Natural Alternatives International : Appoints New Sports Nutrition Business Development Manager for CarnoSyn® Brands

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII) is pleased to announce and welcome David Brook as Sports Nutrition Business Development Manager for CarnoSyn® Brands. He will be responsible for developing sales strategies within the Sports Nutrition segment of the market, focused on yielding sustainable sales growth and excellent customer service. David joins the CarnoSyn® team from Champion Nutrition, where he held the position of Sports Nutrition Sales Manager.

David is a well-known figure in the sports nutrition industry with 20 years of experience. The first six years of his career was spent in various capacities at Rexall Sundown, representing two major brands - MET-Rx and Worldwide Sports Nutrition – where he was instrumental in the growth of the Pure Protein and MET-Rx branded products. Within the industry, David has also held National Sales Director and Northeast Territory Manager positions with Advanced Nutrient Science, Inc. and Muscle Foods USA.

Speaking of his appointment, David said, "It is a wonderful opportunity to be representing NAI and CarnoSyn® - the only patented beta-alanine on the market which is both clinically proven and formally acknowledged by the FDA as having NDI status. I'm looking forward to driving growth through robust sales and outstanding customer service."

"David is a great asset to CarnoSyn® Brands and we are happy to have him on board. He brings with him an impressive amount of sales experience and qualities that will positively impact and support our sports nutrition growth strategy, leveraging both CarnoSyn® instant release beta-alanine and sustained release SR CarnoSyn®," stated Nicole Burbank, Vice President of CarnoSyn® Brands. "Through extensive research, we have learned that taking a minimum 3.2 grams of beta-alanine for a minimum of 28 days will lead to sustained elevated carnosine levels in the body which supports peak performance. SR CarnoSyn® is an important tool for athletes who want to keep their levels elevated throughout the day and on non-workout days, without the continual sensation of paresthesia."

About CarnoSyn® Brands:

CarnoSyn® Brands feature two clinically studied, patented ingredients available exclusively from Natural Alternatives International, Inc.: CarnoSyn® instant release beta-alanine and SR CarnoSyn® sustained release beta-alanine. In 2019, CarnoSyn® beta-alanine successfully obtained NDI status from the FDA. In the sports nutrition segment, both ingredients are well known to deliver benefits for athletic performance: Increased strength, enhanced endurance, faster recovery, and greater mental focus.



SR CarnoSyn® is an advanced delivery form of CarnoSyn®, which delivers higher dosing levels of beta-alanine, and is proven to provide benefits for both wellness and healthy aging. In 2017, SR CarnoSyn® was determined to be safe through independent scientific procedures, thus satisfying the technical element of the Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) determination. The GRAS affirmation allows NAI to broaden their product offerings beyond the sports nutrition space and focus on the dietary supplement and food and beverage industries, including medical and other fortified food products.

About NAI:

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. NAI's comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to our clients including: scientific research, clinical studies, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please visit www.nai-online.com.



