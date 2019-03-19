Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Natixis    KN   FR0000120685

NATIXIS

(KN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Natixis : US$ 300 MILLION MEDIUM TERM RECEIVABLE-BACKED SUSTAINABILITY LINKED TRADE FINANCE FACILITY - 19/03/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

GHANA COCOA BOARD

US$ 300 MILLION MEDIUM TERM RECEIVABLE-BACKED SUSTAINABILITY LINKED TRADE FINANCE FACILITY

19th March 2019

Ghana Cocoa Board ("Cocobod") signed on March 19th a new 3-year receivables-backed trade finance facility of US$300m ("the Facility").

The Facility will be used to refinance Cocoa Bills raised by Bank of Ghana on behalf of Cocobod and/or to finance production enhancement programmes.

Cocobod represents various interests of the Ghanaian cocoa industry. It was established in 1947 with the mission to facilitate the production, processing and marketing of good quality cocoa, coffee and sheanut.

After the Ivory Coast, Ghana is the world's second-largest cocoa exporter.

To ensure sustainability of the cocoa economy in Ghana, Cocobod continues to institute several strategies, projects and programmes that seek to ensure good agronomic practices to preserve the fragile tropical ecosystem, improve labour practices and conditions as well as the livelihoods of farmers including women and children. In order to achieve greater strides in these objectives, Cocobod has chosen to include environmental and social objectives in the credit agreement agreed with the Arranging Group, aiming at:

  • - Promoting environmentally friendly cocoa production

  • - Increasing sensitivity to child labour

  • - Empowering women

The facility will pay an initial margin of 295bps p.a. over USD LIBOR and will include a margin incentive mechanism subject to the achievement of the above-mentioned environmental & socials objectives.

The fully underwritten facility was arranged by Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. ("Rabobank"), Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank ("CACIB"), Natixis ("Natixis"), Societe Generale ("SG"), and MUFG Bank,

Ltd. ("MUFG"), (together, the "Mandated Lead Arrangers" or "MLAs" or "Bookrunners" or

"Underwriters") and Ghana International Bank plc ("GHIB", the "Mandated Lead Arranger" or "MLA") (together with the MLAs and Bookrunners, the "Arranging Group").

The Arranging Group was joined by DZ Bank and Nedbank as Mandated Lead Arrangers.

The transaction has been successfully closed following a targeted syndication process.

Hon Joseph Boahen Aidoo, Chief Executive, Ghana Cocoa Board said "Ghana Cocoa Board is pleased with the signing of this facility which will go a long way to help in carrying out its sustainability programmes in all cocoa

regions to enhance the social and environmental sustainability of cocoa farming and also improve the livelihood of farmers.''

For further information, please contact:

Natixis - Vanessa Stephan

Tel: +33 1 58 19 34 16

Email: vanessa.stephan@natixis.com

Disclaimer

Natixis SA published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 16:59:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIXIS
01:00pNATIXIS : Us$ 300 million medium term receivable-backed sustainability linked tr..
PU
08:39aNATIXIS : DBRS Confirms and Discontinues Ratings on Four Natixis S.A. Trade Rece..
AQ
03/18France tells banks to boost capital buffer
RE
03/05Chinese banks' asset growth dwindles amid leveraging directive
AQ
03/01NATIXIS : Press Release Relating to the Capital Increase Following the Ordinary ..
AQ
02/19NATIXIS : Natixis` prudential capital requirements left unchanged by the ECB
AQ
02/18NATIXIS : Natixis' prudential capital requirements left unchanged by the ECB
AQ
02/12NATIXIS : 2018 fourth-quarter results and 2018 annual results
GL
02/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Michelin, Amazon, Softbank, Colgate Palmolive
02/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip, Threatening to Snap Winning Strea..
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 963 M
EBIT 2019 2 655 M
Net income 2019 1 808 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,50%
P/E ratio 2019 8,45
P/E ratio 2020 9,25
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,70x
Capitalization 15 415 M
Chart NATIXIS
Duration : Period :
Natixis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIXIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5,66 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Riahi Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Mignon Chairman
Veronique Sani Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Bricker Chief Financial Officer
Henri Proglio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIXIS18.69%17 496
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD18.53%31 133
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC25.50%10 877
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD23.78%8 804
INVESTEC7.23%6 456
SBI HOLDINGS INC17.79%5 165
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.