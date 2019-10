Shares of energy companies fell alongside energy futures as oversupply concerns lingered.

Oil futures retreated for the ninth time in 10 sessions on a growing sense that global supplies would far outstrip demand because of slowing economic growth and increased production in many countries.

Natural gas futures fell for the 13th time in the last 15 sessions, bringing losses for the commodity to about 22% for the year to date.

