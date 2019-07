The government previously estimated Indonesia will have a gas deficit by 2025 and would need to start importing the fuel.

"That was the previous calculation we made before discoveries (of new fields)," Jonan said on Wednesday.

Indonesia upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said projects such as Sakakemang and the Tangguh Train 3 are expected to start operating before 2025.

