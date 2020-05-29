Natixis also decided to support its staff in their efforts to fight Covid-19 across all its business lines worldwide. These initiatives involve a number of very different types of solidarity efforts to support healthcare workers, medical research or groups that are particularly affected by the pandemic.

Natixis supports these endeavors either by directly backing charity initiatives that its employees are involved in, or by fully matching its staff's donations.

So far, more than 80 initiatives have already been implemented or are under way as a result of our staff's engagement, on either a national or very local level. They provide further support to charities already backed, develop specific partnerships or set up original initiatives.

