Natixis : opens Corporate & Investment Banking office in Saudi Arabia and names Reema Al-Asmari as country head

05/31/2020 | 03:20am EDT

Natixis has successfully incorporated Natixis Saudi Arabia Investment Company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and has established an office in Riyadh, located at Al Faisaliah Tower. The CMA-licensed subsidiary offers tailor-made capital markets products and investment banking services.

Natixis has long worked with clients based in or with interests in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. By establishing a local presence, Natixis aims to deepen its relationships with its existing clients, including corporates, sovereign wealth funds and financial institutions, and to serve new clients, including family offices.

Reema Al-Asmari, who joined Natixis in August 2019 as an advisor to Natixis Dubai Branch, is appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Natixis Saudi Arabia Investment Company. She continues to report to Simon Eedle, Regional Head, Middle East, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking.

Simon Eedle said: 'Natixis' commitment to the Middle East dates back over 20 years and is based on a conviction that our areas of expertise are closely aligned with the needs of our clients operating in the region. This is very much the case for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, notably in the context of Vision 2030, and we are delighted to have established a local presence in order to better serve our clients at this pivotal time for the Kingdom.'

Reema Al-Asmari has more than 19 years of experience in the finance industry. She began her career in 2001 in money market trading, first at Banque Saudi Fransi and then, from 2007, at Deutsche Bank. She joined JP Morgan in 2009 in Global Treasury, and in 2010 she became the country's first female treasurer. She subsequently took responsibility for additional markets including Moscow, Johannesburg and Bahrain, and in 2015 was appointed as Country Head for Treasury Services for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Reema joined Natixis in August 2019 as an advisor to Natixis Dubai Branch.

Natixis SA published this content on 31 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2020 07:19:03 UTC
