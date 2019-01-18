Natur International Corp. Application to OTCQB Delayed Due to Public Float Percentage

Natur, Europe's technology-inspired healthy food and beverage company, is professionalizing innovation in the natural juice and snack market

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natur International Corp., January 18, 2019 (OTC:NTRU) (the “Company”) today was notified by the OTC Markets Group listing department that the common stock will be moved from the OTCQB to OTC:Pinks. This results from our recent growth in the issued and outstanding shares held by our principal shareholders, after the November 2018 share exchange acquisition of our wholly owned subsidiary, Natur Holding BV, operating in the Netherlands.

The OTC Market Group establishes benchmarks for the minimum size of the free trading float of a company, which is a percent of outstanding shares. While we enact our capital planning and our securities planning as we move through a period where this benchmark is not met, management is proactively taking steps that will address this situation. Management, in the best interest of shareholders, is working to meet the benchmark and return to our previous trading on the OTCQB as quickly as the listing requirements will allow.

About Natur International Corp.

Natur is Europe's first hi-tech health food and beverage company with a mission to revolutionize natural juice and snack consumption, allowing consumers to afford a better quality of life through natural and functional nutrition. With 100% natural, non-GMO juices and snacks that contain no additives or preservatives, Natur focuses on the premium branded segment in which consumers are increasingly moving towards healthier alternatives, embracing the ‘snackification’ trend. Natur’s distribution channels include leading retailers, foodservice partners, online subscription models, and its own consumer-experience retail store in the heart of Amsterdam.

Natur pioneers the most advanced and emerging hi-tech health methodologies developing and utilizing innovative technologies to ensure its juices remain stable and fresh with an extended shelf life which is longer than many competing products. This approach uniquely delivers value to all retailers and customers. Natur will always remain on the forefront of new all-natural products, embracing personalized nutrition and envisions being the leader of the new integrated field of healthy nutrition enhancing one’s quality of life by utilizing the powers of nature.

To Contact

Mr. Laurens Felderhof, Media Relations

Natur International Corp.

011.31.20.578.7700

laurens@natur.eu





Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties, some of which are described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.