Energy Down With Oil, Natural Gas Amid Growth Fears -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell alongside oil and natural gas prices amid fears about demand. Oil futures fell to their lowest level in more than a week after Trump administration economic official Larry Kudlow said in an interview with Fox Business Network that China and the U.S. have a way to go before reaching a trade deal. Saudi Aramco executives traveled to the U.S. this week to court investors ahead of a potential $10 billion bond sale, reviving an idea to partially fund the acquisition of national petrochemical firm, The Wall Street Journal reported. Natural gas prices fell 4% to the lowest level in two years after a smaller-than-forecast drop in inventories and forecasts of warm weather in most parts of the U.S.

