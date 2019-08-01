Natixis : Slideshow - 2019 Second Quarter Results - 01/08/2019

Natixis

2Q19 & 1H19 results

August 1, 2019

2Q19: "New Dimension" implementation continues

A well-balanced business model to navigate the current environment

Figures excluding exceptional items(1)

(1) See page 7 (2) See note on methodology (3) See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21

Strength of the AM multi-boutique model

Strong quarter for net revenues, even excl. perf fees

>€3bn net inflows on LT products excl. H2O, positive both in Europe and in the US

New developments in AM

Project of partnership between Ostrum AM and

La Banque Postale AM

Value creation in CIB

Despite a large single file in the cost of risk, thanks to a diversified revenue mix and a tight cost control

Strong growth in Insurance and Payments

Double-digit PBT growth both in 2Q19 and 1H19

Solid capital generation ~40bps of organic capital creation in 2Q19 and ~75bps in 1H19

Natixis consolidated

2Q19 & 1H19 results

2Q19 results

Net revenues stable vs. a historically high 2Q18

€m

Net revenues o/w businesses Expenses

Gross operating income

Provision for credit losses Net operating income Associates and other items Pre-tax profit

Income tax Minority interests

Net income - group share

Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See slide 26 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view