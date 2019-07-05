Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  World (autre bourse)  >  NYMEX Henry-hub gas       

NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
SummaryNews 
News SummaryAll news

Energy Up With Oil, Natural Gas Prices -- Energy Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 04:23pm EDT

Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil and natural-gas prices. Brent oil futures rose in London trading after reports of heightened tensions between Iran and the United Kingdom over the seizure of an Iranian tanker near Gibraltar. Natural-gas futures rose by more than 5% as an outage of a key plant in Norway and warmer weather in the U.S. buoyed demand. Analysts said increased exportation of U.S. gas has given international factors more sway in natural-gas prices here.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
04:23pEnergy Up With Oil, Natural Gas Prices -- Energy Roundup
DJ
11:03aSpanish Utilities Fall After New Regulations Proposed -- Update
DJ
08:30aSpanish Regulator Submits Draft Utility Regulations
DJ
02:48aPG&E : Insurers, Seniors Seek Jury Review of PG&E
DJ
07/02CREDIT MARKETS : Ratepayer Group Seeks Say in PG&E Overhaul -- WSJ
DJ
07/01Ratepayer Group Sides With PG&E Bondholders on Exclusivity
DJ
07/01OMV, Verbund Team Up on Renewable Power Projects
DJ
06/28Heat Wave Powers Natural Gas to Best Week Since January
DJ
06/28Natural Gas on Track for Best Week Since January
DJ
06/28RWE to Proceed With Preferred Share Delisting
DJ
More news
Chart NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
Duration : Period :
NYMEX Henry-hub gas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About