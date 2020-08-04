Log in
NATIXIS

NATIXIS

(KN)
Natixis : appoints Michael Magner and Andy Taylor as Co-heads of Real Estate & Hospitality Americas

08/04/2020 | 12:12pm EDT

Natixis announced today the appointments of Michael Magner and Andy Taylor as Co-heads of
Real Estate & Hospitality Americas for Natixis CIB Americas. Based in New York, they will report
locally to Michael Moravec and Yoan Quere, Co-heads of Investment Banking Americas and
globally to Emmanuel Verhoosel, Global Head of Real Estate & Hospitality.

'Michael and Andy's appointments are a testament to the hard work and dedication they have
shown to the Real Estate & Hospitality group over the years,' said Emmanuel Verhoosel. 'Their
proven track record of success speaks for itself and I expect them to continue to thrive in their new
roles. We trust Michael and Andy will continue to help us further our ambition to be the go-to bank
in real estate & hospitality financing.'

Michael Magner has over 30 years of experience in commercial real estate finance; most recently
he served as Head of US Origination for Natixis, where he was responsible for the origination,
structuring and underwriting of fixed and floating rate commercial loans for securitization and
syndication. Prior to joining Natixis in 2000, Michael held positions at Prime Capital Funding, CIBC,
Smith Barney and Travelers Insurance. He holds a BS in Finance from the University of
Massachusetts.

Andy Taylor has over 20 years of experience in Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities trading
and joined Natixis in 2019 as Head of CMBS Americas. Prior to his current role, Andy held positions
at JP Morgan Securities, where he served as Managing Director and CMBS Desk Head, and at
Citicorp Securities in New York where he held sales positions in mortgage securities. He holds a
AB in Asian Studies from Hamilton College and an MBA in Finance from Columbia University
Business School.

Disclaimer

Natixis SA published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 16:11:08 UTC
