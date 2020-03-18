Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Natural Alternatives International, Inc.    NAII

NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(NAII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. : Announces Increase in its Stock Repurchase Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 08:28pm EDT

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII), a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of customized nutritional supplements, today announced its Board of Directors authorized a $1.0 million increase to its stock repurchase plan bringing the total plan authorized repurchase amount to $10.0 million. Under the repurchase plan, NAI may, from time to time, purchase shares of its common stock, depending upon market conditions, in open market or privately negotiated transactions. Since December 31, 2019, we have purchased an additional 198,336 shares of our common stock under this plan bringing our total plan purchases to date to 1.2 million shares. At present there is $2.0 million remaining available for stock repurchases under the plan.

Mark A. Le Doux, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAI stated, "While we face an unprecedented situation with the global impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus, including an unknown financial impact to our company, we remain committed to buying back shares anytime we believe it is in our stockholders long term best interest, while continuing to be cautious about the unknown impact of the current health crisis."

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. Our comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to our clients including: scientific research, clinical studies, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please see our website at http://www.nai-online.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts and information. These statements represent our intentions, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, including, among other things, our financial condition, and our ability to acquire our own shares on a reasonable basis, as well as future economic conditions and the impact of Covid-19 and such other conditions on our business. We wish to caution readers these statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes for future periods to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or views expressed herein. NAI's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by other risks including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

CONTACT – Michael Fortin, Chief Financial Officer, Natural Alternatives International, Inc., at 760-736-7700 or investor@nai-online.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-alternatives-international-inc-announces-increase-in-its-stock-repurchase-plan-301026557.html

SOURCE Natural Alternatives International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTER
08:28pNATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL, : Announces Increase in its Stock Repurchas..
PR
02/11NATURAL ALTERNATIVES : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/11NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL, : Announces 2020 Q2 and YTD Results
PR
02/11NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FIN..
AQ
01/29NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL : CarnoSyn® Brands Presenting Latest Health A..
PR
01/13NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL I : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/13NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL, : Announces Increase in its Stock Repurchas..
PR
2019NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL I : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Securi..
AQ
2019NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FIN..
AQ
2019NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FIN..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group