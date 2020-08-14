Natural Beauty Bio Technology : ADDITIONAL RESUMPTION GUIDANCE
08/14/2020 | 10:23am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited
自然美生物科技有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 00157)
ADDITIONAL RESUMPTION GUIDANCE
References are made to (i) the announcement of the Company dated 24 March 2020 in relation to, amongst others, an investigation on certain audit findings raised by the Company's then auditors (the "Forensic Review"); (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 25 March 2020 in relation to the suspension of trading in the shares of the Company (the "Shares"); (iii) the announcement of the Company dated 21 May 2020 in relation to the conditions for the resumption of trading in the Shares (the "Resumption Guidance"); and (iv) the announcement of the Company dated 21 July 2020 in relation to key findings of the Forensic Review (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.
ADDITIONAL RESUMPTION GUIDANCE
The Company received a letter dated 14 August 2020 (the "Letter") from The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), in which the Stock Exchange sets out the following additional Resumption Guidance for the Company:
conduct an independent internal control review and demonstrate that the Company has in place adequate internal control and procedures that address the concerns identified in the forensic review referred to in the Announcement and ensure the Company to comply with the Listing Rules.
In the Letter, the Stock Exchange also reminded the Company of its obligations and responsibilities as set out in the Stock Exchange's letter of 20 May 2020 (please refer to the Company's announcement dated 21 May 2020 for further details). The Letter further states that the Stock Exchange may modify the Resumption Guidance and/or give further guidance as and when appropriate.
The Company will keep the holders of the Shares and potential investors informed of the status and development of the Company as and when appropriate.
SUSPENSION OF TRADING
Trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange has been suspended at the request of the Company since 9:00 am on 25 March 2020 and will remain suspended until further notice. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
By order of the Board
Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited
LEI Chien
Chairperson
Hong Kong, 14 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Lei Chien and Mr. Pan Yi-Fan as executive directors; Ms. Lu Yu-Min, Ms. Lin Shu-Hua and Mr. Chen Shou-Huang as non- executive directors; and Mr. Chen Ruey-Long, Mr. Lu Chi-Chant and Mr. Yang Shih-Chien as independent non-executive directors.
