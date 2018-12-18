Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Natixis    KN   FR0000120685

NATIXIS (KN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Natixis : takes one-off hit from Asian derivatives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/18/2018 | 09:10pm CET
The logo of French bank Natixis is seen outside one of their offices in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French bank Natixis will book 260 million euros (233.78 million pounds) of losses and provisions related to Asian stock derivative operations in the fourth quarter, it said on Tuesday.

The one-off hit will result in a drop in fourth-quarter revenue to 2 billion euros, from 2.25 billion euros in the same period last year, the bank said in a statement without indicating the impact on net profit.

The bank did not disclose details of the derivative operations that caused the losses but said the "model used to manage some specific products traded with clients in Asia led to a hedging strategy that proved deficient under current market conditions".

Most stock markets in Asia performed poorly this year. The main indexes in Shanghai and Seoul are down 22 percent and 16 percent respectively this year. The losses originated mainly in South Korea, a source close to the matter said.

Natixis said the quarterly revenue loss is a one-off event and that the bank will stick to all its financial targets, including a 60 percent dividend payout ratio.

The bank also said it still plans to pay a 1.5 billion euro special dividend from the proceeds of the sale of retail banking-related businesses to its parent bank BPCE.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing By Dominique Vidalon and David Goodman)

By Inti Landauro and Matthieu Protard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIXIS
09:10pNATIXIS : takes one-off hit from Asian derivatives
RE
06:30pNATIXIS : Natixis confirms its strategic ambitions and the payment of a 1.5bn s..
AQ
10:35aNATIXIS : Standard Chartered PLC, KBC Group, KB Financial Group, DGB Financial G..
PU
12/17NATIXIS : Investment Managers continues to reinforce its private equity capabili..
AQ
12/17Payments firm Ingenico drops deal talks, working on new strategy plan
RE
12/13NATIXIS : Investment Managers continues to reinforce its private equity capabili..
PU
12/10Natixis Payments teams up with the Casino group for e-commerce payment
AQ
12/05NATIXIS : ECI, French bank sign deal to help UAE exporters
AQ
12/05NATIXIS : Etihad Credit Insurance partners with Natixis to expand UAE businesses..
AQ
12/04NATIXIS : Cisco Systems, Inc. Holding Boosted by Natixis
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 9 783 M
EBIT 2018 2 892 M
Net income 2018 1 756 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,73%
P/E ratio 2018 8,14
P/E ratio 2019 7,23
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,47x
Capitalization 13 965 M
Chart NATIXIS
Duration : Period :
Natixis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIXIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 6,64 €
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Riahi Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Mignon Chairman
Veronique Sani Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Bricker Chief Financial Officer
Henri Proglio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIXIS-32.79%16 197
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD13.68%27 661
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-59.46%7 524
INVESTEC-19.79%5 626
CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA SA-14.08%2 700
ROTHSCHILD & CO-1.59%2 638
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.