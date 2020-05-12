Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Natixis    KN   FR0000120685

NATIXIS

(KN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Natixis : Video Natixis' compensation policy - Shareholders' Meeting of May 20, 2020 - 05/12/20

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 09:50am EDT
Video Natixis' compensation policy - Shareholders' Meeting of May 20, 2020

Disclaimer

Natixis SA published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 13:49:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NATIXIS
09:50aNATIXIS : Video Natixis' compensation policy - Shareholders' Meeting of May 20, ..
PU
05/11Singapore oil trader ZenRock owes more than $600 million - court document
RE
05/06NATIXIS : 2020 first quarter results - 05/06/20
PU
05/06NATIXIS : 1Q20 results Positive earnings capacity1 despite an unprecedented mark..
PU
05/06NATIXIS : Présentation des résultats du premier trimestre 2020 (en anglais uniqu..
PU
05/06FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS : Positive earnings capacity despite an unprecedented..
PU
05/06HSBC seeks judicial management for Singapore's Zenrock Commodities - sources
RE
05/05NATIXIS : Coronavirus crisis boosts teleworking - 05/05/20
PU
04/24LEGAL & TECH : a winning team to simplify finance transactions - 04/24/20
PU
04/20NATIXIS : Preparation of the 1Q20 Financial Communication
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 7 842 M
EBIT 2020 1 559 M
Net income 2020 172 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,05%
P/E ratio 2020 33,4x
P/E ratio 2021 7,77x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,85x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,80x
Capitalization 6 690 M
Chart NATIXIS
Duration : Period :
Natixis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIXIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3,04  €
Last Close Price 2,12  €
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurent Mignon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François Riahi Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Bricker Chief Financial Officer
Veronique Sani Chief Technology & Transformation Officer
Henri Proglio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIXIS-46.36%7 235
CITIC LIMITED0.25%29 614
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED4.35%24 571
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-30.79%7 727
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.2.22%4 640
HYPOPORT AG7.78%2 307
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group