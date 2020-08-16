Natural Beauty Bio Technology : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT ON APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited

自然美生物科技有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00157)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT ON

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 14 August 2020 in relation to the appointment of the auditors of the Company (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company wishes to clarify that the third paragraph on page 1 of the Announcement should be read as follows with the change underlined:

"The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby announces that with the recommendation of the audit committee of the Company, the Board has resolved to appoint RSM Hong Kong as the auditors of the Company with effect from 14 August 2020 to fill the casual vacancy following the resignation of Deloitte as auditors of the Company, and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company. Such appointment remains subject to RSM Hong Kong's client acceptance procedures before becoming effective. The Company will make further announcements when the appointment of RSM Hong Kong as the auditors of the Company becomes effective."

Save as stated above, all other information set out in the Announcement remains unchanged.