Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Natixis    KN   FR0000120685

NATIXIS

(KN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Natixis : Slideshow - 2019 Second Quarter Results - 01/08/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 12:26pm EDT

Natixis

2Q19 & 1H19 results

August 1, 2019

This media release may contain objectives and comments relating to the objectives and strategy of Natixis. Any such objectives inherently depend on assumptions, project considerations, objectives and expectations linked to future and uncertain events, transactions, products and services as well as suppositions regarding future performances and synergies.

No assurance can be given that such objectives will be realized. They are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions relating to Natixis, its subsidiaries and associates, and the business development thereof; trends in the sector; future acquisitions and investments; macroeconomic conditions and conditions in Natixis' principal local markets; competition and regulations. Occurrence of such events is not certain, and outcomes may prove different from current expectations, significantly affecting expected results. Actual results may differ significantly from those implied by such objectives.

Information in this media release relating to parties other than Natixis or taken from external sources has not been subject to independent verification, and Natixis makes no warranty as to the accuracy, fairness or completeness of the information or opinions herein. Neither Natixis nor its representatives shall be liable for any errors or omissions or for any harm resulting from the use of this media release, its contents or any document or information referred to herein.

Figures in this presentation are unaudited.

2Q19: "New Dimension" implementation continues

A well-balanced business model to navigate the current environment

Figures excluding exceptional items(1)

(1) See page 7 (2) See note on methodology (3) See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21

Strength of the AM multi-boutique model

Strong quarter for net revenues, even excl. perf fees

>€3bn net inflows on LT products excl. H2O, positive both in Europe and in the US

New developments in AM

Project of partnership between Ostrum AM and

La Banque Postale AM

Value creation in CIB

Despite a large single file in the cost of risk, thanks to a diversified revenue mix and a tight cost control

Strong growth in Insurance and Payments

Double-digit PBT growth both in 2Q19 and 1H19

Solid capital generation ~40bps of organic capital creation in 2Q19 and ~75bps in 1H19

Natixis consolidated

2Q19 & 1H19 results

2Q19 results

Net revenues stable vs. a historically high 2Q18

€m

Net revenues o/w businesses Expenses

Gross operating income

Provision for credit losses Net operating income Associates and other items Pre-tax profit

Income tax Minority interests

Net income - group share

Figures restated as communicated on April 11, 2019 following the disposal of the retail banking activities. See slide 26 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view

Disclaimer

Natixis SA published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 16:24:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIXIS
12:33pNATIXIS : French bank Natixis says inflows into H2O normalized in July after mas..
RE
12:26pNATIXIS : Slideshow - 2019 Second Quarter Results - 01/08/2019
PU
12:26p2Q19 RESULTS : A well-balanced business model to navigate the current environmen..
PU
11:35aNATIXIS : 2019 second quarter results
GL
07/31NATIXIS : Arroyo and Natixis close PMGD financing of solar PV projects in Chile
PR
07/31Salini working to resolve Natixis risk to Italian building deal
RE
07/31Salini working to resolve Natixis risk to Italian building deal
RE
07/22NATIXIS : statement regarding Coface
GL
07/19EXCLUSIVE : Apollo Global makes offer for France's Coface - sources
RE
07/19NATIXIS : H2O Asset to reinstate entry fees for some funds
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 8 651 M
EBIT 2019 2 309 M
Net income 2019 1 707 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 10,1%
P/E ratio 2019 6,80x
P/E ratio 2020 8,04x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,28x
Capitalization 11 473 M
Chart NATIXIS
Duration : Period :
Natixis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIXIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 4,64  €
Last Close Price 3,64  €
Spread / Highest target 78,5%
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Riahi Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Mignon Chairman
Veronique Sani Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Bricker Chief Financial Officer
Henri Proglio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIXIS-11.58%12 769
MERRILL LYNCH PREFERRED CAPITAL TRUST I--.--%285 579
CITIC LTD-14.33%38 652
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD18.75%28 737
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC35.18%11 041
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-6.99%6 639
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group