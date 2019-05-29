Natural Cool : Sustainability Report 2018

1 ABOUT THIS REPORT

Natural Cool Holdings Limited ("Natural Cool" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") are pleased to present the sustainability report covering the Group's sustainability efforts in the financial year ended 31 December 2018 ("FY2018"). This report is set out on a "comply or explain" basis in accordance with Rule 711B and Practice Note 7F of the Listing Manual (Section B: Rules of Catalist) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST").

As one of the leading air-conditioning specialists in Singapore, we are motivated by the prospect of being a benchmark creator of sustainable value for our shareholders and customers. We are committed to applying best practices in sustainability reporting and transparency to our various stakeholders.

Reporting Scope and Period

This sustainability report provides an overview of Natural Cool's sustainability performance as well as its strategies and practices, while highlighting the economic, environmental, and social impact of the Company's activities and developments. Further information on corporate governance, which is part of our sustainability, can be found under the section of "Corporate Governance" on page 103 to 130 of the Group's FY2018 Annual Report which was published on the SGXNET on 11 April 2019.

To reaffirm our commitment towards sustainability, our sustainability report will be published no later than 31 May on an annual basis from our financial year ended 31 December. This report covers the Group's sustainability practice for FY2018 from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2018.

Reporting Process

In each reporting cycle, Natural Cool's Sustainability Reporting Committee (the "SR Committee") reviews the content of the report to determine its relevance to our business as well as to ensure that the current and emerging material issues of significance pertaining to sustainability and the interests of our stakeholders are addressed. The SR Committee includes the Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer, and the management personnel of all our business functions.

GRI Guidelines

We would like to inform our stakeholders that we are benchmarking our sustainability efforts in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards.

The GRI Sustainability Reporting Guidelines provide a globally recognised framework for companies to measure and communicate their environmental, economic, social and governance performance. We have prepared our report in accordance with the GRI Standards - Core option.

Feedback

We value feedback from our stakeholders as it allows us to continually improve our sustainability policies, processes and performance. Kindly address all feedback to the SR Committee at report.sr@natcool.com. Your feedback is important to us so that we can improve on our future reporting.