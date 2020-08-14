Natural Beauty Bio Technology : ADDITIONAL RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited

自然美生物科技有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00157)

ADDITIONAL RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

References are made to (i) the announcement of the Company dated 24 March 2020 in relation to, amongst others, an investigation on certain audit findings raised by the Company's then auditors (the "Forensic Review"); (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 25 March 2020 in relation to the suspension of trading in the shares of the Company (the "Shares"); (iii) the announcement of the Company dated 21 May 2020 in relation to the conditions for the resumption of trading in the Shares (the "Resumption Guidance"); and (iv) the announcement of the Company dated 21 July 2020 in relation to key findings of the Forensic Review (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

ADDITIONAL RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

The Company received a letter dated 14 August 2020 (the "Letter") from The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), in which the Stock Exchange sets out the following additional Resumption Guidance for the Company: