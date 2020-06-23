Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Natixis SA    KN   FR0000120685

NATIXIS SA

(KN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Natixis : Catherine Leblanc and Philippe Hourdain appointed Directors at Natixis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 12:12pm EDT

Catherine Leblanc is Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Banque Populaire Grand Ouest, with its two brands Banque Populaire and Crédit Maritime covering 12 départements in the Western region of France. During her career, Catherine Leblanc was Head of Financial Affairs and Human Resources at the Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and subsequently Head of Development for the CPA business training center at HEC business school. As Dean of the ESSCA business school group for 11 years until end-2018, she developed the school across five major regions of France and enhanced the group's international presence and renown.

Catherine Leblanc has been Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Banque Populaire Grand Ouest within Groupe BPCE since 2019, having been a Director since 2010.

Philippe Hourdain started his career in sales at France Rail Publicité before taking over as regional head for the company in Lille. In 1983, he joined advertising publishing agency Epure as sales director, and in 1986, he was appointed special advisor at the French Ministry for Industry. In 1988, he joined printing group Techniphoto as sales director, then from 1994 to 2018, he chaired SAS Investissement et actions. Philippe Hourdain has also been Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the Hauts-de-France region since 2016, Chairman of Norlink Ports since 2017, and is a Director at CCIWEBSTORE SAS.

Philippe Hourdain has been Chairman of the Board of Directors at Banque Populaire du Nord within Groupe BPCE since 2016. He has also been a Director at BPCE Financement since 2018.

To secure its communication, contents are certified on the blockchain using Wiztrust

Disclaimer

Natixis SA published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2020 16:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NATIXIS SA
12:12pNATIXIS : Catherine Leblanc and Philippe Hourdain appointed Directors at Natixis
PU
11:32aNATIXIS : Visit the new Coficiné website! - 06/23/20
PU
06/22NATIXIS : Worldwide efforts to support the fight against Covid-19 - 06/22/20
PU
06/18EXCLUSIVE : EY finds China copper smelter Fangyuan has misstated accounts - sour..
RE
06/18EXCLUSIVE : EY finds China copper smelter Fangyuan has misstated accounts - sour..
RE
06/16VÉRONIQUE HENAFF'S INTERVIEW : "How can we rebuild our connections and revitaliz..
PU
06/16NATIXIS : How can we rebuild our connections and revitalize our community? - 06/..
PU
06/16CHARLES PÉPIN'S INTERVIEW : "Reinventing community as a union, not just the sum ..
PU
06/09NATIXIS : appoints new heads of United Kingdom and Middle East for Corporate & I..
PU
06/09NATIXIS : appoints new investment banking heads for UK, Middle East
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 668 M 8 688 M 8 688 M
Net income 2020 182 M 206 M 206 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,9x
Yield 2020 4,50%
Capitalization 6 995 M 7 874 M 7 925 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 19 639
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart NATIXIS SA
Duration : Period :
Natixis SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIXIS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,87 €
Last Close Price 2,22 €
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurent Mignon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François Riahi Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Bricker Chief Financial Officer
Veronique Sani Chief Technology & Transformation Officer
Henri Proglio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIXIS SA-43.91%7 874
CITIC LIMITED-25.82%29 015
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-12.51%28 726
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-21.03%8 817
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-0.73%4 964
AJ BELL PLC-9.32%1 979
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group