Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited    157   KYG640061027

NATURAL BEAUTY BIO-TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(157)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Natural Beauty Bio Technology : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT ON APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/16/2020 | 06:28am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited

自然美生物科技有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00157)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT ON

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 14 August 2020 in relation to the appointment of the auditors of the Company (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company wishes to clarify that the third paragraph on page 1 of the Announcement should be read as follows with the change underlined:

"The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby announces that with the recommendation of the audit committee of the Company, the Board has resolved to appoint RSM Hong Kong as the auditors of the Company with effect from 14 August 2020 to fill the casual vacancy following the resignation of Deloitte as auditors of the Company, and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company. Such appointment remains subject to RSM Hong Kong's client acceptance procedures before becoming effective. The Company will make further announcements when the appointment of RSM Hong Kong as the auditors of the Company becomes effective."

Save as stated above, all other information set out in the Announcement remains unchanged.

- 1 -

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange has been suspended at the request of the Company since 9:00 a.m. on 25 March 2020 and will remain suspended until further notice. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited

LEI Chien

Chairperson

Hong Kong, 16 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Lei Chien and Mr. Pan Yi-Fan as executive directors; Ms. Lu Yu-Min, Ms. Lin Shu-Hua and Mr. Chen Shou-Huang as non- executive directors; and Mr. Chen Ruey-Long, Mr. Lu Chi-Chant and Mr. Yang Shih-Chien as independent non-executive directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2020 10:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NATURAL BEAUTY BIO-TECHNOL
06:28aNATURAL BEAUTY BIO TECHNOLOGY : Clarification announcement on appointment of aud..
PU
08/14NATURAL BEAUTY BIO TECHNOLOGY : Additional resumption guidance
PU
08/14NATURAL BEAUTY BIO TECHNOLOGY : Appointment of auditors
PU
08/12NATURAL BEAUTY BIO TECHNOLOGY : Delay in despatch of circular and postponement o..
PU
08/02NATURAL BEAUTY BIO TECHNOLOGY : Resignation of auditors
PU
07/27NATURAL BEAUTY BIO TECHNOLOGY : Inside information - auditors' comments on foren..
PU
07/22NATURAL BEAUTY BIO TECHNOLOGY : Continuing connected transactions and connected ..
PU
2014China auto market growth slows sharply in January
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 464 M 59,9 M 59,9 M
Net income 2019 29,8 M 3,85 M 3,85 M
Net cash 2019 82,2 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 45,7x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 301 M 168 M 168 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,22x
EV / Sales 2019 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 606
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart NATURAL BEAUTY BIO-TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,15 HKD
Last Close Price 0,65 HKD
Spread / Highest target 76,9%
Spread / Average Target 76,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 76,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Yen-Ling Lin Chief Executive Officer
Chien Lei Chairman
Chi Chant Lu Independent Non-Executive Director
Yi-Fan Pan Executive Director
Yu Min Lu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATURAL BEAUTY BIO-TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-4.41%168
L'ORÉAL5.49%184 293
KAO CORPORATION-9.89%36 729
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-27.14%21 271
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.33.00%11 942
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-1.75%10 203
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group