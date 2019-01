Shares of energy companies ticked down after a drop in oil prices was offset by a spike in natural-gas prices. The price of natural gas rose by more than 15% as weather forecasters pointed to the likelihood that a cold spell in much of the country would be extended. Oil futures fell after unexpectedly weak December import and export data from China raised more concerns about growth in the world's second-largest economy.

