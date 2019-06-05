Natural Alternatives International : CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine Wins NutraIngredients-USA 2019 Sports Nutrition Ingredient Of The Year

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII) today proudly announces its CarnoSyn® beta-alanine has won NutraIngredients' prestigious 2019 Sports Nutrition Ingredient of the Year award in recognition of its major contributions to the sports nutrition industry.

The NutraIngredients-USA Awards honor the best and brightest in ingredients, finished products, companies, people, and initiatives in the nutrition and dietary supplements industry. The judges lauded the strong suite of science backing CarnoSyn®'s benefits. They were particularly impressed with the endpoints of the studies that related directly to sports nutrition benefits such as improved endurance, strength increases, better recovery from intensive exercise, etc., as opposed to endpoints that might be tangentially related to sport benefits, such as a high antioxidant capacity for dealing with post-exercise inflammation.

"We are honored to have received this esteemed award from NutraIngredients," Mark LeDoux, NAI CEO & Chairman, said. "On behalf of our dedicated team, our researchers and millions of happy users, we will continue the effort to provide the most rigorous scientific support for CarnoSyn® as the only beta-alanine to receive NDI status from the FDA. Consumers should not settle for anything less than the best—CarnoSyn® beta-alanine."

The award recognizes CarnoSyn®'s commitment to innovation, research and performance—and comes after major strides recently made in science, safety and industry penetration.

"We are grateful for all of our brand partners and industry supporters for their on-going commitment to formulating with the highest quality, science-based ingredients for their consumers," said Nicole Burbank, Vice President of CarnoSyn® Brands.

Over the past year CarnoSyn® has gained momentum with its expansion into the healthy aging and wellness sectors, the Japanese marketplace, and its continued efforts with the NFL athletes and Olympic hopefuls on the roster of Team CarnoSyn®.

"With a hefty scientific portfolio to substantiate the products efficacy, and blockbuster performance in the marketplace, CarnoSyn® is a very worthy winner for our Sports Nutrition Ingredient of the Year," said Stephen Daniells, PhD, Editor-in-Chief of NutraIngredients-USA. "Congratulations to the NAI team on their success!"

About CarnoSyn® Brands:

CarnoSyn® Brands feature two clinically studied, patented ingredients available exclusively from Natural Alternatives International, Inc.: CarnoSyn® instant release beta-alanine and SR CarnoSyn® sustained release beta-alanine. In 2019, CarnoSyn® beta-alanine successfully obtained NDI status from the FDA and received Self-Affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status at up to 6.4 grams per day, enabling NAI's brand partners to provide unique offerings in various food categories. In the sports nutrition segment, both ingredients are well known to deliver benefits for athletic performance: Increased strength, enhanced endurance, faster recovery and greater mental focus.

SR CarnoSyn® is an advanced delivery form of CarnoSyn®, which delivers higher dosing levels of beta-alanine, and is proven to provide benefits for both wellness and healthy aging. In 2017, SR CarnoSyn® was determined to be safe through independent scientific procedures, thus satisfying the technical element of the GRAS determination. The GRAS affirmation allows NAI to broaden their product offerings beyond the sports nutrition space and focus on the dietary supplement and food and beverage industries, including medical and other fortified food products.

About NAI:

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. NAI's comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to our clients including: scientific research, clinical studies, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please visit www.nai-online.com.

About the NutraIngredients-USA Awards:

Focusing on true innovation, long-term market success and cutting-edge research, the NutraIngredients-USA Awards honor the best and brightest in ingredients, finished products, companies, people, and initiatives in the nutrition and dietary supplements industry. The NutraIngredients-USA Awards are organized by NutraIngredients-USA.com, the key news source for the functional food & beverage and dietary supplement industries. Covering scientific, regulatory and industry issues, the website offers a reference for all stakeholders in supplements and nutrition. Thanks to its blend of text, video and podcast content, the news can not only be read but also heard directly from the lips of the people making the headlines. For more information, please visit: www.nutraingredientsusa-awards.com.

About William Reed:

William Reed is the publisher of NutraIngredients.com, NutraIngredients-USA.com, NutraIngredients-ASIA.com, NutraIngredients-LATAM.com, and a host of digital newsletters, publications and data sources for the food, drink and nutrition industries. As an international multi-media events company, William Reed welcomes more than 40,000 delegates to over 40 live events, conferences and exhibitions every year - on every continent. We're the name behind some of the industry's most influential global award programs including the International Wine Challenge and the World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards. For more information, please visit: www.william-reed.com.

