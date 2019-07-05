Energy Up With Oil, Natural Gas Prices -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil and natural-gas prices. Brent oil futures rose in London trading after reports of heightened tensions between Iran and the United Kingdom over the seizure of an Iranian tanker near Gibraltar. Natural-gas futures rose by more than 5% as an outage of a key plant in Norway and warmer weather in the U.S. buoyed demand. Analysts said increased exportation of U.S. gas has given international factors more sway in natural-gas prices here.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com