Natixis : Cécile Tricon-Bossard appointed Chief Human Resources Officer for Natixis

Cécile succeeds Anne Lebel who is leaving Natixis to take up a new role in another group.

François Riahi, CEO of Natixis, said: 'I am delighted that Cécile Tricon-Bossard is joining Natixis' senior management committee as Chief Human Resources Officer. Cécile has a deep knowledge of our businesses, acquired over the 19 years she has spent with Natixis, notably in our Asset & Wealth Management and Corporate & Investment Banking business lines. Within her responsibilities, she will notably be tasked with driving the transformation of jobs and skills to address the challenges of our environment, fostering staff engagement by enabling our employees to express their full range of talents, and developing an agile and inclusive working environment within our company. I take this opportunity to warmly thank Anne Lebel for her accomplishments during her four years at Natixis and to wish her every success for the future.'

Cécile Tricon-Bossard began her career in 1991 at Société Générale, where she held a series of positions within Human Resources. She joined IXIS Asset Management in 2001, and in 2006 was appointed Chief Human Resources Officer and Head of Internal Communications of Natixis Asset Management. In 2010, Cécile Tricon-Bossard was named Chief Human Resources Officer for Corporate & Investment Banking. She was appointed Deputy Chief Human Resources Officer for Natixis in 2015, and took responsibility for all centers of expertise and shared services within Human Resources from November 2019.