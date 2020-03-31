Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Natixis    KN   FR0000120685

NATIXIS

(KN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Natixis : SocGen, Natixis skip 2019 dividends, may consider payments in second half

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 03:40pm EDT
The logo of Societe Generale is seen on the headquarters at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris

French banks, Societe Generale and Natixis joined a cohort of European peers that announced plans to skip 2019 dividends following the European Central Bank's guidance to direct profits toward supporting the economy during the coronavirus crisis.

France's third-largest bank Societe Generale said on Tuesday its board has decided to cancel dividend distribution for the 2019 financial year and to drop 2020 financial targets.

The bank added it was currently analyzing potential scenarios and their impact on the bank's results from the crisis, as well as "potential corrective measures".

SocGen also sought to reassure investors, saying it had a solid balance sheet and was committed to improving profitability.

SocGen said its board would propose guidelines on dividends in the second half of the year, that could consist in the payment of an interim dividend on 2020 results or an exceptional dividend in the form of a distribution of reserves.

French investment bank Natixis also decided to skip 2019 dividends, saying its board will reconsider this decision after Oct. 1 in order to allow for a potential distribution.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Grant McCool)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATIXIS -4.87% 2.967 Real-time Quote.-21.20%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -0.57% 15.348 Real-time Quote.-50.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NATIXIS
03:40pNATIXIS : SocGen, Natixis skip 2019 dividends, may consider payments in second h..
RE
02:06pNATIXIS : Information referred to in Article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial..
PU
01:26pNATIXIS : press release
PU
12:06pNATIXIS : Press release at March 31, 2020
GL
03/30NATIXIS : March 27, 2020 AMF announcement relating to the organization of Shareh..
PU
03/30Euro zone banks heed ECB dividend warning, Swiss ignore regulators
RE
03/17NATIXIS : Morningstar reviews H2O Allegro fund on risk concerns
RE
03/16EUROPE : European shares slump to 2012 lows; travel and leisure stocks pummelled
RE
03/11NATIXIS : Explosion in forex volatility cheers some, bruises others as virus fea..
RE
03/09Global Markets Rocked as Crude Fight Sends Oil Prices Plunging
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 847 M
EBIT 2020 2 295 M
Net income 2020 1 184 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,51%
P/E ratio 2020 8,54x
P/E ratio 2021 7,81x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,06x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,06x
Capitalization 9 357 M
Chart NATIXIS
Duration : Period :
Natixis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIXIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3,88  €
Last Close Price 3,12  €
Spread / Highest target 63,5%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurent Mignon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François Riahi Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Bricker Chief Financial Officer
Veronique Sani Chief Technology & Transformation Officer
Henri Proglio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIXIS-21.20%10 852
CITIC LIMITED-0.13%29 263
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-41.96%17 866
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-37.61%7 176
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-0.44%3 375
AJ BELL PLC-27.74%1 571
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group