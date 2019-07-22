Log in
NATIXIS : statement regarding Coface
GL
07/19EXCLUSIVE : Apollo Global makes offer for France's Coface - sources
RE
07/19NATIXIS : H2O Asset to reinstate entry fees for some funds
RE
Natixis : statement regarding Coface

07/22/2019 | 02:23am EDT

Natixis states that, as previously indicated, its investment in Coface is financial in nature and not strategic. In this context, Natixis regularly explores options for its holding in this asset. Nonetheless, there is currently no discussion underway likely to give rise to the submission of an offer for this holding.

About Natixis
Natixis is a French multinational financial services firm specialized in asset & wealth management, corporate & investment banking, insurance and payments. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, Natixis counts nearly 16,000 employees across 38 countries. Its clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations, as well as the customers of Groupe BPCE’s networks. Listed on the Paris stock exchange, Natixis has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €11.1 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio(1) of 11.6% and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor’s: A+ / Moody’s: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A+).
(1) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in .
Figures as at 31 March 2019

Press contacts:

Daniel Wilson
Tel: +33 1 58 19 10 40
Email: daniel.wilson@natixis.com		Vanessa Stephan
Tel: +33 1 58 19 34 16
Email: vanessa.stephan@natixis.com

www.natixis.com

Attachment

