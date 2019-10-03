Log in
NYMEX Henry-hub gas       

NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
News 
News

Energy Up As Natural Gas Rebounds -- Energy Roundup

10/03/2019 | 04:28pm EDT

Shares of energy companies rose amid mixed energy futures.

Oil futures retreated for an eighth-straight session, bringing losses to 11% over that time, and hurt by another round of weak economic data.

The September services survey from the Institute for Supply Management showed impressions of expansion at a three-year low, exacerbating concerns that weakness in manufacturing and hiring would eventually catch up with U.S. consumer spending.

Natural-gas futures recouped some of their recent losses after a 12-session losing streak.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

