Natixis : Catherine Leblanc and Philippe Hourdain appointed Directors at Natixis

Catherine Leblanc is Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Banque Populaire Grand Ouest, with its two brands Banque Populaire and Crédit Maritime covering 12 départements in the Western region of France. During her career, Catherine Leblanc was Head of Financial Affairs and Human Resources at the Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and subsequently Head of Development for the CPA business training center at HEC business school. As Dean of the ESSCA business school group for 11 years until end-2018, she developed the school across five major regions of France and enhanced the group's international presence and renown.

Catherine Leblanc has been Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Banque Populaire Grand Ouest within Groupe BPCE since 2019, having been a Director since 2010.

Philippe Hourdain started his career in sales at France Rail Publicité before taking over as regional head for the company in Lille. In 1983, he joined advertising publishing agency Epure as sales director, and in 1986, he was appointed special advisor at the French Ministry for Industry. In 1988, he joined printing group Techniphoto as sales director, then from 1994 to 2018, he chaired SAS Investissement et actions. Philippe Hourdain has also been Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the Hauts-de-France region since 2016, Chairman of Norlink Ports since 2017, and is a Director at CCIWEBSTORE SAS.

Philippe Hourdain has been Chairman of the Board of Directors at Banque Populaire du Nord within Groupe BPCE since 2016. He has also been a Director at BPCE Financement since 2018.