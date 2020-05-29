Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Natixis    KN   FR0000120685

NATIXIS

(KN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Natixis : Staff across the world support the fight against Covid-19 - 05/29/20

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 11:15am EDT
Staff across the world support the fight against Covid-19 Right at the start of the Covid-19 crisis, Groupe BPCE companies, including Natixis, donated their surgical masks to the local health authorities in various countries.

Natixis also decided to support its staff in their efforts to fight Covid-19 across all its business lines worldwide. These initiatives involve a number of very different types of solidarity efforts to support healthcare workers, medical research or groups that are particularly affected by the pandemic.

Natixis supports these endeavors either by directly backing charity initiatives that its employees are involved in, or by fully matching its staff's donations.

So far, more than 80 initiatives have already been implemented or are under way as a result of our staff's engagement, on either a national or very local level. They provide further support to charities already backed, develop specific partnerships or set up original initiatives.

Natixis also decided to support its staff in their efforts to fight Covid-19 across all its business lines worldwide. These initiatives involve a number of very different types of solidarity efforts to support healthcare workers, medical research or groups that are particularly affected by the pandemic.

Natixis supports these endeavors either by directly backing charity initiatives that its employees are involved in, or by fully matching its staff's donations.

So far, more than 80 initiatives have already been implemented or are under way as a result of our staff's engagement, on either anational or very local level. They provide further support to charities already backed, develop specific partnerships or set up original initiatives.

Disclaimer

Natixis SA published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 15:14:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NATIXIS
11:15aNATIXIS : Staff across the world support the fight against Covid-19 - 05/29/20
PU
09:05aNEW X-HEC DATA CHAIR CHALLENGE : Super Use Case - 05/29/20
PU
05/28NATIXIS : Today at 6 p.m., follow on line the Natixis Investment Managers Gradua..
PU
05/28NATIXIS : New technologies are revolutionizing the insurance industry - 05/28/20
PU
05/26Mexico's Economy Shrinks in First Quarter on Early Pandemic Effects -- 2nd Up..
DJ
05/26Mexico's Economy Shrinks in First Quarter on Early Pandemic Effects -- Update
DJ
05/25French public lender raises 4.2 billion euros for fund to boost French firms
RE
05/25NATIXIS : Announcing the final in the Natixis Investment Managers Graduate Chall..
PU
05/20NATIXIS : Information prior to the Shareholders' Meeting of May 20, 2020 - 20/05..
PU
05/20NATIXIS : Access to the webcast of Natixis' Shareholders' Meeting of May 20, 202..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 692 M 8 551 M 8 551 M
Net income 2020 162 M 180 M 180 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,5x
Yield 2020 4,93%
Capitalization 6 681 M 7 386 M 7 427 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 19 639
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart NATIXIS
Duration : Period :
Natixis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIXIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,99 €
Last Close Price 2,12 €
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurent Mignon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François Riahi Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Bricker Chief Financial Officer
Veronique Sani Chief Technology & Transformation Officer
Henri Proglio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIXIS-46.44%7 386
CITIC LIMITED-29.27%27 656
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-18.24%25 518
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-20.70%8 853
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-0.52%4 938
HYPOPORT SE29.84%2 848
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group