

8

FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

2019 results

Net income growth and double-digit RoTE in a changing environment

Figures excluding exceptional items(1)

2019

2019

€m

2019

2018

vs. 2018

vs. 2018

constant FX

Net revenues

9,177

8,632

6%

4%

o/w businesses

8,365

7,889

6%

4%

Expenses

(6,545)

(6,272)

4%

2%

Gross operating income

2,633

2,360

12%

9%

Provision for credit losses

(332)

(122)

Associates and other items

30

83

Pre-tax profit

2,331

2,321

0%

Income tax

(612)

(687)

Minority interests

(349)

(304)

Net income (gs) - underlying

1,370

1,330

3%

Revenue mix by type

NII

9%

Trading & Other

23%

~ 2/3

Insurance

17%

Net revenues from

51%

Fee & Commission income + Insurance

F&C

Net revenues increasing across all business lines with Payments up +9% YoY, AWM and Insurance up +7% YoY and CIB up +4% YoY. 2019 revenue evolution reflecting an improved momentum throughout the year with 52% of Natixis' top-linegenerated during the second semester vs. an average 49% over the last 5 years

Expenses well under control and up +2% YoY at constant exchange rate with a positive jaws effect and a cost/income ratio improvement across all business

lines. Cost control mainly reflected through CIB expenses, down -1% YoY at constant exchange rate despite revenue growth

Loan loss provisioning increased from a low 2018 on the back of a large single file in 2Q19 and a number of files being provisioned for, mainly in the Energy & Natural Resources space in 2H19. Net revenues adjusted for the cost of risk up +4% YoY in 2019

Businesses' RoE(2) reached 12.5% in 2019

Natixis' RoTE(2) reached 10.0% in 2019

72.7%

-1.4 pp

-0.4 pp

71.3%

10.4%

10.0%

2018

2019

2018

2019

Cost/income ratio(2)

RoTE after tax(2)

(1) See page 7 (2) See note on methodology, 2018 RoTE adjusted for the disposal of the retail banking activities

9

FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Cost of risk

Risk-adjusted net revenues improving despite elevated cost of risk

COST OF RISK(1,2)

COST OF RISK / NET REVENUES(2)

BUSINESSES

TOTAL NATIXIS

in €m

in bps

+2.2 pp

63

69

41

3.6%

107

117

18

1.4%

29

68

7

11

2018

2019

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

RISK-ADJUSTED NET REVENUES(2)

TOTAL NATIXIS

(€bn)

50

2.2

2.3

2.2

2.4

2.1

2.0

2.1

2.2

321

19

~33bps

109

since the launch of New Dimension

2018

2019

2018

2019

1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19

Historical figures restated for the disposal of the retail banking activities

(1) Cost of risk excluding credit institutions. Cost of risk in bps of total amount of loans outstanding, beginning of period (2) Excluding exceptional items (see page 7)

10 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Financial structure

Solid capital generation allowing for increased capital return

~120bps organic capital creation

+137bps

€2.5bn dividends

+223bps

-21bps

-21bps

14.0

-153bps

-22bps

12.8

13.8

12.3

-99bps

11.3%

10.8%

10.6

CET1 FL

IFRS 16

Disposal of retail

FY19

FY19

FY19

Special dividends

FY19

CET1 FL

31/12/2018

& IPC

banking activities

results

RWA & other

strategic operations

paid in 2019

ordinary dividends

31/12/2019

related to the disposal

CET1 FL(1) capital

€11.8bn

of the retail banking

€11.2bn

activities

Basel 3 RWA

€109.2bn

€99.0bn

CET 1 FL(1) ratio up +50bps YTD with ~120bps organic capital generation RWA flat QoQ and up +2% YTD organically at constant exchange rate DPS increase to €0.31(2) equivalent to an 83% pay-out ratio

Leverage ratio >4%(1) and LCR >100% at end-December 2019

(1) See note on methodology (2) Subject to the approval of the General Shareholders' Meeting on May 20, 2020

Ordinary DPS(2)

€0.31

+3%

€0.30

2018

2019

11 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Natixis commitment to sustainability

Combining financial performance with environmental/social responsibility across the organization

Corporate action

Clear ethical standards - Natixis Code of Conduct

Managing our direct impacts

Gold Medal CUBE2020

Responsible

lending & arranging

1st bank to build a Green Weighting Factor

Strengthening of the coal exclusion policy:

corporate turnover threshold reduced to 25%

from 50% since 2015

Development of Sustainable bonds and loans

43 sustainable bonds arranged (€4.4bn Natixis share)

40 sustainable loans closed (€4.4bn underwriting)

Financing renewable energy projects

26 new projects YTD representing

7.8GW capacity and €2.1bn arranged amount

National competition on building energy efficiency in France

Dedication to diversity & gender equality

Signatory of the UN Women's Empowerment Principles

Actively contributing to international initiatives

Founding signatory of the Principles for Responsible Banking

and joined the Collective Commitment to Climate Action

Responsible

investing

Mirova

1st asset manager to launch a Sustainable Ocean Fund

Contributes to achieving gender diversity through the

Women Leaders Equity Fund

90% of Natixis IM AuM

under UN-Principles for Responsible Investment

as at 31/12/19

Natixis Assurances investment policy

To achieve 2°C trajectory by 2030. Commitment to ~10% of investments to be made on green assets each year. Green assets in total AuM targeted at ~10% by 2030 at the latest 14% of 2019 investments were green (bonds and equities) 3% of green investments in portfolio to date

12 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Business lines

4Q19 & 2019 results

Asset & Wealth Management

Sustained fee rate and high revenue levels (incl. and excl. perf. fees)

Figures excluding exceptional items(1)

4Q19

2019

2019

€m

4Q19

4Q18

2019

2018

vs. 2018

vs. 4Q18

vs. 2018

constant FX

Net revenues

1,109

1,032

8%

3,760

3,513

7%

4%

o/w Asset Management (2)

1,061

998

6%

3,611

3,369

7%

4%

o/w Wealth management

48

34

42%

149

144

3%

3%

Expenses

(679)

(634)

7%

(2,483)

(2,322)

7%

4%

Gross operating income

430

398

8%

1,277

1,191

7%

5%

Provision for credit losses

2

0

(8)

(2)

Associates and other items

2

43

5

39

Pre-tax profit

434

441

(2)%

1,274

1,228

4%

-0.3 pp-0.1 pp-1.0 pp-1.1 pp

61.6%

61.3%

66.1%

66.0%

20.1%

19.1%

16.0% 14.9%

4Q18

4Q19

2018

2019

4Q18

4Q19

2018

2019

Cost/income ratio(3)

RoE after tax(3)

Net revenues up +8% YoY in 4Q19 both including and excluding AM performance fees, illustrating the strength of our diversified multi-boutique model which delivered a +7% YoY revenue growth in 2019 to reach a historically high level (even excluding perf. fees)

Asset management

  • Overall fee rate at ~30bps both in 4Q19 (slightly up QoQ) and 2019, in line with New Dimension target

European affiliates: ~17bps and ~30bps excl. Life insurance General Accounts in 4Q19 (up QoQ). ~16bps and ~28bps in 2019 (flat YoY)

North American affiliates: ~37bps in 4Q19 (slightly up QoQ) and ~38bps in 2019 vs. ~40bps in 2018 mainly due to a lower share of averageAuM from Harris following the 4Q18 market effect

Performance fees reached €265m in 4Q19 (€627m in 2019) driven by various strategies (global macro, real assets, ESG, equity growth, fixed income) across multiple affiliates

Wealth management

  • Net revenues significantly up YoY in 4Q19 (~€6m of perf. fees). Assets under Management at €30.4bn as at December 31, 2019 with €0.5bn net inflows in 2019

Expenses tracking revenue growth with a slight positive jaws effect both in 4Q19 and 2019. Gross operating income up high single-digit both in 4Q19 and 2019. RoE at ~15% for the year, close to New Dimension 2020 target with net income flat vs. 2018 (higher minority interests) and more capital allocated to the business

(1) See page 7 (2) Asset management including Private equity and Employee savings plan (3) See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21 in 4Q

14 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Asset Management (excl. Employee savings plan)

Positive net flows on LT products both in North America and Europe in 4Q19

Figures excluding exceptional items(1)

4Q19

2019

2019

€m

4Q19

4Q18

2019

2018

vs. 2018

vs. 4Q18

vs. 2018

constant FX

Net revenues

1,031

971

6%

3,511

3,274

7%

4%

o/w perf. fees

265

249

627

426

Expenses

(616)

(576)

7%

(2,253)

(2,097)

7%

4%

Gross operating income

416

395

5%

1,258

1,178

7%

4%

Provision for credit losses

(2)

(0)

(7)

(5)

Associates and other items

1

32

5

28

Pre-tax profit

415

427

(3)%

1,257

1,201

5%

Revenue breakdown(3) in €m

399

415

+4%

1,647

+2%

1,612

434

459

+6%

1,180

1,297

+10%

4Q18

4Q19

2018

2019

Europe

North America

Net inflows on LT products reached ~€3bn in 4Q19 with an improving trend throughout the quarter

  • European affiliates(2): ~€0.5bn net inflows in 4Q19 with a positive momentum for global macro and ESG strategies largely offset by a ~€3bn single mandate outflow although low-margin.Good start for Thematics AM (€0.7bn AuM at end-December)
  • North American affiliates(2): ~€3bn net inflows in 4Q19 across both fixed income and equity strategies

Assets under Management reached €934bn as at December 31, 2019, up +1% QoQ and +16% YTD. Positive market effect of +€26bn in 4Q19 (mainly December) essentially impacting North American equity strategies and more than offsetting a weaker USD. YE19 AuM above their 2018 and 2019 average level both in North America and Europe

Assets under Management, in €bn(2)

921

3

26

934

(14)

43

39

+6bn excl.

(2)

a low-margin

single mandate

891

883

AuM at

Net flows

Net flows

Market

FX & perimeter

AuM at

30/09/2019

LT products

money markets

effect

effect

31/12/2019

o/w Europe

436

436

o/w North America

469

481

(1) See page 7 (2) Europe including Dynamic Solutions and Vega IM AuM, US including WCM IM (3) Per asset manager (incl. WCM IM dividend income), excluding Distribution, Holding and Private Equity

15 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Asset Management (excl. Employee savings plan)

Natixis IM continues to deliver strong revenue growth

934

801

832

831

808

736

Total AuM EoP

591

629

€bn

505

538

544

09-

19 CAGR

+6%

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

YoY change in AuM

13%

6%

1%

9%

6%

17%

9%

4%

-(1)

(3%)

16%(2)

Fee rate - bps

22

23

23

24

25

27

29

28

29

31

30

2.8

2.9

2.7

Revenues excl. perf. fees

2.5

2.4

2.0

€bn

1.6

1.7

1.4

1.4

1.2

09-

19 CAGR

+9%

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

(1) €23bn transfer out of CNP life insurance assets in 3Q17 (2) Including €43bn from WCM IM (dividend income, not part of fee rate calculation)

16 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Corporate & Investment Banking

Marked pick-up in 4Q19 activity driving Net revenues / RWA close to 6%

Figures excluding exceptional items(1)

4Q19

2019

2019

€m

4Q19

4Q18

2019

2018

vs. 2018

vs. 4Q18

vs. 2018

constant FX

Net revenues

899

518

74%

3,337

3,197

4%

2%

Net revenues excl. CVA/DVA/Other

901

500

80%

3,338

3,140

6%

4%

Expenses

(590)

(553)

7%

(2,208)

(2,188)

1%

(1)%

Gross operating income

309

(35)

1,129

1,009

12%

8%

Provision for credit losses

(118)

(9)

(312)

(103)

Associates and other items

2

3

10

14

Pre-tax profit

193

(41)

827

921

(10)%

108.3%

-2.2 pp

-1.3 pp

66.5%

68.4% 66.2%

8.0%

10.2%

8.9%

NR

4Q18

4Q19

2018

2019

4Q18

4Q19

2018

2019

Cost/income ratio(2)

RoE after tax(2)

Net revenues up +16% YoY in 4Q19 adjusting for the 4Q18 €(259)m non-recurring impact on Asian equity derivatives. Growth primarily driven by Global markets (+40% YoY) and Investment banking/M&A (+14% YoY). Global finance revenues up +2% YoY on a strong 4Q18. Net revenue growth for 2019 reached +4% YoY. Net revenues from

the Green & Sustainable Hub multiplied by x3.3 in 2019(3)

Net revenues/RWA(4) improving at >5.8% in 4Q19

Expenses well under control, down -1% YoY at constant exchange rate in 2019 despite a net revenue increase. 4Q19 +5% YoY expense growth (constant FX) reflecting higher variable staff costs vs. 4Q18 given the +70% revenue expansion (constant FX)

Cost of risk up YoY in 4Q19 vs. a very low 4Q18 due to provisioning efforts mainly made across the U.S. natural gas space

RoE(2) of 8.0% in 4Q19 and 8.9% in 2019. Normalizing for the cost of risk, the 4Q19 RoE would have reached 10.8% and the 2019 RoE 10.2%

RWA slightly down QoQ and up +2% over 2019

Selected 2019 rankings(5)

Infrastructure & Project finance

#7

#4

#2

Worldwide MLA

Worldwide MLA

Worldwide MLA

in Project Finance

in Renewables

in Telecoms

(1) See page 7 (2) See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21 in 4Q (3) Business data (4) 4Q19 annualized net revenues (excl. CVA/DVA desk) on average RWA (5) Source: IJGlobal

17 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Corporate & Investment Banking

Resilient 2019 with broad-based strength and improved momentum in 4Q19

A diversified revenue mix

Net revenues, €m

4Q19/4Q18

2019/2018

Global markets: Net revenues up +40% YoY in 4Q19 adjusting for the 4Q18 €(259)m non-recurringimpact on Asian equity derivatives with strong performance from the EMEA region. Net revenues excl. CVA/DVA featured strong resilience over 2019, down a modest -3%YoY adjusted(1) despite a challenging 1Q19

901

800

844

794

+14%

90

145

500

87

73

126

+2%

333

369

337

369

362

117

125

94

81

+101%(1)

231

251

304

258

306

+33%

2

-9

-3

-8

-6

-219

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

3,338

3,140

372

395

+6%

1,438

1,408

-2%

9

(cash equity)

417

-1%(1)

162

1,159

1,118

-4%

2

-26

2018

2019

2018

2019

  • FICT: Net revenues up +33% YoY in 4Q19 to reach their highest level since 1Q18 and marking the third consecutive quarter of YoY revenue growth amidst improving market conditions following an unfavorable 1Q19. Strong client activity across Rates and Credit
  • Equity: Net revenues x2 YoY(1) in 4Q19 on a low 4Q18 and largely flat YoY(1) in 2019. Benign volatility in 4Q19 leading to low client activity for derivatives

Global finance: Net revenues up +2% YoY in 4Q19 and marginally down YoY in 2019 on a historically high basis. 4Q19 revenues growing for syndication across all Real Assets business lines as well as Trade & Treasury Solutions, offsetting a lower contribution from Energy & Natural Resources. Distribution rate on Real Assets at ~60% in 2019

Investment banking and M&A: Net revenues up +14% YoY in 4Q19 (+6% YoY in 2019) driven by robust activity across DCM and Acquisition & Strategic Finance. Strong quarter for M&A boutiques, notably Fenchurch (#1 UK FIG M&A by deal value and volume, #4 Europe FIG M&A by deal value)(2) and PJ Solomon. Azure Capital the most active M&A adviser in Western Australia (13 announced transactions with a value of $1.3bn)(3). M&A revenues up +3% YoY at ~€200m with Natixis ranking #5 in France by

X CIB (excl. CVA/DVA desk and other)

CVA/DVA desk

FICT

Equity

Global finance

Investment banking/M&A

deal volume(2)

Proportion of revenues generated from service fees ~43% in 4Q19, >40% in 2019(4)

  1. Adjusting net revenues for the 4Q18 €(259)m non-recurring impact on Asian equity derivatives (2) Source: Mergermarket (3) Source: Business News Western Australia
  1. ENR, Real Assets, ASF

18 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Insurance

Continued strong momentum with +9% GOI growth and RoE close to target

Figures excluding exceptional items(1)

€m

4Q19

4Q18

4Q19

2019

2018

2019

vs. 4Q18

vs. 2018

Net revenues

216

201

7%

846

790

7%

Expenses

(123)

(116)

5%

(472)

(446)

6%

Gross operating income

93

85

10%

374

344

9%

Provision for credit losses

0

0

0

0

Associates and other items

4

9

10

15

Pre-tax profit

96

93

3%

384

358

7%

-1.4 pp

-0.7 pp

-3.8 pp

-0.7 pp

60.3% 58.9%

56.5% 55.8%

29.8%

29.1% 28.4%

26.0%

4Q18

4Q19

2018

2019

4Q18

4Q19

2018

2019

Cost/income ratio(2)

RoE after tax(2)

Banking view

Net revenues up +7% YoY both in 4Q19 and 2019 with growth across the board

Expenses up +5% YoY in 4Q19 and +6% YoY 2019, translating into a positive jaws effect and a cost/income ratio improvement alongside with investments being made, especially on digital tools

Gross operating income up +10% YoY in 4Q19 and +9% YoY in 2019

RoE(2) >28% in 2019, impacted by a higher capital allocation (positive OCI development contributing to an increase in book value, risk-weighted under the Danish Compromise)

Insurance view

Global turnover(3) reached €3.1bn in 4Q19, up +18% YoY (+6% in 2019 at €12.7bn)

Life and Personal protection: €2.7bn earned premiums(3) in 4Q19, up +20% YoY

(+6% in 2019)

  • Total AuM(3) at €68.4bn as at end-December 2019, up +3% QoQ and +14% YTD, driven by €1.4bn of net inflows(3) in 4Q19 (€6.0bn in 2019)
  • Unit-linkedAuM(3) at €17.3bn as at end-December 2019, up +5% QoQ and +23% YTD, driven by €0.8bn of net inflows(3) in 4Q19 (59% of total net inflows) and €2.5bn in 2019. UL products accounted for 31% of gross inflows in 2019, above the French market(4)
  • Decrease of profit-sharing rate by ~50bps vs. 2018 and reinforcement by ~20% of the policyholder reserve (PPE)(5)

P&C: earned premiums >€0.4bn in 4Q19, up +6% YoY (+6% in 2019)

(1) See page 7 (2) See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21 in 4Q (3) Excluding reinsurance agreement with CNP (4) Source: FFA (5) BPCE Vie

19 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Insurance

Sustained commercial activity and growth drivers

Premiums growth

Life insurance AuM

Share of UL products - 2019

€12.7bn

+18%

+6%

+2pp

-2pp

€3.1bn

In €bn

+14%

YoY share of UL

€12.0bn

€2.7bn

+6%

+6%

+2.3

+2.5

€68.4bn

€10.1bn

+3.5

€17bn

25%

66.1

68.4

UL

€3.1bn

31%

60.1

+20%

+6%

€51bn

€7.0bn

AuM at

Net

Net

Reevaluation

AuM at

4Q18

4Q19

2018

2019

31/12/2018

inflows

inflows

& others

31/12/2019

UL

AuM

Gross inflows

P&C combined ratio

Non-life equipment rate - 2019

P&C and Personal Protection

4Q19

2019

90.0%

91.7%

26.6%: +1.2pp YoY

29.9%: +1.3pp YoY

+1.1 pp YoY

+0.5 pp YoY

All figures excluding reinsurance agreement with CNP

Natixis Assurances becoming

a fully-fledged insurer for Groupe BPCE networks

BPCE Assurances, subsidiary 100% owned by Natixis Assurances since 2017, taking over the Auto and Household new business for the Banques Populaires' private customers from BPCE IARD, entity co-owned by Natixis Assurances and Groupe Covéa (through MAAF)

Progressive roll-out starting in 2020 with revenue accretion as soon as year 1, paving the way for future growth beyond 2020

20 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Payments

Growth with positive jaws and double-digit RoE

Figures excluding exceptional items(1)

€m

4Q19

4Q18

4Q19

2019

2018

2019

vs. 4Q18

vs. 2018

Net revenues

111

105

6%

423

389

9%

Expenses

(93)

(90)

4%

(365)

(341)

7%

Gross operating income

18

15

19%

57

48

19%

Provision for credit losses

(0)

(2)

(2)

(2)

Associates and other items

(0)

0

0

1

Pre-tax profit

17

13

36%

55

47

18%

-1.8 pp

-1.1 pp

+2.5 pp

+0.1 pp

87.6%

86.5%

12.4%

85.9%

9.9%

9.9%

10.0%

84.1%

4Q18

4Q19

2018

2019

4Q18

4Q19

2018

2019

Cost/income ratio(2)

RoE after tax(2)

Net revenues up +9% YoY in 2019 and +6% YoY in 4Q19. Payment revenues multiplied by ~1.3x since the launch of New Dimension and with ~40% of 2019 revenues realized with direct clients (+1pp vs. 2018)

  • Payment Processing & Services: Steady +6% YoY revenue growth in Natixis Payments' historical activities in 4Q19 (+5% YoY in 2019). Number of card transactions processed up +8% YoY in 4Q19 (+10% YoY in 2019).
  • Merchant Solutions: Solid business volumes generated by Dalenys and PayPlug, up +29% YoY in 4Q19 (+25% YoY in 2019 o/w +83% for PayPlug and +21% for Dalenys). Launch of the card payment in installments solution by PayPlug (with Oney)
  • Prepaid & Issuing Solutions: Robust revenue growth in 2019 (+30% YoY) mainly driven by meal voucher (+6% YoY) and Benefits & Rewards (Titres Cadeaux and Comitéo). Number of mobile payments more than x2.5 vs. 2018

EBITDA(3) evolution - €m

+13% YoY in 2019

24

24

26

21

20

18

19

16

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

(1) See page 7 (2) See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21 in 4Q (3) Standalone view. See slide 37

21 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Financial Investments & Corporate Center

New Dimension implementation continues

FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

Figures excluding exceptional items(1)

CORPORATE CENTER

Figures excluding exceptional items(1)

€m

4Q19

4Q18

4Q19

2019

2018

2019

vs. 4Q18

vs. 2018

Net revenues

188

181

4%

772

742

4%

Coface

177

165

8%

712

678

5%

Other

10

16

60

64

Expenses

(147)

(136)

7%

(552)

(524)

6%

Gross operating income

41

44

(7)%

220

218

1%

Provision for credit losses

(1)

3

(10)

(1)

Associates and other items

2

0

7

6

Pre-tax profit

42

47

(11)%

216

223

(3)%

Coface combined ratio(2) - in %

81.4

80.4

-1.0pp

79.6

77.7

-1.9pp

€m

Net revenues

Expenses

SRF

Other

Gross operating income

Provision for credit losses

Associates and other items

Pre-tax profit

4Q19

4Q18

4Q19

vs. 4Q18

11 (12)

  1. (96) (21)%
  1. 0
  1. (96) (21)%

(66) (109) (40)%

  1. (15)
  1. 3
  1. (120) (45)%

2019

2018

2019

vs. 2018

40 1

  1. (452)3%
  1. (160)6%

(294)

(292)

1%

(424)

(451)

(6)%

1 (14)

  1. 8
  1. (456) (7)%

Cost

35.9

35.6

-0.3pp

34.5

32.7

-1.8pp

ratio

Loss

45.5

44.8

-0.7pp

45.1

45.0

-0.1pp

ratio

4Q18

4Q19

2018

2019

(1) See page 7 (2) Reported ratios, net of reinsurance

Net revenues of €40m in 2019 (positive FVA impacts mainly in 1Q19) and €11m in 4Q19

Expenses excluding SRF down -21% YoY in 4Q19 and largely flat YoY in 2019

P&L drag at pre-tax profit level reduced by ~€30m in 2019 despite SRF

contribution increase

22 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Conclusion

4Q19 & 2019 results

Conclusion

Value creation improving through our asset-light strategy after a slow start to 2019 and despite a cost of risk above through-the-cycle average in 2H19

Natixis' RoTE(1)

10.2%

10.8%

10.2%

9.9%

9.6%

9.5%

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1H19

2H19

NET

LOW

DIVERSIFICATION

FINANCIAL STRENGTH

BUSINESS GROWTH

REVENUES+10%

RATE SENSITIVITY

€0.31(3)

Net revenues YoY in 4Q19(2)

~9%

~60%

Ordinary DPS (+3% YoY)

+0%+6%

2019 net revenues from NII

2019 net revenues from

11.3%

non-banking activities

Net revenues YoY in 2019

CET1 FL(4) ratio

vs. 11.2% target

  1. See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21 (2) Adjusting net revenues for the 4Q18 €(259)m non-recurring impact on Asian equity derivatives
  1. Subject to the approval of the General Shareholders' Meeting on May 20, 2020 (4) See note on methodology

24 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Appendix I

Financial Statements & Business indicators

4Q19 & 2019 results

Natixis - Consolidated P&L (restated)

€m

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

4Q19

2018

2019

2019

vs. 4Q18

vs. 2018

Net revenues

2,193

2,360

2,156

2,040

2,132

2,282

2,280

2,503

23%

8,749

9,196

5%

Expenses

(1,675)

(1,528)

(1,499)

(1,656)

(1,720)

(1,577)

(1,590)

(1,745)

5%

(6,357)

(6,632)

4%

Gross operating income

518

832

658

383

412

705

689

758

98%

2,391

2,564

7%

Provision for credit losses

(36)

(41)

(93)

(23)

(31)

(110)

(71)

(119)

(193)

(332)

Associates

7

3

6

13

3

8

3

6

29

21

Gain or loss on other assets

6

4

(0)

44

682

(2)

9

3

54

692

Change in value of goodw ill

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Pre-tax profit

495

798

570

418

1,066

602

630

648

55%

2,281

2,945

29%

Tax

(175)

(234)

(154)

(110)

(215)

(164)

(126)

(163)

(673)

(669)

Minority interests

(60)

(57)

(59)

(127)

(86)

(92)

(88)

(113)

(303)

(380)

Net income (group share)

260

507

358

181

764

346

415

371

105%

1,306

1,897

45%

Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See slide 27 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view

26 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Natixis - Reconciliation between management and accounting figures

2018

2019

€m

2018

Exceptional

2018

Contribution from

2018

underlying

items

restated

perimeter sold

reported

Net revenues

8,632

116

8,749

867

9,616

Expenses

(6,272)

(85)

(6,357)

(466)

(6,823)

Gross operating income

2,360

31

2,391

401

2,793

Provision for credit losses

(122)

(71)

(193)

(22)

(215)

Associates

29

0

29

0

29

Gain or loss on other assets

54

0

54

(0)

54

Pre-tax profit

2,321

(40)

2,281

380

2,661

Tax

(687)

14

(673)

(108)

(780)

Minority interests

(304)

1

(303)

(1)

(304)

Net income (group share)

1,330

(25)

1,306

271

1,577

2019

Exceptional

2019

Residual

2019

€m

contribution from

underlying

items

restated

reported

perimeter sold

Net revenues

9,177

19

9,196

22

9,219

Expenses

(6,545)

(88)

(6,632)

(22)

(6,655)

Gross operating income

2,633

(69)

2,564

(0)

2,564

Provision for credit losses

(332)

0

(332)

(0)

(332)

Associates

21

0

21

0

21

Gain or loss on other assets

9

683

692

(0)

692

Pre-tax profit

2,331

614

2,945

(0)

2,945

Tax

(612)

(57)

(669)

0

(669)

Minority interests

(349)

(30)

(380)

0

(380)

Net income (group share)

1,370

527

1,897

(0)

1,897

See April 11, 2019 press release "Preparation of the 1Q19 Financial Communication"

27 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Natixis - IFRS 9 Balance sheet

Assets (€bn)

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

Cash and balances w ith central banks

21.0

24.3

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss (1)

228.8

214.1

Financial assets at fair value through Equity

12.1

10.8

Loans and receivables(1)

119.2

96.6

Debt instruments at amortized cost

1.6

1.2

Insurance assets

108.1

100.5

Non-current assets held for sale

0.0

25.6

Accruals and other assets

15.7

16.8

Investments in associates

0.7

0.7

Tangible and intangible assets

2.1

1.1

Goodw ill

3.9

3.8

Total

513.2

495.5

Liabilities and equity (€bn)

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

Due to central banks

0.0

0.0

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit and loss (1)

218.3

208.2

Customer deposits and deposits from financial institutions (1)

102.4

109.2

Debt securities

47.4

35.0

Liabilities associated w ith non-current assets held for sale

0.0

9.7

Accruals and other liabilities

18.1

17.0

Insurance liabilities

100.5

89.5

Contingency reserves

1.6

1.7

Subordinated debt

4.0

4.0

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

19.4

19.9

Minority interests

1.4

1.3

Total

513.2

495.5

(1) Including deposit and margin call

28 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Natixis - P&L by Business line

€m

AWM

CIB

Insurance

Paym ents

Financial

Corporate

4Q19

investments

Center

reported

Net revenues

1,109

899

216

111

188

(20)

2,503

Expenses

(681)

(602)

(125)

(96)

(153)

(89)

(1,745)

Gross operating income

428

297

90

15

35

(109)

758

Provision for credit losses

2

(118)

0

(0)

(1)

(0)

(119)

Net operating income

430

179

90

15

34

(109)

Associates and other items

2

2

4

(0)

2

(0)

Pre-tax profit

432

181

94

15

35

(109)

Tax

Minority interests

Net income (gs)

639

9

648

(163)

(113)

371

29 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Natixis - Asset & Wealth Management

€m

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

4Q19

2018

2019

2019

vs. 4Q18

vs. 2018

Net revenues

799

842

841

1,032

773

932

945

1,109

8%

3,513

3,760

7%

Asset Management (1)

762

805

805

998

742

900

908

1,061

6%

3,369

3,611

7%

Wealth management

37

37

36

34

31

32

37

48

42%

144

149

3%

Expenses

(548)

(569)

(584)

(642)

(558)

(605)

(648)

(681)

6%

(2,343)

(2,492)

6%

Gross operating income

251

273

257

389

216

327

297

428

10%

1,170

1,268

8%

Provision for credit losses

(0)

(1)

(1)

0

1

(2)

(8)

2

(2)

(8)

Net operating income

251

272

256

390

216

325

289

430

10%

1,169

1,260

8%

Associates

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

3

1

Other items

(0)

(3)

(2)

41

(2)

(2)

8

1

37

5

Pre-tax profit

251

269

255

433

214

323

297

432

(0)%

1,208

1,266

5%

Cost/Income ratio

68.6%

67.6%

69.4%

62.3%

72.1%

64.9%

68.5%

61.4%

66.7%

66.3%

Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 21

68.1%

67.7%

69.6%

62.4%

71.6%

65.1%

68.7%

61.5%

66.7%

66.3%

RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)

11.7

11.8

12.5

12.3

12.5

13.7

13.4

14.0

14%

12.3

14.0

14%

Normative capital allocation (Basel 3)

4,143

4,065

4,150

4,363

4,364

4,407

4,555

4,581

5%

4,180

4,477

7%

RoE after tax (Basel 3)(2)

13.7%

15.2%

13.9%

19.6%

11.5%

15.1%

13.3%

19.0%

15.7%

14.8%

RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 21(2)

14.0%

15.1%

13.8%

19.5%

11.8%

15.0%

13.3%

19.0%

15.7%

14.8%

(1) Asset management including Private equity and Employee savings plan (2) Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of average RWA - including goodwill and intangibles

30 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Natixis - Asset & Wealth Management

Asset Management - AuM breakdown as at 31/12/2019

BY GEOGRAPHY(1)

BY CLIENT

BY ASSET CLASS

FLOWS BY CLIENT

LOCATION

1% 1%

in €bn

TYPE

0

00

1%

5%

9% 4%

10%

(1)

52%

48%

50%

43%

46%

31%

(10)

(10)

20182019

Europe

North America

APAC

Europe

North America

APAC

Middle East

Other

Fixed Income

Equities

Alternative (incl. RE)

Multi-asset

Money Market

Institutional Retail & others

Including Vega IM (1) Based on affiliate manager location

31 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Natixis - Corporate & Investment Banking

€m

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

4Q19

vs. 4Q18

Net revenues

944

976

828

518

807

847

784

899

74%

Global markets

527

457

334

14

366

419

344

381

NR

FIC-T

378

299

252

231

251

304

258

306

33%

Equity

148

145

97

(219)

125

117

94

81

NR

Equity excl. cash

143

140

97

(219)

125

117

94

81

Cash equity

5

4

(0)

(0)

0

0

0

0

CVA/DVA desk

1

13

(15)

2

(9)

(3)

(8)

(6)

Global finance (1)

341

394

341

362

337

333

369

369

2%

Investment banking (2)

82

85

78

126

87

90

73

145

14%

Other

(7)

41

74

16

16

6

(2)

5

Expenses

(566)

(551)

(525)

(559)

(582)

(523)

(527)

(602)

8%

Gross operating income

378

425

302

(41)

225

324

256

297

NR

Provision for credit losses

(31)

(37)

(98)

(9)

(30)

(104)

(59)

(118)

Net operating income

347

388

204

(50)

195

219

197

179

NR

Associates

4

3

3

3

2

3

2

2

Other items

3

0

(0)

0

(15)

0

(0)

(0)

Pre-tax profit

353

391

207

(47)

183

222

200

181

NR

Cost/Income ratio

60.0%

56.4%

63.5%

107.9%

72.2%

61.8%

67.3%

67.0%

Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 21

57.7%

57.2%

64.4%

109.4%

69.1%

62.7%

68.3%

67.9%

RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)

59.7

61.7

61.2

61.1

62.0

61.1

62.3

62.2

2%

Normative capital allocation (Basel 3)

6,435

6,416

6,676

6,631

6,634

6,740

6,734

6,768

2%

RoE after tax (Basel 3)(3)

16.0%

17.6%

9.0%

NR

7.6%

9.6%

8.5%

7.8%

RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 21(3)

17.0%

17.2%

8.7%

NR

8.6%

9.2%

8.2%

7.5%

2018

2019

2019

vs. 2018

3,266

3,337

2%

1,332

1,509

13%

1,159

1,118

(4)%

171

417

144%

162

417

157%

9

0

2

(26)

1,438

1,408

(2)%

372

395

6%

123

24

(2,202)

(2,235)

1%

1,064

1,102

4%

  1. (312)

890 790 (11)%

  1. 10
  1. (15)

904 786 (13)%

67.4% 67.0%

67.4% 67.0%

61.1 62.22%

6,539

6,719

3%

10.0% 8.4%

10.0% 8.4%

(1) Including Film industry financing (2) Including M&A (3) Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of average RWA - including goodwill and intangibles

32 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Green Weighting Factor

An innovative tool to actively manage the climate impact our balance sheet

Highly detailed sector-based methodology

Each financing is rated on a 7-levelscale assessing both its environmental impact (climate impact adjusted by most

material environmental externalities: biodiversity, water, pollution, waste) and its climate transition risk

In-house mechanism that links analytical capital allocation to the degree of sustainability of each financing

Used as a tool to monitor Natixis' climate strategy at both bank and business lines' levels

Support our clients' transition and align our loan book with the

objectives of the Paris Agreement on climate (below 2°C trajectory)

Dedicated purpose financing

General purpose financing

Determine the rating of each loan

Determine the rating of each client depending on

depending on the environmental impact

its carbon footprint, strategy to decarbonize and

of the object being financed

impact on most material environmental issues

Client

Client

carbon

climate

footprint

strategy

Client climate score

Client environmental

score

GWF Color Rating

RWA are reduced by up to -50%for Green deals and increased by

up to +24% for Brown deals…

…resulting in an adjustment of the expected profitability of each transaction

Natixis is committed to set short and medium targets before end 2020 in order to achieve the Green Weighting Factor's long term Paris Agreement alignment objective

33 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Natixis - Insurance

€m

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

4Q19

vs. 4Q18

Net revenues

204

193

192

201

218

207

205

216

7%

Expenses

(118)

(108)

(103)

(118)

(125)

(116)

(112)

(125)

6%

Gross operating income

86

85

89

83

93

92

93

90

9%

Provision for credit losses

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Net operating income

86

85

89

83

93

92

93

90

9%

Associates

3

0

3

9

0

5

1

4

Other items

0

0

(0)

0

0

(0)

0

0

Pre-tax profit

89

85

92

91

93

96

94

94

3%

Cost/Income ratio

58.0%

56.1%

53.8%

58.9%

57.5%

55.8%

54.6%

58.1%

Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 21

51.1%

58.5%

56.2%

61.2%

51.7%

57.8%

56.6%

60.1%

RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)

7.3

7.0

7.1

7.3

8.0

7.9

8.4

8.3

14%

Normative capital allocation (Basel 3)

853

868

828

841

858

942

926

978

16%

RoE after tax (Basel 3)(1)

28.6%

26.4%

30.3%

30.7%

29.4%

28.4%

27.7%

26.4%

RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 21(1)

33.0%

24.9%

28.8%

29.2%

33.3%

27.2%

26.4%

25.2%

2018

2019

2019

vs. 2018

790

846

7%

(448)

(478)

7%

342

368

8%

0

0

342

368

8%

  1. 10
  1. (0)
  1. 378 6%

56.7% 56.5%

56.7% 56.5%

7.3 8.3 14%

848 9269%

29.0% 27.9%

29.0% 27.9%

(1) Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of average RWA - including goodwill and intangibles

34 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Natixis Assurances

P&L reconciliation (2019)

Insurance net revenues =

Life + Personal protection + P&C

€m

NATIXIS ASSURANCES P&L

FY19

Earned premiums

12,512

Investment income and other income

3,505

Net result from reinsurance cessions

52

Claims and change in insurance provisions

(14,155)

Policy acquisition costs

(716)

Administrative costs

(586)

Other operating income/expenses

(169)

Operating income

444

Financing costs

(39)

Gross operating income - Natixis Assurances standalone

406

Analytical & exceptional items

(32)

Gross operating income - Natixis reported excl. exceptional items

374

Split

Net revenues

Expenses

100%

0%

100%

0%

100%

0%

99%

1%

84%

16%

81%

19%

22%

78%

100%

0%

45%

55%

Life insurance

Gross acquisition margin

  1. Gross asset margin

(-) Fees paid to the networks (premium and asset based)

  1. Financial margin = Financial result (-) Benefits to shareholders

Personal protection and P&C

Gross margin

(-) Fees paid to the networks

€m

NATIXIS ASSURANCES P&L

2019

Net revenues

846

Expenses

(472)

Gross operating income - Natixis reported excl. exceptional items

374

5 Expense categories

Expenses

Activity Based Costing

by nature

(ABC) method

Allocation key based on the nature of the costs Example: Prorata allocation of personnel expenses to processes (product engineering, distribution, etc.) by FTE

  • Acquisition costs
  • Administration costs
  • Claim management costs
  • Investment portfolio management costs
  • Other technical charges

35 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Natixis - Payments

€m

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

4Q19

vs. 4Q18

Net revenues

93

95

96

105

103

105

103

111

6%

Expenses

(79)

(88)

(84)

(90)

(88)

(94)

(93)

(96)

6%

Gross operating income

14

7

12

15

16

11

10

15

3%

Provision for credit losses

(0)

(0)

0

(2)

(0)

(1)

(1)

(0)

Net operating income

14

7

12

13

16

10

9

15

17%

Associates

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Other items

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

(0)

Pre-tax profit

14

8

12

13

16

10

9

15

17%

Cost/Income ratio

85.2%

92.2%

87.6%

85.7%

84.8%

89.6%

90.1%

86.1%

Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC21

84.5%

92.4%

87.9%

85.9%

84.1%

89.8%

90.3%

86.3%

RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)

1.0

1.2

1.0

1.1

1.1

1.2

1.1

1.1

(1)%

Normative capital allocation (Basel 3)

295

300

352

332

356

373

385

384

16%

RoE after tax (Basel 3)(1)

12.8%

7.4%

9.6%

10.1%

12.0%

7.3%

6.5%

10.9%

RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 21(1)

13.4%

7.2%

9.4%

9.9%

12.5%

7.1%

6.3%

10.7%

2018

2019

2019

vs. 2018

389

423

9%

(341)

(370)

9%

48

52

9%

(2)

(2)

46

50

9%

0

0

1

0

47

50

7%

87.6%

87.6%

87.6%

87.6%

1.1

1.1

(1)%

320

375

17%

9.9%

9.1%

9.9%

9.1%

(1) Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of average RWA - including goodwill and intangibles

36 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Natixis - Payments

Standalone EBITDA calculation

Figures excluding exceptional items(1)

€m

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Net revenues

93

95

96

105

103

105

103

111

Expenses

(79)

(87)

(85)

(90)

(88)

(94)

(91)

(93)

Gross operating income - Natixis reported

14

8

11

15

16

11

13

18

excl. exceptional items

Analytical adjustments to net revenues

(1)

(1)

(2)

(1)

(1)

(1)

(1)

(1)

Structure charge adjustments to expenses

5

5

5

5

6

5

5

5

Gross operating income - standalone view

18

12

14

19

20

15

17

22

Depreciation, amortization and impairment on

3

4

4

5

4

4

3

4

property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

EBITDA - standalone view

21

16

18

24

24

19

20

26

2018 2019

  1. 423
  1. (365)
  1. 57
  1. (6)

2022

63 73

1616

79 89

EBITDA = Net revenues (-) Operating expenses. Standalone view excluding analytical items and structure charges (1) See page 7

37 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Natixis - Financial Investments

€m

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

4Q19

2018

2019

2019

vs. 4Q18

vs. 2018

Net revenues

190

174

197

181

193

196

195

188

4%

742

772

4%

Coface

177

156

180

165

175

181

178

177

8%

678

712

5%

Other

13

18

17

16

18

15

17

10

(34)%

64

60

(5)%

Expenses

(130)

(125)

(131)

(140)

(133)

(141)

(133)

(153)

9%

(526)

(561)

7%

Gross operating income

59

49

66

41

60

55

62

35

(15)%

215

211

(2)%

Provision for credit losses

(6)

1

1

3

(2)

(4)

(3)

(1)

(1)

(10)

Net operating income

54

50

67

44

58

51

59

34

(23)%

214

201

(6)%

Associates

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Other items

2

3

0

0

0

5

0

2

5

7

Pre-tax profit

56

53

67

44

58

56

59

35

(19)%

220

208

(5)%

RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)

5.3

5.6

5.5

5.6

5.7

5.7

5.6

5.8

5%

5.6

5.8

5%

38 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Natixis - Corporate Center

€m

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

4Q19

2018

2019

2019

vs. 4Q18

vs. 2018

Net revenues

(37)

79

3

3

37

(5)

47

(20)

49

59

Expenses

(232)

(87)

(71)

(107)

(234)

(98)

(77)

(89)

(17)%

(497)

(497)

(0)%

SRF

(160)

(0)

(0)

0

(170)

0

0

(0)

(160)

(170)

6%

Other

(73)

(86)

(71)

(107)

(64)

(98)

(77)

(89)

(17)%

(337)

(327)

(3)%

Gross operating income

(269)

(7)

(68)

(104)

(196)

(103)

(29)

(109)

5%

(448)

(437)

Provision for credit losses

1

(4)

4

(15)

0

1

0

(0)

(14)

1

Net operating income

(269)

(11)

(63)

(118)

(196)

(102)

(29)

(109)

(8)%

(462)

(437)

Associates

0

0

0

0

0

0

(0)

(0)

0

0

Other items

1

2

2

3

699

(5)

1

(0)

8

695

Pre-tax profit

(268)

(9)

(62)

(115)

503

(107)

(28)

(109)

(5)%

(453)

258

RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)

9.0

9.4

8.7

7.8

7.0

7.3

8.0

7.6

(3)%

7.8

7.6

(3)%

€697m capital gain coming from the disposal of the retail banking activities in 1Q19

39 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Appendix II

Additional information

4Q19 & 2019 results

4Q19 results: from data excluding non-operating items to reported data

€m

4Q19

underlying

Net revenues

2,534

Expenses

(1,708)

Gross operating income

826

Provision for credit losses

(119)

Associates

6

Gain or loss on other assets

2

Pre-tax profit

715

Tax

(185)

Minority interests

(116)

Exchange rate

Transformation &

Fit to Win

Business

investments &

fluctuations on

Other

Efficiency

restructuring

DSN in currencies

investment costs

expenses

(31)

(31)

(6)

(31)

(31)

(6)

0

0

(31)

(31)

(6)

0

10

10

2

2

4Q19 reported

2,503

(1,745)

758

(119)

6

3

648

(163)

(113)

Net income (group share)

415

(21)

(22)

(2)

0

371

41 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

2019 results: from data excluding non-operating items to restated data

Exchange rate

Transformation &

Fit to Win

Capital gain -

2019

Business

investments &

Disposal of

2019

€m

fluctuations on

Disposal of retail

underlying

Efficiency

restructuring

subsidiary in Brazil

restated

DSN in currencies

banking activities

investment costs

expenses

Net revenues

9,177

19

9,196

Expenses

(6,545)

(79)

(8)

(6,632)

Gross operating income

2,633

19

(79)

(8)

0

0

2,564

Provision for credit losses

(332)

(332)

Associates

21

21

Gain or loss on other assets

9

(15)

697

692

Pre-tax profit

2,331

19

(79)

(8)

(15)

697

2,945

Tax

(612)

(6)

24

3

(78)

(669)

Minority interests

(349)

3

(33)

(380)

Net income (group share)

1,370

13

(55)

(2)

(15)

586

1,897

Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See slide 27 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view

42 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Natixis - 4Q19 capital & Basel 3 financial structure(1)

Fully-loaded

€bn

31/12/2019

Shareholder's Equity

19.4

Hybrid securities(2)

(2.1)

Goodw ill & intangibles

(3.9)

Deferred tax assets

(0.7)

Dividend provision

(1.0)

Other deductions

(0.5)

CET1 capital

11.2

CET1 ratio

11.3%

Additional Tier 1 capital

1.8

Tier 1 capital

12.9

Tier 1 ratio

13.1%

Tier 2 capital

2.2

Total capital

15.2

Total capital ratio

15.3%

Risk-w eighted assets

99.0

Phased-in excl. current financial year's earnings and dividends

€bn

31/12/2019

Fully-loaded CET1 capital

11.2

Current financial year's earnings

(1.9)

Current financial year's accrued dividend

1.0

CET1 capital

10.2

CET1 ratio

10.4%

Additional Tier 1 capital

2.1

Tier 1 capital

12.4

Tier 1 ratio

12.5%

Tier 2 capital

2.3

Total capital

14.7

Total capital ratio

14.8%

Risk-w eighted assets

99.0

Irrevocable Payment Commitment (IPC) deduction disclosed as part of the ratio since 2Q19 (1) See note on methodology (2) Including capital gain following reclassification of hybrids as equity instruments

43 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Natixis - IFRIC 21 effects by business line

Effect in Expenses

€m

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

AWM

(4)

1

1

1

(4)

1

1

1

CIB

(22)

7

7

7

(24)

8

8

8

Insurance

(14)

5

5

5

(13)

4

4

4

Payments

(1)

0

0

0

(1)

0

0

0

Financial investments

0

0

0

0

(0)

0

0

0

Corporate center

(119)

40

40

40

(119)

40

40

40

Total Natixis

(160)

53

53

53

(161)

54

54

54

2018 2019

00

00

00

00

00

00

00

Historical figures restated for the disposal of the retail banking activities

44 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Natixis - Normative capital allocation and RWA breakdown

31/12/2019

RWA

% of

Goodw ill &

Capital

RoE

€bn

intangibles

allocation

after tax

EoP

total

2019

2019

2019

AWM

14.0

16%

3.1

4.5

14.8%

CIB

62.2

73%

0.2

6.7

8.4%

Insurance

8.3

10%

0.1

0.9

27.9%

Payments

1.1

1%

0.3

0.4

9.1%

Total (excl. Corp. center and Financial invmts)

85.6

100%

3.7

12.5

RWA breakdow n (€bn)

31/12/2019

Credit risk

66.3

Internal approach

53.9

Standard approach

12.4

Counterparty risk

6.4

Internal approach

5.5

Standard approach

0.9

Market risk

11.2

Internal approach

5.8

Standard approach

5.4

CVA

1.3

Operational risk - Standard approach

13.7

Total RWA

99.0

45 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Natixis - Fully-loaded leverage ratio(1)

According to the rules of the Delegated Act published by the European Commission on October 10, 2014,

including the effect of intragroup cancelation - pending ECB authorization

€bn

31/12/2019

Tier 1 capital(1)

13.3

Total prudential balance sheet

407.2

Adjustment on derivatives

(45.3)

Adjustment on repos(2)

(26.6)

Other exposures to affiliates

(43.5)

Off balance sheet commitments

38.6

Regulatory adjustments

(5.2)

Total leverage exposure

325.2

Leverage ratio

4.1%

  1. See note on methodology. Without phase-in and supposing replacement of existing subordinated issuances when they become ineligible
  2. Repos with clearing houses cleared according to IAS32 standard, without maturity or currency criteria

46 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Natixis - Book value and Earnings per share

Net book value as at December 31, 2019

€bn

31/12/2019

Shareholders' equity (group share)

19.4

Deduction of hybrid capital instruments

(2.0)

Deduction of gain on hybrid instruments

(0.1)

Distribution

(1.0)

Net book value

16.3

Restated intangible assets(1)

(0.7)

Restated goodw ill(1)

(3.4)

Net tangible book value (2)

12.2

Net book value per share

5.17

Net tangible book value per share

3.89

Earnings per share (2019)

€m

31/12/2019

Net income (gs)

1,897

DSN interest expenses on preferred shares adjustment

(138)

Net income attributable to shareholders

1,759

Earnings per share (€)

0.56

Number of shares

31/12/2019

Average number of shares over the period, excluding treasury shares

3,150,173,517

Number of shares, excluding treasury shares, EoP

3,150,995,283

Number of treasury shares, EoP

2,083,199

(1) See note on methodology (2) Net tangible book value = Book value - goodwill - intangible assets

47 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Natixis - RoE & RoTE Natixis(1)

Net income attributable to shareholders

€m

4Q19

2019

See note on

Net income (gs)

371

1,897

methodology

DSN interest expenses on preferred shares adjustment

(34)

(138)

RoE & RoTE numerator

337

1,759

€m

RoTE

31/12/2019

Shareholders' equity (group share)

19,396

DSN deduction

(2,122)

Dividend provision

(977)

Intangible assets

(669)

Goodw ill

(3,386)

RoTE Equity end of period

12,243

Average RoTE equity (4Q19)

12,398

4Q19 RoTE annualized w ith no IFRIC 21 adjustment

10.9%

IFRIC 21 impact

(47)

4Q19 RoTE annualized excl. IFRIC 21

9.4%

Average RoTE equity (2019)

12,296

2019 RoTE annualized excl. IFRIC 21

14.3%

€m

RoE

31/12/2019

Shareholders' equity (group share)

19,396

DSN deduction

(2,122)

Dividend provision

(977)

Unrealized/deferred gains and losses in equity (OCI)

(512)

RoE Equity end of period

15,785

Average RoE equity (4Q19)

15,929

4Q19 RoE annualized w ith no IFRIC 21 adjustment

8.5%

IFRIC 21 impact

(47)

4Q19 RoE annualized excl. IFRIC 21

7.3%

Average RoE equity (2019)

15,821

2019 RoE annualized excl. IFRIC 21

11.1%

(1) See note on methodology. Returns based on quarter-end balance sheet in 1Q19 to reflect the disposal of the retail banking activities. The €586m net capital gain is not annualized

48 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Natixis - EAD (Exposure at Default) and doubtful loans

As at December 31, 2019

EAD - Regional breakdown(1)

Asia &

Africa & ME

Oceania

4%

Latin

9%

America

3%

Europe

North

excl. UE

3%

America

18%

European

Union

France

17%

46%

Doubtful loans(3)

€bn

30/09/2019

31/12/2019

Under

Under

IFRS 9

IFRS 9

Provisionable commitments(4)

1.9

2.0

Provisionable commitments / Gross debt

1.5%

1.8%

Stock of provisions(5)

1.4

1.4

Stock of provisions / Provisionable commitments

72%

71%

EAD - Sector breakdown(2)

Administrations

25%

Oil / Gas

11%

Securitization

9%

Real Estate

8%

International Trade

6%

Electricity

5%

Transport

5%

Others

4%

Base industries

3%

Consumer goods

2%

Community services

2%

Distribution

2%

Telecom

2%

Food & agric.

2%

Medias

2%

Holdings

2%

Services

2%

Automotive industry

2%

Pharma/Healthcare

1%

Public works

1%

Aeronautics

1%

Mechanical constr.

1%

Tourism

1%

Technology 1%

(1) Outstandings: €265bn (2) Outstandings excl. financial sector: €140bn (3) On-balance sheet, excluding repos, net of collateral (4) Net commitments (5) Specific and portfolio-based provisions

49 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Natixis - Value at Risk

€ millions

16

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

Dec-18

Jan-19

Feb-19

Mar-19

Apr-19

May-19

Jun-19

Jul-19

Aug-19

Sep-19

Oct-19

Nov-19

Dec-19

  • 4Q19 average VaR of €9.6m up 14% vs. 3Q19

50 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Note on methodology (1/3)

The results at 31/12/2019 were examined and approved by the board of directors at their meeting on 06/02/2020.

Figures at 31/12/2019 are presented in accordance with IAS/IFRS accounting standards and IFRS Interpretation Committee (IFRIC) rulings as adopted in the European Union and applicable at this date

Changes in Natixis' account presentation following the disposal of the retail banking activities to BPCE S.A.

  • Employee savings plan is reallocated to Asset & Wealth Management
  • Film industry financing is reallocated to Corporate & Investment Banking
  • Insurance is not impacted
  • Payments becomes a standalone business line
  • Financial Investments are isolated and include Coface, Natixis Algeria and the private equity runoff activities. The Corporate Center is refocused on Natixis' holding and ALM functions and carries the Single Resolution Fund contribution within its expenses

Additional impacts on the quarterly series from the disposal of the retail banking activities to BPCE S.A.

  • New support function services provided by Natixis to the activities sold (TSA / SLA), as well as the cancellation of services or analytical items that have been made obsolete following such a disposal are factored in
  • The reclassification as Net revenues of the residual IT and logistic services that continue to be provided to the activities sold. Such services now being provided to entities that do not fall under Natixis' scope of consolidation anymore, they have been reclassified as Net revenues instead of expense deductions
  • The implementation of introductory fees between the Natixis CIB Coverage and the entities sold

In order to ensure comparability between the 2018 and 2019 quarterly series, these impacts have been simulated retroactively as of January 1st, 2018, even though they only impact the published financial statements as of their implementation date in 2019. These items essentially impact the Corporate Center and more marginally the CIB. The others business lines are unimpacted

Press release of April 11, 2019

51 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Note on methodology (2/3)

Business line performances using Basel 3 standards:

  • The performances of Natixis business lines are presented using Basel 3 standards. Basel 3 risk-weighted assets are based on CRR-CRD4 rules as published on June 26th, 2013 (including the Danish compromise treatment for qualified entities)
  • Natixis' RoTE is calculated by taking as the numerator net income (group share) excluding DSN interest expenses (the associated tax benefit being already accounted for in the net income following the adoption of IAS 12 amendment). Equity capital is average shareholders' equity group share as defined by IFRS, after payout of dividends, excluding average hybrid debt, average intangible assets and average goodwill.
  • Natixis' RoE: Results used for calculations are net income (group share), deducting DSN interest expenses (the associated tax benefit being already accounted for in the net income following the adoption of IAS 12 amendment). Equity capital is average shareholders' equity group share as defined by IFRS, after payout of dividends, excluding average hybrid debt, and excluding unrealized or deferred gains and losses recognized in equity (OCI).
  • RoE for business lines is calculated based on normative capital to which are added goodwill and intangible assets for the business line. Normative capital allocation to Natixis' business lines is carried out on the basis of 10.5% of their average Basel 3 risk-weighted assets. Business lines benefit from remuneration of normative capital allocated to them. By convention, the remuneration rate on normative capital is maintained at 2%

Note on Natixis' RoE and RoTE calculation: Calculations based on quarter-end balance sheet in 1Q19 to reflect the disposal of the retail banking activities. The €586m net capital gain is not annualized. 2018 RoTE of 10.4% on slide 9 adjusted for the disposal of the retail banking activities i.e. as if the operation took effect on January 01, 2018 (vs. 12.0% as reported) with a numerator of €1,233m: €1,330m underlying net income group share as shown on slide 27 minus €97m post-tax DSN interest expenses and a denominator of €11,855m: 2018 average equity for RoTE calculation of €12,565m adjusted for the following impacts related to the perimeter sold (+) €586m net capital gain recorded in 1Q19 (-) €1,512m special dividend paid out in 2Q19 (+) €178m goodwill and intangibles (+) €38m other impacts (OCI). Adoption of IAS 12 amendment effective as

of 3Q19 (see next slide for additional comments), with no impact on the RoE/RoTE

Net book value: calculated by taking shareholders' equity group share (minus distribution of dividends proposed by the Board of Directors but not yet approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting), restated for hybrids and capital gains on reclassification of hybrids as equity instruments. Net tangible book value is adjusted for goodwill relating to equity affiliates, restated goodwill and intangible assets as follows:

€m

31/12/2019

Goodwill

3,891

Restatement for Coface minority interests

(162)

Restatement for AWM deferred tax liability & others

(343)

Restated goodwill

3,386

€m

31/12/2019

Intangible assets

717

Restatement for Coface minority interests & others

(48)

Restated intangible assets

669

52 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Note on methodology (3/3)

Own senior debt fair-valueadjustment: calculated using a discounted cash-flow model, contract by contract, including parameters such as swap curves and revaluation spread (based on the BPCE reoffer curve). Adoption of IFRS 9 standards, on November 22, 2016, authorizing the early application of provisions relating to own credit risk as of FY2016 closing

Phased-in capital and ratios excl. current financial year's earnings and dividends: based on CRR-CRD4rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - phased in. Presentation excludingcurrent financial year's earnings and dividend declared

Fully-loadedcapital and ratios: based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in.Presentation includingcurrent financial year's earnings and dividend declared

Leverage ratio: based on delegated act rules, without phase-in (presentation including 2019 earnings and declared dividend) and with the hypothesis of a roll-out for non-eligible subordinated notes under Basel 3 by eligible notes. Repo transactions with central counterparties are offset in accordance with IAS 32 rules without maturity or currency criteria. Leverage ratio disclosed including the effect of intragroup cancelation - pending ECB authorization

Exceptional items: figures and comments in this presentation are based on Natixis and its businesses' income statements excluding non-operating and/or exceptional items detailed page 7. Figures and comments that are referred to as 'underlying' exclude such exceptional items. Natixis and its businesses' income statements including these items are available in the appendix of this presentation

Restatement for IFRIC 21 impact: the cost/income ratio, the RoE and the RoTE excluding IFRIC 21 impact calculation in 4Q19 takes into account ¼ of the annual duties and levies concerned by this accounting rule

Earnings capacity: net income (group share) restated for exceptional items and the IFRIC 21 impact

Expenses: sum of operating expenses and depreciation, amortization and impairment on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

IAS 12: As of 3Q19, according to the adoption of IAS 12 (income taxes) amendment, the tax benefit on DSN interest expenses previously recorded in the consolidated reserves is now being accounted for in the income statement (income tax line). Previous periods have not been restated with a positive impact of €47.5m in 2019, of which €35.9m recognized in 3Q19 (€23.8m related to 1H19)

53 FEBRUARY 6, 2020

4Q19 & 2019 RESULTS

Disclaimer

