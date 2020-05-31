Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Natixis    KN   FR0000120685

NATIXIS

(KN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Natixis : opens investment banking office in Saudi Arabia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/31/2020 | 04:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Natixis is displayed at the company's office in Hong Kong

French investment bank Natixis has opened a corporate and investment banking office in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh and appointed former JPMorgan banker Reema al-Asmari as its chief executive officer, the bank said on Sunday.

Western financial institutions have been seeking opportunities in Saudi Arabia since the government unveiled plans to privatise state assets and introduced reforms to attract foreign capital under its Vision 2030 programme to reduce the economy's dependence on oil.

"By establishing a local presence, Natixis aims to deepen its relationships with its existing clients, including corporates, sovereign wealth funds and financial institutions, and to serve new clients, including family offices," Natixis said in a statement.

The bank's office, located in Al Faisaliah Tower, will offer "tailor-made capital markets products and investment banking services".

Al-Asmari, who joined Natixis last August as an advisor to the bank's Dubai branch, will continue to report to Simon Eedle, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking's regional head for the Middle East.

Eedle said in a statement that the bank's commitment to the Middle East dated back more than 20 years and he believed its areas of expertise were closely aligned with the needs of clients in the region.

"This is very much the case for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, notably in the context of Vision 2030," he said, adding it was a "pivotal time" for the kingdom.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NATIXIS
04:26aNATIXIS : opens investment banking office in Saudi Arabia
RE
03:20aNATIXIS : opens Corporate & Investment Banking office in Saudi Arabia and names ..
PU
05/29NATIXIS : Staff across the world support the fight against Covid-19 - 05/29/20
PU
05/29NEW X-HEC DATA CHAIR CHALLENGE : Super Use Case - 05/29/20
PU
05/28NATIXIS : Today at 6 p.m., follow on line the Natixis Investment Managers Gradua..
PU
05/28NATIXIS : New technologies are revolutionizing the insurance industry - 05/28/20
PU
05/26Mexico's Economy Shrinks in First Quarter on Early Pandemic Effects -- 2nd Up..
DJ
05/26Mexico's Economy Shrinks in First Quarter on Early Pandemic Effects -- Update
DJ
05/25French public lender raises 4.2 billion euros for fund to boost French firms
RE
05/25NATIXIS : Announcing the final in the Natixis Investment Managers Graduate Chall..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 692 M 8 543 M 8 543 M
Net income 2020 162 M 180 M 180 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,1x
Yield 2020 5,25%
Capitalization 6 281 M 6 982 M 6 976 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 19 639
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart NATIXIS
Duration : Period :
Natixis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIXIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,99 €
Last Close Price 1,99 €
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurent Mignon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François Riahi Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Bricker Chief Financial Officer
Veronique Sani Chief Technology & Transformation Officer
Henri Proglio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIXIS-49.65%6 982
CITIC LIMITED-29.37%27 619
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-20.22%24 830
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-22.88%8 610
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-0.26%4 949
HYPOPORT SE26.98%2 801
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group