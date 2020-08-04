Natixis : appoints Michael Magner and Andy Taylor as Co-heads of Real Estate & Hospitality Americas

Natixis announced today the appointments of Michael Magner and Andy Taylor as Co-heads of

Real Estate & Hospitality Americas for Natixis CIB Americas. Based in New York, they will report

locally to Michael Moravec and Yoan Quere, Co-heads of Investment Banking Americas and

globally to Emmanuel Verhoosel, Global Head of Real Estate & Hospitality.

'Michael and Andy's appointments are a testament to the hard work and dedication they have

shown to the Real Estate & Hospitality group over the years,' said Emmanuel Verhoosel. 'Their

proven track record of success speaks for itself and I expect them to continue to thrive in their new

roles. We trust Michael and Andy will continue to help us further our ambition to be the go-to bank

in real estate & hospitality financing.'

Michael Magner has over 30 years of experience in commercial real estate finance; most recently

he served as Head of US Origination for Natixis, where he was responsible for the origination,

structuring and underwriting of fixed and floating rate commercial loans for securitization and

syndication. Prior to joining Natixis in 2000, Michael held positions at Prime Capital Funding, CIBC,

Smith Barney and Travelers Insurance. He holds a BS in Finance from the University of

Massachusetts.

Andy Taylor has over 20 years of experience in Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities trading

and joined Natixis in 2019 as Head of CMBS Americas. Prior to his current role, Andy held positions

at JP Morgan Securities, where he served as Managing Director and CMBS Desk Head, and at

Citicorp Securities in New York where he held sales positions in mortgage securities. He holds a

AB in Asian Studies from Hamilton College and an MBA in Finance from Columbia University

Business School.